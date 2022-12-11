Jasper Tarr | Le Roy boys’ basketball
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The junior is stepping up in a big way for the Panthers during their strong start to this season, which has included six wins against just two losses. Tarr scored 20 points in a win against Argenta-Oreana, booked scored 18 points during a triumph versus Ridgeview, shot 10 of 13 from the field en route to 22 points in a victory against Fisher and scored 10 points in a loss to Eureka.
➜ From Tarr: “Coming into this season, I don’t think anybody regarded us very highly. I don’t really think we did, either. We’ve played our butts off. Every guy — from the starters to the sixth, seventh and eighth man off the bench — has really worked their hardest to get a win for the team. ... I’ve always played my hardest, whether I score or not. That’s not really my goal. I just play my hardest, play good defense, have good rebounds. The key is Jack Edmundson and our guards feeding me the ball so I can score. I take all the credit, but they really deserve it.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... a Dallas Cowboys game against the New York Giants. I’m a huge Cowboys fan, and I’ve never seen a game.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... anything with Adam Sandler, whether that’s “Grown Ups” or “Click.”
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... mind reading because it’d help me know what I should say in every situation.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... Snapchat. It’s just a good way to communicate with my friends in a fast manner.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... people chewing gum really loudly.
➜ My favorite basketball memory is ... my sophomore year, one of the first games I had an impact in varsity. I hit a game-sealing shot against Fieldcrest. That was a really good feeling.
➜ My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... airballing a free throw in a JV game against Fisher.
➜ Before a game ... I always eat a Subway sandwich, and then I start stretching early before the game. I do box jumps and get my legs warm.
➜ After a game ... depending on what the team’s doing, we usually like to hang out. Whether that’s going to a local restaurant or to a teammate’s house to play cards, we like to do a lot of team bonding.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... probably in Le Roy going to watch basketball games.
➜ Honorable mention: Garren Barker, Champaign Central swimming and diving; Dylan Bazzell, Prairie Central basketball; Wyatt Hilligoss, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond basketball; Wilson Kirby, St. Thomas More basketball; Sawyer Laffoon, Milford basketball.
Haley Garrett | Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ basketball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior has proven difficult to stop for opposing defenses amid the Broncos’ superb 8-1 start to the season. This month alone, she’s produced 22 points in a win against Martinsville, 24 points in a victory versus Uni High, 12 points in a triumph against Shelbyville, 13 points in a win versus Okaw Valley and 13 points in a win against Argenta-Oreana.
➜ From Garrett: “We’re doing really good. It’s way better than our past years. We’re working hard. ... I try to rebound as much as I can for the team. I can get to the basket, and I’m pretty good at finishing around the rim. ... We’ve got to practice hard and have good attitudes (to keep this run going). We’ve got to work together.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... the Super Bowl. I don’t really care who plays, but I like to watch football.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Avengers: Endgame.” I like to watch that kind of stuff. It interests me.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... invisibility. It’d be fun to be around people and them not even knowing that you’re there. It’d be exciting.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... Snapchat. I communicate with my friends easily on that.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when people chew with their mouths open and smack their lips.
➜ My favorite basketball memory is ... when we beat Warrensburg-Latham in the Macon County Tournament last year. Earlier in the season, they beat us pretty good. And they were expecting to be able to blow us out again, and we weren’t going to be much competition. But we came in there and played our game and came out with the win.
➜ My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... when I miss wide-open layups for no reason.
➜ Before a game ... I stretch with my team, we talk about what we’re going to do and that’s about it.
➜ After a game ... we all go in the locker room and talk about what we did good and talk about how we played.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... in college. I’m not really sure what I want to study, but I want to play some sort of sport in college — either basketball, or I’m hopefully going to do track.
➜ Honorable mention: Ella Boyer, Tuscola basketball; Molly Buckles, Le Roy basketball; Addison Frick, St. Joseph-Ogden basketball; Jasmine McCullough, Urbana basketball; Chloe Sisco, Prairie Central basketball.