Bri Struck Heritage volleyball player Bri Struck, bottom center, poses for a selfie with her teammates Thursday after a match against Cumberland in Broadlands.

Bri Struck | Heritage volleyball

Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The sophomore boasted some strong statistics during the Hawks’ recent 3-1 stretch against quality competition. Struck compiled 17 kills in a defeat against Okaw Valley; seven kills, six digs and five aces in a win versus Cerro Gordo/Bement; 13 kills and 11 digs in a victory against Chrisman; and four kills, four digs and three aces in a triumph over Sangamon Valley.

From Struck: “Our teams as a whole has played really well this season. ... We’re really just trying to focus on getting the team together and working together with a new coach. We’re all transitioning pretty well, I think.”

I need tickets to see ... a Parkland volleyball game. I love seeing all the athletes that I’ve heard of or I’ve seen play before all playing on a college team together. It’s really cool.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “High School Musical 3.” It’s the best movie of all time.

If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... flying, so I could see the world.

The social media platform I use most is ... Instagram. I love keeping up to date with people from other schools that I don’t see all the time.

My biggest pet peeve is ... when people say “liberry” instead of “library.”

My best volleyball memory is ... this season, when our team beat a team we haven’t beaten for a long time (Tri-County). Our coaches got really into it, and the whole crowd went wild when we won.

My most embarrassing volleyball memory is ... the first practice this season, in the summer, I walked in and must’ve been too tired because I ran into a pole. It was my new coach’s first impression of me.

Before a match ... I usually pray and listen to music to get pumped up.

After a match ... I go home with my parents and watch film to see what I can improve on.

In five years, I see myself ... hopefully playing some sort of college volleyball at a school that I love with a team I have a lot of fun with.

Honorable mention: Emily Bigger, St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball; Madison Burwell, Villa Grove volleyball; Trinity Collins, Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball; Kylie Decker, Unity cross-country; Lexi Ellis, Danville tennis; Emma Franzen, Armstrong-Potomac volleyball; Hannah Hong, Centennial swimming and diving; Kaylenn Hunt, Tri-County volleyball; Nora Kelley, St. Thomas More tennis; Caley Mowrey, Milford volleyball.

Andrew Ellison Monticello boys' soccer player Andrew Ellison, bottom center, poses for a selfie with teammates prior to a practice Wednesday in Monticello.

Andrew Ellison | Monticello boys’ soccer

Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior is on a goal-scoring binge, potting four on three separate occasions in the last two weeks — during victories over Mt. Pulaski, Olympia and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. That came with one-goal efforts in wins versus St. Joseph-Ogden and Bloomington Central Catholic.

From Ellison: “The whole team’s been putting in a lot of work. I’m really happy with how everybody’s been playing, especially as of late. It mostly comes down to trusting your teammates, that they’ll do their job and allowing me to do mine.”

I need tickets to see ... the Super Bowl. Then I’d get a concert and a sporting event wrapped into one.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... all of the “Cars” movies. When I was a kid, I could watch those for hours.

If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... telekinesis, being able to do stuff with my mind. It seems like something not a lot of people would pick because it’s not one of the basic ones, like flying or invisibility.

The social media platform I use most is ... Instagram, definitely. I just like to see what everybody’s doing and keep up with everybody.

My biggest pet peeve is ... maybe just people being an unnecessary distraction.

My best soccer memory is ... the regional semifinal last year, against Bloomington Central Catholic. I was in the back, and I remember one of my teammates, Sam Haugen, had a wicked cross that ended up going in the goal to give us the lead. We went on to win after they had beaten us pretty handily in the regular season.

My most embarrassing soccer memory is ... two years ago, I was playing center-back against Blue Ridge and I had the ball and was about to kick it back to the goalie. But we had a miscommunication and the ball got taken as an easy goal.

Before a match ... for away games I put in my headphones and listen to music, maybe take a nap. But I’m mostly just getting in the zone and mentally prepared. For home games, I am in the habit of pretty much making sure we’ve got all the water, making sure we’ve got the camera set up and all the equipment on the field before game time.

After a match ... I go talk to my family, my dad about how he thought the game went. He’s really big into soccer now. ... Usually I’ll stay around for the JV game for a while.

In five years, I see myself ... I’m applying to West Point, in the middle of that whole huge process. So if everything goes well with that, I’ll be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

Honorable mention: Seth Barnes, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer; Ben Brown, Hoopeston Area soccer; Jeff Christison, Schlarman golf; Payton Dunahee, Prairie Central golf; Layton Hall, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond cross-country; Aryan Lalwani, Uni High cross-country; Joe Linsner, Judah Christian soccer; Gedardo Mateo, Rantoul soccer; Armando Segura, Danville soccer; Ryan Tilstra, Iroquois West golf.