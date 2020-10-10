Aaron Hendron | Centennial boys’ cross-country
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The sophomore put together two strong races in a four-day span to pace the Chargers at each meet. Hendron first spanned Altamont’s Ballard Nature Center in 16 minutes, 41 seconds to rank second of 39 athletes and finish just 3 seconds behind the winner. He then breezed across Champaign’s Dodds Park layout in 16:55 to capture the Twin City Meet individual championship out of 33 runners.
From Hendron: “Both were pretty good (races). I don’t really think about what I’m expecting out of a meet. I just try to go and run. There’s not really too much extra (in winning Twin City), but it was kind of nice. ... (Being Centennial’s No. 1 runner) is a little different from last year. I’ll just try to keep it going and keep doing what I’ve been doing.”
I need tickets to see ... the NBA Finals. It seems like it’d be a cool atmosphere and pretty intense. I’ve never been to an NBA game.
One TV show I could watch over and over is ... “SpongeBob SquarePants.” I just like that show.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... teleportation, because I could go anywhere and it’d save so much time.
The social media platform I use most is ... Reddit. It’s got a little bit of everything.
My biggest pet peeve is ... people chewing with their mouths open. My brother does it a lot.
My favorite cross-country memory is ... after meets, going back and just hanging out with everybody on the bus.
My most embarrassing cross-country memory is ... a couple races ago, before the race started, a couple of my teammates randomly started chanting my name. Then another team next to us started chanting my name. I was pretty confused.
Before a meet ... I don’t really eat too much, and then I just try and relax and hang out with the team and warm up with them and try not to think about (the race) too much.
After a meet ... if there’s an open race, I’ll go somewhere on the course where not too many people are and cheer (my teammates) on from there.
In five years, I see myself ... in college working toward a long-term goal or whatever career I want to have.
Honorable mention: Rance Bryant, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin golf; Kade Kimmel, Iroquois West golf; Brandon Mattsey, St. Joseph-Ogden cross-country; Zach Rogers, Bement golf; Wyatt Summers, Blue Ridge golf.
Brooklyn Behrens | Danville girls’ tennis
Why she’s athlete of the Week: The freshman stepped up in a significant way during each of the Vikings’ previous two events. Behrens competed in the Bloomington Purple-Gold Invitational’s No. 2 singles division and rolled to second place, upsetting top-seeded Katie Van Heuklon of Normal West in a three-set semifinal thriller. Behrens added an 8-4 triumph at No. 3 doubles versus Watseka, playing up one spot from her usual role in Danville’s singles lineup.
From Behrens: “I’ve definitely improved since the first two matches of the season. There’s a very clear difference. I think I’ve gotten more consistent, and practices with the girls have been going well. (Danville teammates) Lexi (Ellis), Ava (Towne), Josie (Hotsinpiller) and I have been playing tennis together for as long as I can remember, so that definitely helps out with the dynamic.”
I need tickets to see ... the U.S. Open in tennis and a Formula 1 race. I’m super into F1 because it’s super fast-paced. It’s very easy to keep focused on. And then the U.S. Open because it’s an American tennis event and I love both.
A movie and a TV show I could watch over and over are ... “Rush” and “Arrested Development.” (“Rush”) is about F1. The first couple seasons (of “Arrested Development”) were really funny. It was a totally different humor than regular stuff like “The Office.”
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... shapeshifting. Then I could have any hairstyle I wanted.
The social media platform I use most is ... Instagram. That’s kind of where I get all of my news, follow celebrities, where I hear about new music releases and sports scores.
My biggest pet peeve is ... repetitive loud noises.
My favorite tennis memory is ... when I went to the Laver Cup (tennis tournament) with my mom in 2018. That was pretty special just because it was my first-ever professional tennis match I’d ever been to.
My most embarrassing tennis memory is ... I fall on the court all the time.
Before a match ... I listen to a lot of music and just try to get focused. I listen to a lot of heavy metal — Rammstein, Judas Priest, Metallica.
After a match ... I do the same exact thing, but I listen to different music — alternative stuff. And sometimes I get dinner afterward.
In five years, I see myself ... in college. I haven’t really figured out what I want to do yet, but I’ll definitely be playing tennis in college.
Honorable mention: Ella Compton, Prairie Central golf; Kathryn Currey, Champaign Central golf; Ashley Long, Monticello golf; Kayla McKinney, Mahomet-Seymour golf; Aviv Sagiv, Centennial tennis.