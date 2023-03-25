Emily Mennenga, Le Roy softball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The sophomore is a big reason why the Panthers are off to a 5-0 start in which they’ve averaged more than 16 runs per game. As Le Roy’s leadoff hitter, she’s put together the following performances in that five-game stretch: 4 for 4 with one RBI and three runs scored against Oakwood; 2 for 5 with two runs scored versus Arcola; 2 for 4 with two runs scored against Milford/Cissna Park; 2 for 3 with two runs scored versus Clinton; and 1 for 1 with two walks, one RBI and three runs scored against Riverton. She’s also stolen 10 bases.
➜ From Mennenga: “It’s focusing on each at-bat. Every pitch matters, and just waiting for my pitch and finding it. And even if I do bad, letting the whole team know what the pitcher throws (is important). Since I hit leadoff, I’m the first one to see the pitchers. ... Our team has been hitting amazing one through nine. It’s been insane. The amount of runs we’ve put up, it’s been a really good experience. We were good last year, and it’s fun to see all our hard work pay off. ... Our first game (against Oakwood) I went 4 for 4, and in my first at-bat I had a double. It was just starting the season off with a bang. It was just, ‘This is legit. We’re going to be good.’”
➜ I need tickets to see ... the opening Cubs game at Wrigley Field. I love the Cubs. I’ve been a big fan, and the last time I went to Wrigley, I think I was like 12.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” Me and my mom, it’s our favorite movie. We watch it together all the time.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... invisibility. It’d be fun to sneak up and be a fly on the wall.
➜ The social media platforms I use most often are ... Snapchat and TikTok. I like being on Snapchat to talk to my friends, and on TikTok there are a bunch of funny videos.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when people chew gum really, really loudly.
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... either winning regionals my freshman year or my eighth-grade year, and then also getting 29 wins last year. They’re just happy memories, getting recognized for everything and all the hard work that’s been put in throughout the season. And I like that they were team events, too.
➜ My most embarrassing softball memory is ... I fell catching a fly ball last season. I completely tripped running to get to the ball. Or getting a leadoff (hit) and falling. I fall a lot.
➜ Before a game ... always listen to hype music. Taylor Swift probably isn’t hype music, but I love Taylor Swift before games.
➜ After a game ... eat a big meal, like chicken and rice. Softball makes me so tired after games.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... in college, hopefully surrounding myself with friends and family and doing what makes me have fun.
Parker Knierim, Villa Grove baseball➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The junior picked one of the most exciting times possible to crack his first-ever home run on the diamond, smashing a three-run shot for the Blue Devils in the bottom of the seventh inning to deliver them a 7-5 walk-off win against Rantoul. The third baseman finished his day 2 for 3 at the plate, also walking once, and he added a walk during a season-opening game versus Monticello.
➜ From Knierim: “You don’t always go up there and expect to hit a home run. You go up there, you want to drive in one run, maybe two if possible. I just go up there trying to hit a single. I whiffed on one pitch — I half swung. I was 1-1 in the count (and) I swung at one. I didn’t expect it to go out because that’s your first one. You never know what’s going to happen. I was just hoping it’d maybe give me a double, drive two runs in. And all I hear is ‘home run,’ and I got really excited. ... Just very energetic (afterward). Very exciting. You don’t really know what to say when you’re that excited. Just a lot of smiles and a lot of laughs. It’s a good memory to never forget.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... a Cody Johnson concert. I’m going to one this Saturday. It’s a guy I’ve really wanted to see.
➜ One movie show I could watch over and over is ... “Creed III.” It’s a really good once. I watched it last Friday.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to be The Flash. I’ve always been a bigger guy, so I’m not really that fast. But I think it’d be awesome to be really fast. You can use that to your advantage in a lot of ways.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... Snapchat. For football and baseball, we communicate on that. And it’s just an easier way because a lot of the boys are on there.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... things being dirty. I like clean stuff.
➜ My favorite baseball memory is ... hitting that home run the other night.
➜ My most embarrassing baseball memory is ... I can’t really think of one. I’ve always been a baseball guy. I know what I’m doing half the time.
➜ Before a game ... I sit there and think about what I’m going to do. Maybe talk to my team, have a nice conversation before the game, and when it’s game time, that’s when you focus up.
➜ After a game ... I go home, take a shower and go to bed.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... probably working with one of my good buddies, Brady Clodfelder, at C-U Plumbing.
