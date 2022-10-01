Kaylee Schrock | Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond volleyball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior middle hitter has played a crucial role in the Knights’ ongoing 13-match win streak. Schrock boasted 47 kills and nine blocks during ALAH’s unbeaten run in the Arcola Invitational, after putting up seven kills and six blocks versus Blue Ridge and 11 kills and five blocks against Decatur Lutheran. She contributed six kills and three digs versus Monticello, six more kills against Argenta-Oreana and four kills versus Heritage.
➜ From Schrock: “I’m so happy to be able to play because I tore my ACL and meniscus in my left leg six games into my sophomore season. This is really my first full year of (high school) volleyball, and being able to make a big impact on the team and being a captain and getting to play sometimes six rotations makes me really happy. I love the interaction part of it. I love being able to talk with my teammates between plays, or if something’s wrong, figuring out a plan in 30 seconds and rolling with it.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... “Freaky Friday” on Broadway. I loved the movie when I was younger and they made it into a musical, and the harmonies are amazing.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Miracle.” It was the first sports movie that ever made me just want to go run a mile. I had that feeling you get from games in big moments, where you get chills and are like, “I want to take on the world.”
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... the power to heal. Sometimes I get sick and just want to be able to bounce back and do the things I need to do. But I see people hurting all around me, and I want to help them feel better.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... Instagram. I follow almost every college volleyball account there is, and I watch all the highlights every night. And I like keeping up with my friends’ and family’s personal lives.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when people disrespect people. At the end of the day, we’re all people.
➜ My favorite volleyball memory is ... this past June, at AAU volleyball nationals, we had a crossover game ... and we knew if we won we’d be in the gold bracket for our division and we’d get to play at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida. ... I could feel the fire in our hearts that we were going to win this, and we did and celebrated. It was the most amazing feeling.
➜ My most embarrassing volleyball memory is ... in a freshman game, I went to pass the ball to my side and swung my hands and got my fists stuck under my knee. I completely face-planted.
➜ Before a match ... physically, I use my inhaler and tape my fingers and tie my headband. Mentally, I find my dad in the crowd before we run out, and we mimic when Superman rips open his shirt. ... And spiritually, I quickly say a prayer, pray to God that I perform to the best of my abilities he’s given me. I pray for calm and focus and that all the glory goes to him, and after that moment I’m locked in.
➜ After a match ... I scream a lot when we’re winning, and then we all run back into the locker room and huddle together and talk about what we feel went well and what we feel didn’t go well. Then I run and find my grandma and give her a hug, and I fist-bump as many parents as I can find.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... retired from volleyball after playing in college, probably in the NAIA. Hopefully I will have earned a bachelor’s in psychology and am working toward a master’s in social work, possibly preparing to move to Cambodia to be a missionary.
➜ Honorable mention: Ella Compton, Prairie Central golf; Klementine Davis, Judah Christian volleyball; Kaitlyn Schweighart, Unity volleyball; Alisa Tangmunarunkit, Urbana tennis; Lainey Wichtowski, Westville volleyball.
Sid Pfoff | Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ soccer
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The sophomore has found his footing as the Bunnies’ goaltender, helping the program to 10 wins in its last 11 tries — including eight defensive shutouts. Most recently, Pfoff permitted just a single goal to a high-powered Bloomington Central Catholic team while making six saves. He followed by making two stops versus Watseka, scoring a goal during a shutout of Unity and providing eight saves against Hoopeston Area.
➜ From Pfoff: “I feel like I’ve been getting better the last couple games. Distribution — goal kicks and throws — has been really good lately. I’ve been more vocal lately, and it’s been helping the team out. ... Most of the time, it’s taking a lot of repetition in practice. My team puts a lot of good shots at me during practice to get me ready for the game. ... It’s always good to be able to feel the feeling once you get one in the back of the net (on offense). I’m happy when we’re up by quite a bit, so I can do that.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... Tom Brady in an NFL game. I’ve been a Patriots fan my whole life, and that’d be great watching that.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Kicking & Screaming.” I watched that a lot when I was a kid.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... teleportation. It’d help me on the soccer field, so I could teleport wherever the ball is going, and I could sleep in and still get to class.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... Snapchat. I get to see what my friends are up to and what they’re doing throughout their days.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when Coach (Robby Dinkins) is talking and you have people in the back that keep talking, and you can hear them, but he can’t.
➜ My favorite soccer memory is ... last year’s regional semifinal against Argenta-Oreana. I went up there (in penalty kicks), it was 2-1. I scored and Aaron Kasper saved the next shot, and Isaiah Johnson put it away and everyone stormed the field.
➜ My most embarrassing soccer memory is ... a couple games ago, during one of our JV games when no one was around me, I was just dribbling the ball and tripped over myself. Everybody in the crowd was laughing.
➜ Before a match ... I put my headphones on, just get into the game about 30 minutes before. If there’s a long bus ride, me and a couple of my teammates mess around back there and have some fun. If it’s early morning, I just try to get everybody going and hyped up for the game.
➜ After a match ... I usually go home, do some homework and try to watch some film of a couple games if I can. I recap the game — what I did good, what I can work on. And, if it’s an away game, the bus rides home are usually fun.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... I hope I’m at a good college playing soccer and studying something I want to go into professionally.
➜ Honorable mention: William Arana, Urbana soccer; Jacob Kern, St. Joseph-Ogden golf; Drew McTaggart, Watseka cross-country; Hayden Rice, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin soccer; Will Ross, Monticello golf.