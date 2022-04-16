Kallie Evans
Fisher softball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The junior was instrumental to Fisher extending its win streak to three games and ending Salt Fork’s four-game run of success, as the Bunnies defeated the Storm 15-0 on Tuesday. Evans struck a home run as one of three hits and recorded four RBI and three runs scored as Fisher improved to 5-1 after that victory.
➜ From Evans: “I was really proud after I had that (home run). I just knew I needed to keep going and have a good bottom of the game. We’re working really well together, and we just know we need to keep going without a big head. We just need to keep our heads in the game and keep on going. I need to keep working and strive for the best. I know there’s always something to work on, so I always try to do that in practice and games.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... any college softball game or any concert.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Sweet Home Alabama.” It just starts off really good, and it makes me want to keep watching.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to read people’s minds just to see how people are really thinking.
➜ The social media platform I use most is ... TikTok. It keeps me entertained, and it’s funny whenever you need a good laugh.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when people talk over me.
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... spending quality time with my teammates and working well together with everybody. And listening to music with them. Our favorite song is “It’s a Great Day to be Alive,” by Travis Tritt.
➜ My most embarrassing softball memory is ... when I tripped over my feet running from second to third a couple seasons ago.
➜ Before a game ... I listen to music and zone in on the game during warmups and try not to think about anything else.
➜ After a game ... I think about the game, but I also worry about the next (game). I try not to get too much in my head so it doesn’t affect me later on.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... going to college and possibly playing some sports.
➜ Honorable mention: Kaleah Bellik, Danville softball; Bre Crose, Hoopeston Area track and field; Raegan Gooding, Watseka track and field; Kendyl Hurt, Salt Fork softball; Mary Katheryn Kluesner, St. Thomas More soccer.
Jace Bina Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman boys’ track and field
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior put together a dominant performance for the Buffaloes during a nine-team meet, booking four event wins. At Catlin on Tuesday, Bina was champion of the 100-meter dash (11.89 seconds), 200 (23.75), long jump (21 feet, 31/2 inches) and triple jump (39-53/4). At Paris on Thursday, Bina won the long jump (20-10).
➜ From Bina: “The past meets we had were kind of cold and rainy. (Tuesday’s meet) was the first meet it was clear out. So I was feeling pretty good coming into the meet. I was taking it event by event. After I did my two field events, they started announcing (winners), and that’s whenever I found out I placed first for two events. So it strived me to push for all four. It motivates me more (for the future). I looked at the school records, and I saw that I was close to all those, as well. It’s senior year for me, so I have to leave everything out this year.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... an Illinois basketball game. I’ve been to three. Those are nice to watch.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Avengers: Endgame.” I’ve always liked superhero movies growing up, and that one just brought the whole Marvel universe together and was a big event.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to teleport. It’d be the fastest transportation, and I could go anywhere.
➜ The social media platform I use most is ... Instagram. I follow sports accounts or people I watch on YouTube and get to see what’s going on.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... chewing with your mouth open.
➜ My favorite track and field memory is ... my first time going to state in seventh grade. The atmosphere was completely different, and there were schools from all over Illinois. I was pretty young, so it felt like a big accomplishment.
➜ My most embarrassing track and field memory is ... falling over hurdles.
➜ Before a meet ... I sit at home with my friend who’s also on the team, Dayton Grant. We listen to music and it gets us hyped.
➜ After a meet ... I come home and get ready for school the next day and for bed.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... hopefully buying my own house.
➜ Honorable mention: Hayden Brazelton, St. Joseph-Ogden baseball; Chase Clutteur, Milford baseball; Ryder James, Paxton-Buckley-Loda track and field; Lino Jo, Centennial tennis; Clay Seal, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond baseball.