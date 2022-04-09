Caitlin Corzine | Watseka softball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week:
- The senior played a significant role in the Warriors improving their record from 1-2 to 4-2. First she tossed a four-inning one-hitter in Watseka’s 15-0 victory versus Iroquois West. Then Corzine drove in two runs and pitched a complete game in a 13-4 triumph over Paxton-Buckley-Loda. And, lastly, she bashed two home runs among four hits, knocked in four runs and scored twice in a 22-4 rout of St. Anne.
From Corzine:
- “I definitely felt pretty good about (my recent performances). I felt good about not just me, but the whole team. The whole team was playing pretty well. But I definitely was very happy, especially with it being my senior year. I wanted to make this year really good, being my last one. I’m glad to see the practicing I’m doing has paid off.”
I need tickets to see ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals this summer. We see them usually every summer, but definitely in particular this year since there’s three special players who finally got to reunite again — Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright — and they’re going to be retiring soon.
Movies I could watch over and over are ...
- “The Lion King” is probably my favorite movie, but probably any Disney movie. I’m also a big Harry Potter fan, so I rewatch those movies with my parents a lot.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- to shapeshift or talk to animals. People say “I want super strength or super speed,” but if you shapeshift you can do any of those things. Animals have been some of my best friends growing up, and I’m going to school to be a vet. So I think it’d be really cool to talk to them.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- YouTube. Sometimes, I listen to music. Other times, I like to watch science videos.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- either people with poor table manners — people who burp or lick their fingers drive me crazy — or when I see students who just don’t try at all.
My favorite softball memory is ...
- from Wednesday night (against St. Anne), that was the first time in my high school career I was able to hit a home run over the fence. When I was younger, I had many home runs that were inside the park. This was the first time it actually went all the way over the fence, and (it was great) when I got the second one in the same game.
My most embarrassing softball memory is ...
- throwing overhand (to field the ball). Being a pitcher, I’ve had to throw underhand all the time. So, especially at the start of every season, throwing overhand is much harder than it should be.
Before a game ...
- I eat a light, healthy snack. I don’t want to eat too much and make myself sick. Then I make sure to do a lot of stretching, because I’ve had a lot of injuries in the past. Then I throw a little overhand with my catcher, and then I do a lot of pitching with fastballs and changeups.
After a game ...
- I always talk with my parents about the game, first thing. And then, after I’m home, I have a big dinner and do more stretching.
In five years, I see myself ...
- beginning graduate school in vet medicine.
Honorable mention:
- Kylan Arndt, Fisher softball; Mikayla Blanke, Uni High soccer; Cayla Koerner, Mahomet-Seymour soccer; Maggie Ward, St. Joseph-Ogden softball; Brynlee Wright, Milford softball.
Blake Norton | Salt Fork baseball
Why he’s Athlete of the Week:
- The junior put together a five-inning no-hitter during the Storm’s 11-0 victory over Armstrong-Potomac, striking out 11 opponents while issuing no walks. Norton also doubled, recorded two RBI and scored two runs on offense in that win. Norton then logged one hit, one RBI and two runs scored in Salt Fork’s 11-7 triumph versus Villa Grove.
From Norton:
- “It was our first conference game, and we’d been struggling in the past few games. We were fired up, and we wanted to get in there with a win. It was a nice day outside, and (I try to) just give it my all every time. I was working the count really well, starting off with a strike and working some different pitches and just doing a little scouting on what they can and can’t hit and what they struggled with and tried to hit the spots they couldn’t hit.”
I need tickets to see ...
- the College World Series. I just love baseball, and me wanting to play college baseball when I graduate, it’s an experience I wouldn’t want to miss.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “The Hangover.” Just endless laughs, and I can laugh through the whole thing.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- to read people’s minds. I want to see what people are thinking about each other and just the interests of other people.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- Instagram. It just kind of has everything. You can text people, you can watch videos and it just has everything that I like.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- when people mow grass into the road when I’m driving down the road.
My favorite baseball memory is ...
- last year on Danville Post 210 (American Legion team), winning the Tyler Brennan 24 tournament and hitting a walk-off home run and closing out the game to win a championship.
My most embarrassing baseball memory is ...
- against St. Joe last year, we had a groundball hit to our first baseman, who is probably one of my best friends. He misses the ball, and I wasn’t expecting to cover first. I ran over to cover first, and when he collected the ball, he threw it behind me and I fell flat on my side, completely horizontal to the ground in front of their dugout.
Before a game ...
- I eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and do arm bands.
After a game ...
- I ice when I get home and usually go out to eat with a couple buddies.
In five years, I see myself ...
- playing baseball somewhere.
Honorable mention:
- Tuff Elson, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball; Austin Langendorf, Unity baseball; Kamden Maddox, Westville baseball; Ricky Soderstrom, Schlarman baseball; Aiden Tilstra, Iroquois West baseball.