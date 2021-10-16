Jasmyn Meeker | Westville volleyball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week:
- The senior has come up huge for the Tigers during their ongoing five-match win streak, which includes four victories over Vermilion Valley Conference competition. Meeker put up nine kills and 10 digs in a win over Watseka, produced 13 kills in a triumph versus Oakwood, bagged eight kills and 11 digs in a win against Tuscola, drummed up 10 kills and five digs in a win over Chrisman and turned in 10 kills and four aces during a triumph versus Schlarman.
From Meeker:
- “I feel really great. Individually, I feel like I have performed well, just executing-wise, but I probably wouldn’t have done it without the team cohesion we’ve had. I feel like it’s improved a lot. ... Execution, it wasn’t necessarily a problem, but it was a big milestone we had to go through to win. Working on the fundamentals and executing as a team was a big part (in our success). ... (Our win streak) is really huge, especially from small-town Westville. People are seeing our name now. With this winning streak, it looks really good ... going into the Vermilion County tournament this weekend.”
I need tickets to see ...
- an Illinois volleyball match. I’ve always been a huge fan. I’ve been going since freshman year. It’s only 20 minutes away from me, so it’s really cool how such a big thing is not that far away from me.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “The Conjuring.” I love scary movies. That was always my favorite one. I watch it all the time just because.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- super intelligence. I’ve always thought knowledge was power, so that’s the strongest superpower I can think of.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- either Snapchat or Instagram. Snapchat is where I contact people mostly, and then Instagram I like posting about my accomplishments.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- giving up too quickly.
My favorite volleyball memory is ...
- making the seventh-grade volleyball team. I always remember that as my biggest milestone going into my volleyball career, and I look back at that and realize how hard I was working compared to how hard I work now.
My most embarrassing volleyball memory is ...
- at the Milford game this year I slipped like three times in the middle of play.
Before a match ...
- I get prepared mentally, and then I interact with my team just enough, because volleyball is a really team-driven sport. So I make sure we’re all connected really well together before we all play out there.
After a match ...
- I criticize what I do — I look back at the good things and the things I can work on. After that, I talk to my team, talk to my coach, make sure that we’re all good, win or loss.
In five years, I see myself ...
- advancing academically and athletically into a prestigious college, or finding a way to be successful in any definition.
Honorable mention:
Joseph Scheele | Mahomet-Seymour boys’ cross-country
Why he’s Athlete of the Week:
- On a Bulldogs team full of standout runners, the senior recently has stepped up to lead the way in some significant races. Scheele placed fifth out of 279 runners in Metamora’s Runnin’ Red Invitational, clocking a 2.94-mile time of 15 minutes, 37.3 seconds to help M-S rank second of 22 teams. Scheele then earned the Apollo Conference Meet’s individual title with a 3-mile time of 15:46.2 as the Bulldogs rated first in the seven-team field.
From Scheele: “I feel like I’ve been decently consistent, which is something I was hoping for this year. I’ve been running times that I’ve been decently proud of. It’s been a good year for me so far. I’ve been having some good races. ... Me and my teammate, Kyle (Nofziger), have been chasing after (the Apollo Conference Meet victory) for a couple years. Chris Cherry graduated (from Taylorville), but I feel like (Lincoln’s) Brenden Heitzig and (Mattoon’s) Brock Davee
- just took his place. So I feel like the individual game makes it challenging, and it means a lot.”
I need tickets to see ...
- Riot Fest. I just went to it, and that was a good concert. There were a lot of bands that I know, and it was a good time.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Pulp Fiction.” I’m a big Quentin Tarantino
- guy. He always makes some consistently good movies, and it’s long enough to be able to watch it on and on.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- to stop time. You can always use some extra time.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- YouTube. I don’t post too much on anything, so based off watch time alone I watch my fair share of YouTube.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- people saying they’ll do something and then doing something else.
My favorite cross-country memory is ...
- my sophomore year, we found some sign on the side of the road, and we ran through our homecoming parade with it.
Before a meet ...
- I eat two bagels and three eggs — that’s my breakfast every morning before a meet — and I go warm up with the team.
After a meet ...
- we have these team cookouts, so I eat a bunch of food with the team and families.
In five years, I see myself ...
- out of college, hopefully, and looking for a job in the STEM field.
Honorable mention:
