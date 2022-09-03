Ella Miller | Westville volleyball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week:
- The sophomore outside hitter played a crucial role in the Tigers sweeping four matches in Martinsville’s Bluestreak Bash, capturing the tournament title in the process. Miller generated 33 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and 17 aces throughout that quartet of matches. She also starred in Westville’s two matches after the showcase, putting up 17 kills, six digs and two aces in a three-set sweep of North Vermillion (Ind.) and following with seven kills in a two-set victory over Danville.
From Miller:
- “I’m actually really happy with the way I’m playing. Us as a team, we’re doing very good. We’re getting strong wins. I feel like I’m always there for my team. ... We worked really hard over the summer, getting in the gym and putting our practice time in. We really wanted to succeed this year and win. We want to win as many games as we can, even games we may not be expected to win. ... I’m in the weight room every single day. That’s a big help. Over the offseason, working out has really gotten my vertical higher, and I’ve gotten stronger and (quicker). Then practicing and giving it my all, all of us giving it our all and staying after practice to work on things we need to get better on (has been important).”
I need tickets to visit ...
- Disney World. I love Disney so much. It’s fun to go. I love it and the sunshine and everything. We went on a family vacation there, and I loved it.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “The Princess Bride.” It was Disney, and I do like Disney, and I just really like the whole plot of it.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- that I could fly, so I could jump really high and hit the ball straight down on the other side of the court.
The social media platform I use most often is ...
- Instagram. I like seeing what people are up to and keeping in the loop of everyone.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- when people don’t do their best or get lazy — not trying their hardest.
My favorite volleyball memory is ...
- getting all-county as a freshman was pretty exciting for me. We went to the county (tournament) championship last year, and we’re going to be there again. And winning this recent tournament was a big win to start off our whole season.
My most embarrassing volleyball memory is ...
- my setter, Lainey Wichtowski and I went for a high-five, and we completely missed and she slapped me straight in the face. That was pretty rough.
Before a match ...
- we normally warm up, and I like warming up pretty hard to get me ready for the game. I just like to watch everyone on the court, see what they’re doing, concentrate and get in game mode and ready to work hard for the game.
After a match ...
- we normally have a team huddle and go over what we did good and probably need to work on or fix for the next game. Then we talk about what we’ll do at practice, and then I’ll go home, eat dinner and sleep.
In five years, I see myself ...
- in college playing volleyball and probably going into education, to be a teacher.
Biniam Lienhart | Monticello boys’ soccer
Why he’s Athlete of the Week:
- The senior striker has been a force of nature so far this season for the Sages, who are off to a 5-0 start. Just this week, Lienhart has generated three multi-goal performances. He potted two goals — including one on a penalty kick — in a 3-1 win over Oakwood/Salt Fork. He tallied another two goals in a 3-0 triumph versus Arthur Christian School. And Lienhart recorded a hat trick as Monticello fended off Uni High 4-3 in the Sages’ first win over the Illineks in 12 years.
From Lienhart:
- “Really the main reason is our defense, to be honest with you. They get the ball up to me, and usually Ben (Williamson) or Rylan (Good) or somebody like that will give me a perfect pass that pretty much goes in the goal, so I’m just there to clean up. It’s their passing and the defense that’s creating the goals. ... We needed that win (against Uni High), and I was trying to do anything to contribute to the win. I was just excited to win the game, to be honest with you. I didn’t even realize I had a hat trick at that time. ... We’re ready. We’ve been working all offseason to prepare for this. We honestly can beat any team if we play together. It’s a team effort.”
I need tickets to see ...
- a World Series. Baseball is my favorite sport. A Cubs World Series would be pretty cool.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “42,” the Jackie Robinson movie. That’s a good one. I watch it all the time, and it’s just a really good movie. It’s relatable, I guess.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- to fly. I was going to go with super speed, but flying just gets you there faster.
The social media platform I use most often is ...
- Snapchat. That’s usually how I communicate. I don’t text as much.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- loud talkers when you’re right next to them.
My favorite soccer memory is ...
- by far this year’s camp, this summer in Kentucky. It was a really cool experience with the whole team. It was a good bonding moment. We played very good competition and won a couple games, so it was nice to bond with the team.
My most embarrassing soccer memory is ...
- when I was dribbling in the middle of the field sophomore year, and I just fell flat on my face.
Before a match ...
- I eat two PB and Js. Get some electrolytes — I tend to cramp a lot. And then our team, we go in a circle in stretch and we talk about our day. So it’s just a normal conversation. We all do that together.
After a match ...
- I eat. Definitely eat, whatever my mom is cooking.
In five years, I see myself ...
- going to law school. I want to be a lawyer when I grow up.
