Emma Shields | Centennial girls’ soccer
Why she’s Athlete of the Week:
- In her first season as the Chargers’ full-time goalkeeper, the junior is finding ways to shine amid Centennial’s 3-0 start to this season. She helped her squad record back-to-back 1-0 victories, over Uni High and Monticello, earlier this week. Shields recorded seven saves in the win over the Illineks, and she approached double figures during the triumph versus the Sages. The latter total included a crucial stop with six minutes remaining to keep the Chargers ahead.
From Shields:
- “It’s been really fun, getting back into playing and playing with my teammates who I’ve known for the past two years. ... It was a great opportunity to be named the (varsity) keeper and having all my hard work be paid off. ... I was very nervous (in the one-on-one situation against Monticello). There have been a few saves, just being a goalkeeper, that I’ve been very nervous for. That was probably the highest on my list. But I was glad with how it turned out. ... (Good defense) is all about communication and having trust in your defensive line and everybody on the field. It’s all about teamwork.”
I need tickets to see ...
- an Illini game. I love going to volleyball and basketball games. A football game would be nice, too. I haven’t been to one in a very long time.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “Grease.” It’s my favorite movie of all time.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- flying. I’ve always wanted to travel.
The social media platform I use most often is ...
- Snapchat. It’s how I communicate with my friends, and I’ve just been using it for a very long time.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- people talking very loudly in a public place. I really can’t handle that.
My favorite soccer memory is ...
- last year when we played Champaign Central. It was a very fun, competitive game. I had to play in the second half when the starting keeper got hurt, unfortunately. I had never played Central at that level, so it was a really great experience to be able to play with the teammates that I have now. I wish the score (1-0 Central) would’ve been different, but it was a great game to be a part of.
My most embarrassing soccer memory is ...
- last year as a sophomore, I was playing Monticello and I hit my head on the pole when I was trying to make a save.
Before a match ...
- I listen to music that gets me ready for the game, talk to my parents and friends, and just get ready and in the mindset to play.
After a match ...
- I go right to my parents, and talk to my coaches and friends. I just have a great rest of the night celebrating — even if it’s a loss, just celebrating the experience.
In five years, I see myself ...
- going to college, hopefully in Florida or somewhere down south.
Honorable mention:
- Lindy Bates, Unity softball; Emily Curtis, Rantoul softball; Natalie Hasting, Tuscola track and field; Mallory Rosendahl, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball; Abby Sabalaskey, Westville softball.
Kollin Asbury | Armstrong-Potomac baseball
Why he’s Athlete of the Week:
- The junior gave the Trojans a major spark amid their 4-0 start to the season, during which they outscored a quartet of opponents 45-3. Asbury threw a perfect four innings with 11 strikeouts and drove in one run during a 16-0 romp past Blue Ridge. He doubled and knocked in another run during a 14-2 victory over Heritage, then smashed his first career grand slam on top of tossing 10 strikeouts during an 11-0 shutout of Villa Grove. Asbury capped the recent run by recording two hits and two runs in a 4-1 win versus Fisher.
From Asbury:
- “The work we put in before the season obviously helps us a lot. We’ve taken a lot of BP (batting practice), and that’s helping us. Just the energy we’ve had from the start of the season has been great. ... It’s very tough because a lot of our practices have been inside, and we can’t do as much as when we’re outside. But I’m glad everyone on the team has still shown up to all the practices and put in work no matter where we are. ... (Fisher) was the first game we were down. That’s the first time we’ve faced adversity this season, and we came back and won. So I was very happy with that.”
I need tickets to see ...
- Game 7 of the World Series, with the Cardinals playing. The Cardinals are my favorite team, and the energy inside the stadium would be crazy.
One movie show I could watch over and over is ...
- “Captain Phillips.” It’s all really entertaining, and I just feel like I don’t get tired of it.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- super strength, just so I could lift any amount of weight. And I could hit baseballs a mile.
The social media platform I use most often is ...
- Snapchat. I text everybody on there. All of my friends are connected on there, so we talk all of the time.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- when people chew with their mouths open.
My favorite baseball memory is ...
- when I was 14, we played in the (American Legion) Little League World Series in Kentucky for (Danville) Post 210. That was really cool for me. I think we got third place in it. I hit a few shots, and I pitched really well that tournament and was with my friends the whole time.
My most embarrassing baseball memory is ...
- last year I was going to round first base against Fisher, and I slipped and broke my elbow. ... When I first started getting back to hitting, it felt different and it hurt, but as I worked into things, it feels like it’s getting better as we go on.
Before a game ...
- I like to get a good stretch and good meal in — chicken and rice.
After a game ...
- I go home and shower, and eat whatever I can find.
In five years, I see myself ...
- playing college baseball at Illinois State.
Honorable mention: Robert Boyd-Meents, Paxton-Buckley-Loda track and field; Zach Huchel, Hoopeston Area baseball; Tanner Thomas, Arcola baseball; Brysen Vasquez, Salt Fork track and field; Landon Waldrop, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond track and field.