Josie Armstrong | Tri-County girls’ basketball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The junior has been a driving force behind the Titans’ 9-4 record thus far this season, with three of the four losses coming against Class 2A or 1A teams ranked in The Associated Press statewide poll. Armstrong produced 18 points and six steals in a victory against Okaw Valley and followed with 24 points in a triumph versus another Lincoln Prairie Conference opponent, Cerro Gordo/Bement. She tallied 18 points with seven rebounds and four steals in a loss to Paris on Thursday, too.
➜ From Armstrong: “This season has been good for me. We lost two or three people (from) last year, so I’ve had to step up and be more of a leader. ... I’m proud of the very first game of the season, against St. Joe (a 59-35 win) because I really didn’t know what to expect. ... What’s been great for us so far is that we have multiple people that can score double digits every game, and they all do something for us.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... a Jason Aldean or Riley Green concert. They’re two of my favorite artists.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” It’s just a classic. No matter how many times you watch it, you still enjoy it.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... teleportation. I could come and go as I please, and go wherever whenever.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... Snapchat. It’s how I message everyone.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... laziness.
➜ My favorite basketball memory is ... the conference championship game last year (against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond). A lot of people doubted us when we went into that game, and we ended up winning and proving them wrong.
➜ My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... missing wide-open layups or easy shots.
➜ Before a game ... I like to listen to music and kind of keep to myself.
➜ After a game ... if there’s a restaurant nearby, I’ll get ice cream — probably vanilla.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... playing college basketball. I’m not sure what I’m going to study yet.
➜ Honorable mention: Nevaeh Essien, Champaign Central basketball; Kallie Evans, Fisher basketball; Heidi Humble, Clinton basketball; Savannah Orgeron, Mahomet-Seymour basketball; Harley Woodard, Tuscola basketball.
Preston Sledge | Centennial boys’ basketball
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: Sledge’s earliest moments as a Chargers varsity athlete have included multiple standout scoring performances in the team’s 4-5 start to the season. That included a 33-point outburst during a 12-point victory against Rantoul on Tuesday night when he shot 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and sank 13 field goals, with only one three-pointer among them. The junior scored 18 points versus Mt. Zion and another 19 points against Normal West in the two games prior to that.
➜ From Sledge: “I just play my role and score. I score when it’s time to score, and my teammates also put me in a position to score. ... (The keys to my performance against Rantoul were) the screen and roll with side-outs, fastbreaks and steals and defense leading to offense. ... The scoring doesn’t really matter. I just want to win and give my teammates some love. But scoring is also nice.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... an Illinois basketball game. It’s close to town, and I like to support them. One day, I wish I could go to the University of Illinois and play basketball.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Friday,” because it’s funny.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to read people’s minds. Sometimes, I’d like to see what people are thinking.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... Instagram. It’s where I put my basketball pictures and videos, from Centennial and playing with Mac Irvin Fire in AAU.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when people lie.
➜ My favorite basketball memory is ... my freshman year, when I was playing up on JV and I hit a game-winning three in the corner against Normal West. I was just excited because that was really my first time hitting a game-winner during high school, and it was just a good moment to experience.
➜ My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... getting dunked on during AAU.
➜ Before a game ... on the bus ride there, I probably go to sleep and listen to music. Before a game, I just chill and watch the JV and support them, and I listen to music.
➜ After a game ... we go back to Centennial, drop our jerseys off, and then I usually get something to eat.
➜ In five years ... I’d like to play D-I basketball in college. But if that doesn’t work out, I’d like to be a real estate agent.
➜ Honorable mention: Nic Eddy, Chrisman basketball; Caden Hatton, Mahomet-Seymour wrestling; Matthew Piercy, Centennial swimming and diving; Garrett Taylor, Salt Fork basketball; Trey Welter, Monticello basketball.