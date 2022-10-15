Erin Henkel | St. Thomas More volleyball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior middle — a key piece on last year’s Class 1A state-champion team — experienced a great deal of success for the Sabers during an 11-match win streak that also included the team capturing the Pana/Shelbyville Invitational championship. Among Henkel’s recent outstanding efforts were five kills apiece in wins over Urbana and Unity, 19 kills and 11 blocks across the five triumphs STM acquired in the aforementioned invitational and four kills in a loss to Bloomington Central Catholic.
➜ From Henkel: “I’ve been really focusing on keeping the ball in and working really hard to keep the block closed. At the Clinton Tournament (earlier this season), Julia (Johnson) and I really connected well with her sets, and I got a lot of blocks in that tournament, too. We’re feeling really confident. We have some tough matches this Saturday at the Morgan Buerkett tournament, which should put us in a good spot for the postseason. This is a different team (from last year), but we still have the same goal. And we know a lot of teams are out to get us since we did win last year, but it’s still a goal.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... the Summer Olympics. It’d be really cool to see the best of the best compete.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “The Princess Bride.” It’s a movie I watched a lot as a kid.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... the ability to fly. It would be easier to get around.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... TikTok. It’s always something to watch, and it’s entertaining.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... chewing noises.
➜ My favorite volleyball memory is ... winning state. It’s not something that happens to everyone, and it was really exciting.
➜ My most embarrassing volleyball memory is ... when I’m going to hit and I miss the ball because I can’t reach a set.
➜ Before a match ... I usually listen to music — anything that gets us pumped up — and have a little dance party.
➜ After a match ... we usually go out to eat as a team — a favorite is Buffalo Wild Wings — and just hang out.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... graduated from Aurora University with a master’s in athletic training.
Bryson Grant | Iroquois West boys’ cross-country
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: Running two races across back-to-back days didn’t seem to hinder the senior, who is trying to improve upon an 18th-place finish in last year’s Class 1A boys’ cross-country state meet. As for more recently, Grant placed first in the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational at Sublette’s Shady Oaks Country Club, with a time of 15 minutes, 22.30 seconds that bested 158 other athletes. Then he bested all comers in the Vermilion Valley Conference Meet the next day, at Hoopeston’s Hubbard Trail Country Club, by recording a time of 15:56.15.
➜ From Grant: “I’m kind of happy about (my recent performances), but it just hasn’t been the greatest amount of competition since we’ve been in a few smaller meets. But I’m excited to get in some of these bigger meets and race against some of the best kids in Class 1A and 2A. It’s all about getting in those good, hard races and kind of getting your legs prepared for the harder competition. One way I’m going to prepare is by racing this Saturday at the Patriot Invite. I hope to have a very good time (at the Class 1A state meet) for colleges to look at. I want to be able to look back and be like, ‘That was a great season. I improved a lot from last year.’”
➜ I need tickets to see ... the Summer Olympics, because it’s nice outside and I want to see the running events.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Real Steel.” It’s about boxing. It’s been one of my favorite movies for a while. It’s a motivational, cool movie.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... super speed. If you can run at super speed, then you’re basically invincible.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... YouTube. I learned a lot off YouTube just watching different videos.
➜ My favorite cross-country memory is ... at state last year, getting to run against a lot of fast people. It was a lot of fun racing against (Herscher’s) Drew Rogers.
➜ My most embarrassing cross-country memory is ... racing at El Paso and running through the rivers, and maybe at Cow Chip (in Chrisman) also. We just got so muddy. Being wet and muddy from that is embarrassing.
➜ Before a meet ... I mentally prepare for the race. I go over the course in my head a few times and do some strides. I don’t like to eat food three hours before my race, so I can feel light and fresh. I drink a lot of water up until an hour before the race.
➜ After a meet ... I switch (from my spikes) into my running shoes, and then I’ll go for a cool down and roll out with a foam roller and stretch out. I eat a banana after every single race and workout. That’s a ritual.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... preparing to race at a very competitive level. In six years, I see myself running at the 2028 Olympics.
