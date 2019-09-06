Jessica Freehill | Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The junior hitter led the Falcons in kills through each of their first six matches, in which they went 4-2. Freehill posted nine kills versus Schlarman, eight against Hoopeston Area, 10 versus Cissna Park, 12 against Kankakee and 25 across two matches against Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
From Freehill: “I’ve been impressed with myself and my team pushing ourselves in practice as well as games, living up to the potential we’ve had for years.”
I need tickets to see ... A U of I volleyball game, just because I love watching them play and have been watching them for years. Also, an Oklahoma State football game to go watch my brother (Ben) play.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “The Blind Side.” I just think it’s a really good movie.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to read minds. I like to know what other people are thinking.
The social media platforms I use most are ... Snapchat and Instagram. I just like to talk to my friends and keep up with what they’re doing all the time.
My biggest pet peeve is ... chewing with your mouth open.
My best volleyball memory is ... my freshman year, our whole volleyball team went to Normal for an Illinois State volleyball game. I think it was really cool to see college-level volleyball and what we could strive for in the future.
My most embarrassing volleyball memory is ... one time, when I was like 12 years old, the other team served the ball and it was going clear out, and I went and caught it and we lost the point.
Before a match ... I always get Subway to eat, and I usually listen to music — hip-hop, pregame pump-up music.
After a match ... I’ll talk to my parents or anyone else that specifically came to watch me.
In five years, I see myself ... hopefully in college playing volleyball, and I would love to study to be an orthodontist.
Diego Camarena | Iroquois West boys’ soccer
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior was a force to be reckoned with in the Raiders’ 4-0 start, banking six goals and three assists against Kankakee Trinity, six goals versus Reed-Custer, five goals and three assists against Clifton Central and four goals and one assist versus Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.
From Camarena: “I definitely prepared more this year, looking to score a few more, trying to be more of a dangerous threat out there. Just trying to get my name out and trying to score and assist for my team.”
I need tickets to see ... The Weeknd, but he hasn’t been performing anything lately. He’s one of my favorite artists. I just like his music.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Limitless.” I just find the whole movie interesting. It keeps me off my feet.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to read people’s minds or something. That would be pretty cool.
The social media platforms I use most are ... Instagram, and I’ve recently started using Twitter.
My biggest pet peeve is ... losing a soccer game.
My best soccer memory is ... going to Europe this past summer and playing in Austria. I represented Team USA in the United World Games. We went 3-3. It was pretty cool.
My most embarrassing soccer memory is ... not being able to bring home a regional the past three years.
Before a match ... I listen to music to try and stay calm and keep my mind off the game so I can be ready for the game. I’m not trying to think about the game too much before the game comes up.
After a match ... if we win, then I try to go out to eat with all my friends, just celebrate.
In five years, I see myself ... if I’m not playing college soccer, then probably playing on a professional team somewhere. I know I definitely want to go professional in the future.
