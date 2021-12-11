Jesse Wald | Urbana boys’ swimming and diving
Why he’s Athlete of the Week:
- The sophomore stood out in his first two high school swimming meets of all time after transferring from Uni High prior to the school year. Wald first collected event wins in the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 2.45 seconds) and 200 individual medley (2:21.31) during a dual victory over Danville, also taking a leg in a triumphant 200 medley relay (2:01.28). Wald then helped keep the Tigers within striking distance of Normal West as Urbana finished second in a triangular with the Wildcats and St. Thomas More. Wald offered up four runner-up finishes — in the 200 freestyle (2:10.81), 500 freestyle (5:53.01), 200 medley relay (1:57.49) and 400 freestyle relay (3:55.76).
From Wald: (Coach Michelle Zimmerman
- ) hasn’t put me in many events I’d consider myself to be good at, but what she has put me in I’ve done pretty well in, which is pretty surprising to me. I just appreciate my coach for putting me in things that I didn’t really want to do because she just wants me to try new things. ... I haven’t swam competitively in a really long time, since I hit a growth spurt. So it’s been long enough since I swam competitively that I’m basically getting a (personal record) in every event I do. ... It’s an absolute thrill. I don’t see myself making state this year, but I’ve still got junior and senior year ahead of me, so I’m very excited for the rest of this season.”
I need tickets to see ...
- my favorite band, Chicago, which is playing in State Farm Center on April 9. I really want to go see that.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- usually I don’t have a favorite movie — it’s just the most recent movie I’ve watched, which is “Get Out.”
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- invisibility. It would be cool to sneak around and not have people looking at me.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- Instagram. I guess you could say I’m addicted, but all of my friends are on it, so I like checking in. And UHS has a UHS sleeping account where they post a bunch of people sleeping.
My favorite swimming memory is ...
- doing the (pre-meet) chant at the Danville meet. I like high school swimming so much better than club swimming. It’s so much better with a huge team of people who are competitive.
My most embarrassing swimming memory is ...
- false starting at a meet.
Before a meet ...
- I wake up and always have a big breakfast, maybe three or four eggs, and try to get myself hyped up. I try not to think about being nervous or anything because I know if I get nervous it’s going to impact my performance negatively.
After a meet ...
- I take a shower and lay in bed for the rest of the day.
In five years, I see myself ...
- I wouldn’t say I see myself swimming in college, but I still plan to go to college so maybe I’ll swim if I get to that point.
Honorable mention:
- Dalton Hobick, Oakwood basketball; Blake Kimball, Unity basketball; Cannon Leonard, Iroquois West basketball; Jalen Quinn, Tuscola basketball; Aidan Williams, Champaign Central swimming and diving.
Jazzi Hicks | Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ basketball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week:
- The junior post player has provided multiple important performances for the Broncos during their recent 5-1 run that has improved the team’s overall record to 6-4. Hicks posted 16 points in a win over Martinsville, 19 points in a triumph over Uni High and 14 points in a loss to Shelbyville during the Mike Walsh Tournament, earning event MVP honors in the process. Hicks followed those efforts with 14 points in a victory over Meridian and 14 points in a success versus Argenta-Oreana.
From Hicks:
- “I’m very excited for all of the future games that we have. I think we’re doing really good as a team together, and I’m proud of us. ... Just love for the game (has been key to my success), and I’m always glad to be out there. So I try my hardest and give 100 percent no matter how I’m feeling. ... Communication, good vibes, us all being happy and talking (will help keep this run going). We have a really good team. All of the girls have a really good bond together.”
I need tickets to see ...
- Chris Stapleton. I love his music, and he’s a really kind person to other people.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “The Grinch” — the one with Jim Carrey. I’ve loved “The Grinch” since I was little, and I can watch it three times a day if I had the time.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- to be able to fly, to get to destinations faster so it wouldn’t take as long.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- Instagram or Snapchat. I’m always scrolling through one of the two or snapping somebody.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- bullies — being mean to people for no reason.
My favorite basketball memory is ...
- at our practices, when our coaches practice with us and then one of them trips or gets knocked down. We all love it so much.
My most embarrassing basketball memory is ...
- airmailing two free throws in a row freshman year.
Before a game ...
- I get my team pumped up and we listen to some music. I give some talks to make sure we’re all on the same page — just a little booster.
After a game ...
- I always tell (my teammates) to have their heads up because whether we won or lost we tried our best and there’s always next game and room to improve.
In five years, I see myself ...
- hopefully in college playing a sport, whether it be basketball or track. I’m going into the medical field. My goal is to become a surgeon, but it’s going to take a while.
Honorable mention: Ella Boyer, Tuscola basketball; Alexa Jamison, Salt Fork basketball; Cayla Koerner, Mahomet-Seymour basketball; Sydney McTaggart, Watseka basketball; Claire Seal, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond basketball.