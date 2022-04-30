Ka’Leah Bellik | Danville softball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week:
- The freshman is playing a critical role in the Vikings recovering from a 0-4 start to suddenly boast a 9-6 record. Bellik hit for the cycle in a win over Peoria Notre Dame, going 4 for 4 with seven RBI. She then produced one hit, two walks, two RBI and scored four runs in a triumph versus rival Centennial. And Bellik remained in a groove by finishing 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI in a victory over Rantoul.
From Bellik: “I’ve been very confident in myself, which I’ve had to work on because I used to not be the best hitter. It made me work hard and want to be a good hitter. I’ve been working hard, practicing, going to lessons with (Danville Area Community College softball coach Matt Cervantes
- ). Since then, my hitting’s just been getting better and I’m getting more confident. It helps because I’m contributing, but I have my teammates also contributing. We’ve just been working well together as a team.”
I need tickets to see ... the Oklahoma softball team. My favorite athlete is Jocelyn Alo
- , because she broke the NCAA Division I record for career home runs, and I’d love to watch her play.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “Scream.” I love scary movies, and no matter how many times I watch it, it never gets old.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- telekinesis. It’d be cool to be able to move stuff with your mind.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- Snapchat. It’s the easiest way to talk to my friends and the most entertaining app.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- when people smack their lips when they eat. There’s no manners there. Like, chew with your mouth closed.
My favorite softball memory is ...
- a game when I had two home runs. Also, playing in Florida in the All-American games. That was definitely one of my favorite memories.
My most embarrassing softball memory is ...
- one time I swung at a pitch and I didn’t see the ball at all, and the back of my bat knocked my helmet off.
Before a game ...
- I eat Jimmy John’s and always have a Dr. Pepper. It’s just my favorite pop, and I play best with caffeine. I listen to music and try to prepare myself for the game mentally.
After a game ...
- I talk to my teammates, and I talk to my travel coach and get his input on what I need to work on. And then sometimes I get Dunkin’, but in order for me to do that, my mom and I have to talk and she tells me her opinion. And her opinion matters most to me.
In five years, I see myself ...
- playing college softball, having a good time in college and working hard academically.
Honorable mention:
- Molly Buckles, LeRoy softball; Reaghan Dickison, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball; Beatrice Ebel, Urbana soccer; Payton Kaiser, Centennial soccer; Alexa Sutton, Champaign Central softball.
Dalton Hobick | Oakwood baseball
Why he’s Athlete of the Week:
- The junior gave the Comets a boost at the plate during a stretch in which they improved from 8-8 to 12-9. Hobick had three hits, walked once and scored twice in a victory against Salt Fork. He collected two more hits, one RBI and scored two runs in a one-run win versus Schlarman. Hobick racked up two hits, one RBI and scored three runs during a rout of North Vermillion (Ind.). And he had three hits, one walk, two RBI and four runs scored in a win against Cissna Park.
From Hobick:
- “It’s honestly one of the best times I’ve been feeling (as a hitter). I’m seeing the ball really well, and at the start of the season I wasn’t really hitting the ball well. But recently I’ve been getting more pitches and getting better at-bats. Against Salt Fork, I really felt like that was a conference game when I started to click. Ever since that game, I’ve been seeing the ball better and getting deeper at-bats. We’re just trying to get hot (as a team). We’ve played a lot of tough nonconference games, and we’re just trying to get prepared for regionals and see if we can make a little run.”
I need tickets to see ... an NBA game. I’ve been a big fan of basketball and LeBron (James
- ) growing up, so I feel like it’d be cool to watch an NBA game. I’ve actually never gone to see one.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “The Hangover.” It’s funny and always gives me a good laugh.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- to fly so I wouldn’t have to travel in the car.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- Instagram. I follow a lot of sports teams and follow my friends, and every time I get on I see something I didn’t know.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- when people talk with food in their mouths.
My favorite baseball memory is ...
- when we won regionals with Danville Post 210 (American Legion team). At Oakwood, we never really make it out of regionals, and it was a pretty cool accomplishment. We got to play in the state championship.
My most embarrassing baseball memory is ...
- last year in my first at-bats with Post 210. I batted twice, and I was really, really nervous. The pitcher threw me a pitch, it hit the fence behind me and I swung at it. And I struck out twice off the same thing.
Before a game ...
- I’ll do a lot of stretching. I’ll talk to my teammates about the game and what we need to do. Sometimes we’ll go over signs in case I forgot some.
After a game ... I’ll go home and shower, usually ice my arm if it’s bothering me. I’ll wait for Coach Mac (Ryan McFarland
- ) to upload the stats, and I’ll check my stats and the team’s stats and see how we did and how we can improve.
In five years, I see myself ...
- hopefully playing college sports, either in baseball or basketball.
Honorable mention: Owen Grice, Ridgeview baseball; Ryder James, Paxton-Buckley-Loda track and field; Dawson Magrini, St. Thomas More baseball; Camden Mette, Unity track and field; Gavin Parkerson, Armstrong-Potomac baseball.