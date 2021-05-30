Hallee Thomas | Danville girls’ track and field
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: Thomas was one of just two local athletes to earn an event victory at the girls’ Big 12 Conference meet. Not only that, but she managed to snag a pair of wins on the day. The senior placed first in the 100-meter hurdles by clocking 15.30 seconds and then topped the 300 hurdles field in 47.09.
➜ From Thomas: “I was coming off a 4-by-1 (relay, fifth place) and pole vault (second place), so I was a little tired. But I was still confident, making sure my starts were good and making sure I had a clean race. ... I never want to go in thinking I’m going to automatically beat everyone else because that’s how you get beat. So I wasn’t underestimating any of my competition.”
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Taylor Swift. I’ve listened to her since I was little and have always loved listening to her music.
➜ One movie she could watch over and over is ... “Dirty Dancing,” for sure. It’s such a classic. I laugh, I cry — I get all the emotions.
➜ If she could choose one super power, it would be ... super speed. I think it’d be cool. I could do all kinds of things. The first thing I’d probably do is race my old teammate, Ameia Wilson.
➜ The social media platform she uses most is ... Twitter. I get lots of news and keep up with friends and sports.
➜ Her biggest pet peeve is ... hypocrites.
➜ Her favorite track and field memory is ... our bus breaking down at sectionals my sophomore year, and we had to stay in O’Fallon a second night. I was going to state, and we all had fun in our hotel rooms.
➜ Her most embarrassing track and field memory is ... falling in the 300s at an invitational in Bloomington my sophomore year.
➜ Before a meet ... I don’t do too much. I try to relax and get my head right for the meet.
➜ After a meet ... I cheer on the rest of my teammates and make sure I get everything I need for my body to recover.
➜ In five years, she sees herself ... graduating from Eastern Illinois and starting my career as a first-grade teacher.
Caleb Gollings | Urbana baseball
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The junior came up big for the Tigers to help them get in the win column for the first three times this season. Gollings recorded two hits and scored three runs during an 11-0 shutout of Peoria Notre Dame. He then fired a five-inning no-hitter versus Danville during a 17-0 decision, striking out five and walking just one. Gollings added two walks and a run in a 7-5 victory over Danville as well.
➜ From Gollings: “I’m pretty sure we’re all a lot more confident hitting going into our final games of the season. ... I thought I was pretty confident through most of the innings (pitching the no-hitter). I didn’t get very many strikeouts, but what helped so much is my defense made a lot of stellar plays. ... It made me more confident and relaxed.”
➜ He needs tickets to see ... a Cincinnati Reds game. I’ve been a fan of them for a long time. Or really any competitive baseball game, like the World Series.
➜ One movie he could watch over and over is ... “Ponyo.” It’s one of my favorite childhood movies. I just really like the story, and I like the animation. It’s very bright and has a lot of colors. It gives a great optimistic feel.
➜ If he could choose one super power, it would be ... to fly, so I could go wherever I want whenever I want.
➜ The social media platform he uses most is ... Instagram. I don’t post, but I see a lot of sports — I follow the NBA and MLB — so I’m always up to date on that.
➜ His biggest pet peeve is ... whenever I apologize to someone and they don’t say “thanks” back.
➜ His favorite baseball memory is ... going down to Arizona and seeing two Reds spring training games in the Cactus League. I thought that was a lot of fun. I got to see a lot of players up close because not a lot of people go to spring training games.
➜ His most embarrassing baseball memory is ... one time in practice I got hit in the face with a ball. It wasn’t my fault — someone else wasn’t paying attention, and they threw the ball and it hit me. It just hurt for a long time.
Before a game ... I’m usually in bed for a lot of the time, and I get up and my bones are creaking. But I make sure to eat well — I eat fruit and don’t eat any junk food before a game — and I try to start walking around and wake up my body.
After a game ... I don’t really do much. I take a shower and fall asleep pretty quickly.
In five years, he sees himself ... doing something music-related in Chicago. I’ve been playing guitar for a year and a half.
