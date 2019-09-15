Jacob Butler | Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ golf
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior helped key a pair of Purple Riders triangular wins. Butler first posted a 42 at Tri-City Country Club in a victory over Tri-County and Villa Grove before turning in a 40 at Ironhorse Golf Club to share medalist honors and help the program to wins over Charleston JV and Tuscola.
From Butler: “I’ve felt good. I really enjoy playing, obviously, and I feel like I’ve put a couple good runs together recently. But I still haven’t played my best golf, so I’m excited to continue to work on my game and fully show, to myself if anything, (that I can do better) and keep playing well and keep having fun out there.”
I need tickets to see ... a Chicago Cubs game or the musical “Hamilton.” I love the music and everything from that.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “A Few Good Men.” I’ve always been interested in law, but I just love that movie. I’m a big Tom Cruise fan, and my parents watched that for a long time and introduced it to me.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... the ability to read minds. I like to know what other people think and how other people work.
The social media platform I use most is ... Instagram. You can follow anyone you choose and don’t have to look out for anything. If you’re interested in something, you can find different posts about it and stay in touch with friends across the country.
My biggest pet peeve is ... when people scratch their nails on the chalkboard. I absolutely cannot handle that.
My best golf memory is ... last summer, my grandpa and I went to St. Louis, to Bellerive (Country Club), for the PGA Championship. That was my first tournament. My grandpa’s got me hooked on golf and has been my coach for years.
My most embarrassing golf memory is ... last week when I walked up to a putt that was 6 inches away from the cup and hit it 2 inches.
Before a tournament ... I go hit a few range balls here and there. Then I go to the practice green and hit a lot of putts, a lot of chips. Then I do my stretch routine before the tee ... say a prayer if I feel I need it and then off we go.
After a tournament ... I see how the guys are doing. I go check with everybody first to see if anybody else’s scores are in. Then I’ll talk to my family and everybody and probably get a bite to eat.
In five years, I see myself ... definitely in college, either in Chicago or Nashville. I’m thinking of studying political science and going into either law or education.
Mabry Bruhn | Monticello girls’ cross-country
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The freshman impressed on consecutive Saturdays by not just leading the Sages, but entire fields of runners. Bruhn recorded the best girls’ time in St. Thomas More’s Saber Corn Classic (18 minutes, 1.6 seconds) and Chrisman’s Cow Chip Classic (18:14.05).
From Bruhn: “My coaches and my team have just been really, really supportive, and we all work really hard and push each other, and I just think that everything my coaches and my team have done so far has helped.”
I need tickets to see ... a Disney movie on Broadway. I just really love Disney, and I think seeing a movie on Broadway would be a cool experience.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Mrs. Doubtfire.” It’s super funny.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to breathe underwater because I’m also a swimmer.
The social media platforms I use most are ... Instagram and Snapchat, to keep connected to my friends.
My biggest pet peeve is ... people being loud when I’m trying to concentrate and work.
My best cross-country memory is ... I don’t have a specific one, but just everything I do with my team. I feel like every day creates new memories.
My most embarrassing cross-country memory is ... when I was in middle school, they were doing awards (after a race). I walked up to get my award, and I had this really awful look on my face. My coach used to tease me about it, like even though you won the race ... you looked like it wasn’t enough.
Before a meet ... I always listen to music. It helps hype me up. As a team we watch motivational videos, and then we always pray before we run.
After a meet ... we normally get together and talk about how we did. We’ll cool down and cheer on the rest of the racers.
In five years, I see myself ... running in college and studying to be an anesthesiologist.
