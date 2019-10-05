Like the past two years, we’re giving our weekly honorees a chance to show off their teammates:
Hannah Hong | Centennial girls’ swimming and diving
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: After winning the 1-meter diving showcase at the Bloomington Raiders Invite last Saturday, the junior broke the Chargers’ school record and the Danville High pool record with a 296.15 score last Tuesday.
From Hong: “When I was diving (at Danville) I was hitting everything, so it was going really well. And then after my last dive — I was really scared to do my reverse 1 1 / 2 1 1 / 2, but after I hit it, I was 99 percent sure I got the school and pool record. So I was really happy.”
I need tickets to see ... Khalid in concert. He’s my favorite artist. I listen to (his songs) before diving so I can concentrate.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “White Chicks.” Every time I watch it, I always laugh, even though I know what’s going to happen.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to read people’s minds. I feel like everyone always has a filter and holds everything back, so it would be cool to see what people actually think about you.
The social media platform I use most is ... definitely Snapchat. Well, maybe Instagram. I like to post every other day. Also a lot of diving on my Insta. It’s like a memory book.
My biggest pet peeve is ... I’m very impatient, so when people walk slowly or drive slowly or talk slowly.
My best diving memory is ... (at Danville) because it was my biggest day. I’ll always remember that day.
My most embarrassing diving memory is ... it was at last year’s Urbana Invite when my reverse dive was my best dive, and I landed smack on my belly and the whole room went silent. It was so awkward.
Before a meet ... I get really anxious for no reason, so I try to listen to music and run around and pat my belly a lot.
After a meet ... if I did badly, I always pout for a solid five minutes. I always watch my dives over and over again, and I always talk to my coach and reflect on (the dives) and tell my mom about them.
In five years, I see myself ... in college, hopefully at the U of I diving and also on my way to becoming something in the medical field.
Honorable mention: Reed Broaders, Uni High swimming and diving; Samantha Campbell, Villa Grove volleyball; Anna Duden, Armstrong-Potomac golf; Dominick Fuentes, Champaign Central golf; Kayin Garner, Mahomet-Seymour volleyball; Leah Luchinski, Centennial volleyball; Raevyn Russell, Urbana volleyball; Lela Wagner, Danville swimming and diving; Mary Walker, Uni High volleyball; Katelind Winterland, Prairie Central golf.
Kevin Clapp | Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ golf
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior repeatedly topped the charts for the Blue Devils ahead of the Class 1A postseason, tying for medalist honors at Turtle Run Golf Club on Sept. 26 before taking the Vermilion Valley Conference Tournament title a week later at Harrison Park Golf Course.
From Clapp: “I’m feeling pretty good. We’ve been out here working at the course a lot, coming in early. I’ve got my tempo down, got my swing down and I’m hitting the ball well.”
I need tickets to see ... the Masters tournament. It’s something that’s really hard to go to, and I’ve always wanted to go.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Blue Ruin.” I really like the plot of it.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... invisibility. I just feel like it’d be cool to be invisible.
The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat. I usually use it to text people instead of Messenger.
My biggest pet peeve is ... when my golf teammates won’t stop talking.
My best golf memory is ... probably teeing off at state sophomore year. It was just really surreal.
My most embarrassing golf memory is ... when I was about to break 40 for the first time and I double-bogeyed two holes in a row and shot 41.
Before a tournament ... I hit on the range and hit putts. Coach (Terry French) wants us to get our putting down.
After a tournament ... I usually turn the music up on the way home from the tournament and try to have fun.
In five years, I see myself ... working in the aerospace industry after studying at Illinois or Purdue.
Honorable mention: Brenden Flannell, Blue Ridge soccer; Logan Hoshauer, Oakwood golf; Hunter Ketchum, St. Joseph-Ogden soccer; Joel Menez, Danville First Baptist soccer; Ricky Oakley, Danville cross-country; Santiago Rodriguez, Champaign Central soccer; Drew Rogers, Sullivan golf; Gabe Seeber, Judah Christian soccer; Brady Tevebaugh, Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer; Eli Warren, Mahomet-Seymour soccer.