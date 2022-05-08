Gracie Renfrow | Unity softball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior made her impact felt in the batter’s box while helping the Rockets to three victories over the course of three days, improving their record to 19-5 entering Saturday’s matchup with Shelbyville. Renfrow went 3 for 3 with one RBI and two runs scored in a win versus St. Thomas More. She notched one hit, one walk, one RBI and one run in a triumph against Pontiac. And she produced two hits, one RBI and three runs scored in a success versus Mt. Zion.
➜ From Renfrow: “I’m really excited (about the way I’m playing). I feel like I’m doing my job right now. I got moved from the (lineup’s) sixth spot last year to the second spot this year, so it was a big change for me. But I feel like I’m doing my job now, and I’m getting more comfortable with everything. I get very much in my head, so I was very nervous (about moving in the lineup). But my coaches assured me, and my teammates behind me were like, ‘You’re going to be fine.’ The more games I’ve played, the more comfortable I’ve been. I feel like I had a really good game against Mt. Zion. I hit well. Pontiac, I struggled. But my last hit was a good hit, so that’s all that really matters.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... Taylor Swift. I love Taylor Swift, and me and my teammates sing Taylor Swift all the time.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Dirty Dancing.” That’s my favorite movie of all time. I love that movie so much.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... invisibility. Really I could be anywhere at any time, and no one would know.
➜ The social media platform I use most is ... TikTok. Once I watch one TikTok video, I’m on it for like 50 minutes. I get sucked in.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... whenever I’m talking, and the person I’m talking to is not listening.
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... the state trip last year. The whole trip was just a blast with all my teammates. It was so much fun. And just playing in those games was awesome.
➜ My most embarrassing softball memory is ... my freshman year, someone got a hit and I was going from second to home. And I absolutely trucked the umpire.
➜ Before a game ... me and Maddie (Reed) sit on the back of the bus, and we pretty much just talk the entire way there. And Taylor Henry always braids my hair and puts my bow in.
➜ After a game ... we all get food and talk and have fun on the bus ride home.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... hopefully graduating college and getting a job somewhere.
➜ Honorable mention: Brea Benson, Mahomet-Seymour soccer; Haley Cox, LeRoy softball; Emma Devocelle, St. Thomas More soccer; Nickiya Shields, Danville track and field; Ava Simpson, Arcola softball.
Daryl Okeke | Judah Christian boys’ track and field
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The junior has excelled all season long in hurdling, and that continued at two recent meets. Okeke ranked first in the 110-meter hurdles (15.26 seconds) and second in the 300 hurdles (42.13) at St. Joseph-Ogden’s Spartan Classic. Paired with a third-place effort in the 200 dash (23.93) and a ninth-place performance in triple jump (39 feet, 6 inches), he gave the Tribe all 24 of its team points as the squad placed 10th of 24 programs. Okeke then swept the hurdles races at the Twin City Invitational, taking the 110s in 15.78 and the 300s in 41.82.
➜ From Okeke: “Last year, I came off of not having competed for my freshman year because of COVID, so I didn’t know how I was going to be improving throughout my junior year. And I’ve just been trying to put in as much work as possible in practices, and it’s really been showing in the meets. I’m glad that I’ve been improving and gaining recognition. I’m feeling really good about how I’ve been performing. I am mainly a hurdler, even though I did just start hurdling at the end of last season, and I’d definitely say I’m most comfortable hurdling in the 110s or 300s. But I also did recently start picking up triple jump. I tried it out at our conference meet, and I did pretty well and exceeded the length that you had to get (to qualify) for state. So that was pretty good.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... really any sporting event, but nothing in particular. I don’t actually watch sports that much, nor do I really follow sports that much, but when I am watching any type of sports event I always do have fun.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” I just watched that one with my family and had a really fun time watching that in the movie theater.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to fly. I hate traffic, and I would probably use flying to just fly over all the traffic and get to my destination really quickly.
➜ The social media platforms I use most are ... Snapchat and Instagram. I grew up on Instagram. That was probably the first thing that my mom ever allowed me to get, and then right after that was Snapchat. And I got a lot of friends on Snapchat, and as my friends around me started getting Snapchat, we started communicating on there more.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... obnoxiously slow drivers. I never really speed, but I hate when people are going insanely slow — like way under the speed limit — especially when I’m trying to get to school, because I drive my siblings to school.
➜ My favorite track and field memory is ... at the Spartan Classic, I ran a 110-meter hurdles in the fastest I’ve ever ran it, at 15.26. That was just a huge achievement for me, because I also raced this one guy that has always beaten me in the 110-meter hurdles. Although he did fall halfway through the race, I was keeping up with him really well. I was really impressed that I was actually keeping up with him before I fell.
➜ My most embarrassing track and field memory is ... in seventh grade, we were doing a relay and I handing the baton to my friend. He didn’t start running until way too late, so I actually tripped over him, fell straight on the track and got a big bruise on my back and skidded across the track.
➜ Before a meet ... I’ve made it a tradition to eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. I don’t know what it is, but it always gives me energy for a meet. And I’ll take my Ibuprofen for my shin splints, and I’m usually driving most of my teammates — since most of them are freshmen — to the meet.
➜ After a meet ... we’ll sometimes do some stretching to make sure we don’t get any cramps. Then I’ll usually eat dinner with some of the guys on the team.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... in college running track, and I also want to study pharmacology. Out of college, I want to become a pharmacist like my parents.
➜ Honorable mention: Owen Hobbs, Champaign Central baseball; Eli Mojonnier, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin track and field; Fernando Orellana, Watseka track and field; Cade Schaumburg, Westville baseball; Cameron Steinbaugh, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman baseball.