Each week through the rest of the school year, we’ll highlight especially outstanding performances from area athletes and show them with their biggest supporters — their teammates.
Emma Bleecher | Unity volleyball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior, outside hitter and three-time News-Gazette All-Area volleyball first-teamer provided first-year Rockets coach Erika Yerry an easy presence to build around in Tolono. And, so far, things have gone well for all involved with Unity volleyball. Bleecher led the squad to a 5-0 record and event championship in the Richland County Tournament with 50 kills and 21 digs, and then racked up 12 kills in a two-set win against Clinton last Tuesday.
➜ From Bleecher: “I definitely came out stronger than I thought I would, coming off an ankle injury especially. So far, I’ve been doing a great job and trying to do my best to lead the team and take care of business. ... It’s just been great to have the final opportunity to come together and play, because we’ve missed a lot of opportunities and I think we’ve just lost too much time together. But we have our last, senior season this year, and it means the world to all of us. ... (Coach Yerry) has done a great job of coming in off the bat and letting us know we’re all here to work hard and get better. She doesn’t let any excuses fly on our team.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... Tyler Childers. He’s just one of my favorite country artists, for sure.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “The Notebook.” It’s a heart-puller. I just like the romance behind it.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... reading other people’s minds. I think that would be cool.
➜ The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat. I just like talking to my friends on it.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... people walking too slowly in front of me.
➜ My favorite volleyball memory is ... my 14th year in club, taking third in AAU. That was definitely pretty awesome.
➜ My most embarrassing volleyball memory is ... being caught on film falling a lot.
➜ Before a match ... I usually eat, because I need a lot of food before I play or I’ll be hungry. I usually listen to music — some hip-hop music, definitely — and I try to separate myself in a positive way from the team, so I can mentally focus in.
➜ After a match ... I talk to my friends and my parents and thank them for coming. They make that a priority, so I’m just very grateful for that. And then usually I ask where we’re going for food.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... living in Tennessee and being in some job that has to do with law enforcement.
Landon Lawson | Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran boys’ soccer
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The Argenta-Oreana senior has been a force of nature offensively during the Bombers’ five-match win streak, which has occurred over the course of just six days. Lawson started by producing a hat trick and three assists in a 6-1 win against Taylorville to end A-O/DL’s Williamsville Tournament run. Lawson then banked two goals and one assist in a 3- victory versus Athens, contributed four goals and one helper in a 7-0 romp past Olympia, potted two goals with two assists in a 4-0 rematch triumph against Taylorville and netted one goal while assisting on four others in a 7-0 blanking of Mt. Pulaski.
➜ From Lawson: “We’re feeling way better right now, since our first two years we weren’t very good. And now my last year, we’re getting things together and starting to win a lot of games. ... My defense and midfielders are giving me chances, pushing the ball through the other teams’ defense. And I either hit my other forwards or take a shot and score. ... (My favorite game of this streak) was probably Monday versus Athens. It was very competitive. I got to kick a penalty kick and buried it, and it pretty much sealed the game.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... a Green Bay Packers game. They’re my favorite team, and I grew up loving the Packers because my mom likes them.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... either “Miracle” or “Sandlot.” I love sports, and both of them are pretty good.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... flying, just to get to places quicker.
➜ The social media platform I use most is ... Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat — not one in particular.
➜ My favorite soccer memory is ... right now, it’s been this year — winning a lot of games and playing with my friends. It’s very important to get wins and do what we can to do our best.
➜ My most embarrassing soccer memory is ... maybe Thursday against Mt. Pulaski. The ground wasn’t too good, and I missed a lot of open shots.
➜ Before a match ... I don’t really have a specific routine.
➜ After a match ... I sometimes go eat at my friend’s (house), or I just go home with my family.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... maybe in college still.
