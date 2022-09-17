CiCi Brown and Reese Rundle | Danville girls’ tennis
➜ Why they’re co-Athletes of the Week: The senior Brown and the sophomore Rundle formed a dangerous duo in doubles action during their most recent events, and they also fared well apart in singles play. The two captured first place in the Bloomington Purple Invitational’s No. 3 doubles bracket, winning a trio of matches while allowing just 12 game losses — including a 6-0, 6-0 sweep in one match. Brown and Rundle followed that up by being untouchable in the Vikings’ 9-0 dual sweep of St. Thomas More, winning their No. 2 doubles bout 6-0, 6-0 and prevailing by the same score in Nos. 4 and 5 singles, respectively.
➜ From Brown: “Reese and I get along great, and so I couldn’t ask for a better doubles partner. She always covers me and has my back, and I feel great about our season so far. We haven’t lost a conference match so far, so I’m hoping to keep that streak going. ... Chemistry is a huge part of your doubles partner. Our number one doubles (players) get along really well, and our number two doubles (players) have played together all four years. And I’ve been lucky to play with Reese for two years. She reminds me of a younger version of myself.”
➜ From Rundle: “The people alongside me, I always try to help them in any way. I’m always trying to get more people to play, because once our seniors leave we’ll be pretty limited in people. ... CiCi is my best friend, and we get along so well. We remind ourselves of each other with the way we play tennis and the way we act.”
➜ Brown needs tickets to see ... I actually have tickets to go see Conan Gray in Chicago this September. I’m super excited, because I love Chicago and I love his music. If I had to pick any concert ever, maybe a Taylor Swift concert. She’s my favorite.
➜ One movie Rundle could watch over and over is ... “10 Things I Hate About You.” I love that movie. It just has that old feeling — even though the ’90s weren’t that long ago — that old feeling of nostalgia and high school problems.
➜ If Brown could choose one superpower, it would be ... the power to refill things. If I’m done eating and want more food, (I have) more food. If my bank account is empty, (I have) more money. If somebody is irritating me, I can fill their bladder.
➜ The social media platform Rundle use most often is ... TikTok. I love scrolling and looking at all the different types of videos, because they all have different themes and they all make me laugh when I need it.
➜ Brown’s biggest pet peeve is ... people that don’t try their hardest and when people give up, especially if we’re playing somebody in a match. We always like a little competition. We really like the good struggle matches.
➜ Rundle’s favorite tennis memory is ... last year, going to state when it was freezing cold, and we were all freezing but having the greatest time, because it was a really good memory.
➜ Brown’s most embarrassing tennis memory is ... from this most recent tournament, we were playing in the championship match. Even though we ended up winning, in the middle of a point a girl hit a ball at me, and I reacted really slowly and I tripped and fell flat on my butt. That was really embarrassing, because I’m a senior and I’ve never fallen like that before, but it was really funny, too.
➜ Before a match, Rundle will ... usually hydrate as much as I can and listen to music to get myself pumped up, and eat snacks.
➜ After a match, Brown will ... love to talk to Reese about what we did good and what we can work on. We usually celebrate our victory and open up some Cheez-Its or some grapes, and we chow down.
➜ In five years, Rundle sees herself ... probably being in college — not for tennis, though, even though I really love it. I’d rather study dermatology or anything science related.
Ryan Carley | Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ golf
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The junior put together a dominant three consecutive days of play for the Falcons across multiple match formats. Carley first shot a 5-over 41 during a nine-hole tournament at Indian Springs Golf Course, placing first individually and pushing GCMS past Fisher and Cissna Park. He then finished two shots off the lead with a 4-over 38 during the Birdhouse Open at Kaufman Park Golf Course, propelling the Falcons to a third-place team effort. And Carley rounded out his recent success with a second-place 41 in nine holes at Indian Springs, boosting GCMS to a dual triumph over Iroquois West.
➜ From Carley: “Things are going great. I’ve played golf for a long time, but I’m feeling like just now the results I’m looking for are especially starting to come in, and I feel like the results are just going to get better. I’m in a really good spot right now that I’m able to improve on and bring up good scores for regionals and conference coming up. ... It’s really important because even though golf is a relative individual sport, it’s still a team sport. The most important thing is winning as a team, and this year especially, we have a stronger team and we’re able to put up a good challenge. It means a lot to me to be able to be a big part of that, and kind of lead the team to become better and stronger.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... the Masters, 100 percent. Half my life is surrounded by golf, and it’s basically the biggest golf tournament that goes on and it has the most history. Just to be at Augusta (National) would be great.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “The Wolf of Wall Street.” It’s got a lot of finance and business in it, and it’s more of a motivational thing that there’s a lot of success in that.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... mind reading. It’d just be neat to see, especially on the golf course, what people are thinking, even though I probably shouldn’t be thinking that.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... Snapchat. I just like talking to friends and being part of everything, and staying in the loop and being social.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when the (golf) course conditions aren’t good enough. It’s more enjoyable to play a course in prime conditions.
➜ My favorite golf memory is ... I went into a five-hole sudden death in sectionals to proceed on to state (last year), and it came down to me and one other person. I ended up losing that, but it really made a big impact on what I can strive for this year. And the memories made there, I’m never going to forget that moment.
➜ My most embarrassing golf memory is ... that same time in sectionals, I was supposed to tee off on hole one and I showed up on hole 10. It was probably three minutes before I was supposed to tee off, and I realized I was on the wrong hole and we had to book it to hole one.
➜ Before a match ... the bus rides are relatively chill; it’s more of a lower-key environment on the way there. It’s preparing for the match mentally, and I’ll go over it online and see what the course is looking like and how to play certain holes. And, after I do that, I usually just put headphones in and wait until we get there.
➜ After a match ... I’ll go up to my family and talk to them for a quick minute and thank them for coming. It’s a nice breather after the round is finally over. After that, I’ll talk to my coaches and tell them how I did and get feedback. Then, if it’s home (at Indian Springs), I’ll get a walking taco. If it’s away, we’ll go out to eat as a team.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... a senior in college, and I can definitely imagine myself playing golf — most likely somewhere down south and somewhere with a little bit better weather for golf, and studying for a business major.
