Kallie Stutsman | Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: Stutsman earned News-Gazette All-Area girls’ soccer first-team status last season as a junior defender. As a senior, she’s continuing to perform strongly out of the back line for a 10-2-2 Bulldogs squad. Stutsman not only has proven integral to M-S maintaining its current five-match win streak, in which the Bulldogs have allowed just two goals with three shutouts, but M-S coach Jeremy Davis
- said Stutsman also has taken on a mentoring role with younger defenders amid injuries to other team members. “She could put up great numbers up top, but we need her defensively,” Davis said. “She played forward for a total of 10 minutes this season and has two assists.”
From Stutsman: “This year was all about change. We lost quite a few seniors, but we’ve also had a ton of great skilled freshmen who have come up and stepped up and filled some of the gaps. The competition that we’ve been playing, previous years we’ve maybe shut them out, and the games this year have been a little closer. But I still think that we have a great group of girls with great talent. ... One of our starters, Janel Straub
- , was out for a concussion, and she’s a huge aspect of the team. I’ve worked with her for the past four years. You can’t fill that. However, we’ve had some young girls step up and take on that role that Janel has left. Our communication has been something we’re still working on with some of the not-as-experienced players that are in the back line, but the talent there is just awesome. So far, we’ve done well at shutting down many attacks.”
I need tickets to see ...
- Cody Johnson. I love country music, and I think he is a great performer.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “The Greatest Showman.” I loved watching it over the summer. Every time I watch that movie, I think of the summer and hanging out with my friends.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- the ability to fly. It’d be pretty cool to fly from one place to the other, and plus you wouldn’t have to deal with traffic.
The social media platform I use most often is ...
- Instagram because I have more friends on there. So I can see what they’re up to. Family, too, so I can see people who aren’t necessarily in my area.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- when people don’t finish their sentences — they talk and get distracted and don’t complete what they’re saying.
My favorite soccer memory is ...
- when my coach had to bring a lawn chair to every practice because he had a back injury, so somebody would always have to carry his chair around for him because he always had to sit.
My most embarrassing soccer memory is ...
- when I was running back sophomore year, I was trying to save a goal, and I swung and missed at it and it went in the goal. We won, so it didn’t matter nearly as much. It was just more embarrassing than anything.
Before a match ...
- I’m the hair-braider on the team, so typically I make sure everyone’s hair is braided.
After a match ...
- me and my teammates go out for dinner somewhere.
In five years, I see myself ...
- hopefully I’m owning my own flower shop, whether that’s in Missouri or wherever life takes me.
Mitchel Myers | Arcola boys’ track and field
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior is one of three local small-school throwers who have been vying for school records all season — joined by Salt Fork senior Garrett Taylor and Tuscola senior Chris Boyd. Myers found his time to shine in that regard during last week’s 37th Tuscola Open. He recorded a best discus throw of 183 feet, 3/4 inches to break a 59-year-old Arcola record held by former University of Illinois three-sport athlete Terry Miller. Myers placed second in the competition with that throw, and he also ranked third in shot put at 49-83/4.
From Myers:
- “The lead-up (to this moment) started probably my freshman year. I wasn’t trying too hard with (throwing), really, but as I went on, I knew I was going to be pretty decent with it. I took a look up at the records and saw Terry’s up there, and I thought, ‘That sounds pretty unbeatable.’ But I always went for it. As the years went on, I got closer and closer and had people in my ear saying, ‘You’re going to break Terry’s record.’ Even Terry was calling and texting me saying I need to break it. It was really cool. Junior year, I threw 166. Over the offseason, I decided to drop all other sports and just do track so I could take my best shot at it. I got it in the middle of the season, which is good. It’s good to get it out of the way. ... It was definitely a surprise. My first throw scratched. My second one was a 167. On my third one, I threw over the 170 mark, and that’s as far as it goes (at Tuscola). Then I threw my fourth one and got a bit farther. I ended up beating (the record) on my third throw.”
I need tickets to see ...
- Morgan Wallen. I love his music. He performed in Arcola when he was just starting to pop off, at Broom Corn.
One movie show I could watch over and over is ...
- “The Karate Kid,” the original. That’s a great movie. I love the ’80s, and it just takes you back to that time. I think it’s a perfect movie all around. I could watch that movie a million times.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- super speed, so I could go anywhere I want whenever I want.
The social media platform I use most often is ...
- Snapchat. It’s cool to be connected with everybody at all times, even if they’re not around.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- I’m a pretty laid-back guy, but people who are obnoxious for no reason.
My favorite track and field memory is ...
- breaking the school record.
My most embarrassing track and field memory is ...
- in junior high at state, I slipped and fell on my face because the ring was flooded.
Before a meet ...
- I’ve always been a big cereal guy. In junior high it was always Fruity Pebbles before a meet. I also listen to George Strait a lot. He’s calm. I’ll sing it when I’m warming up.
After a meet ...
- I eat a lot of food and think about the night. I talk to my coach and just plan out what to do from there.
In five years, I see myself ...
- graduated from Indiana State with a doctorate, and hopefully in the record books there, too, and ready to start my life.
