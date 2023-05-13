Kendyl Hurt | Salt Fork softball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week:
- The senior has operated among the leaders for a 22-7 Storm team all season long, including during the squad’s ongoing six-game win streak. Hurt threw nine innings of four-hit, 15-strikeout ball in an extra-innings triumph over rival Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, also notching two hits and one RBI. She fired four hitless, scoreless innings of relief with nine strikeouts and collected one triple and one RBI hitting in a win versus Iroquois West. Hurt offered up one hit, three RBI and two runs scored in a success against Armstrong-Potomac. And she went 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored in a victory versus Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
From Hurt:
- “I’m really happy with how I’ve been playing. I’m just feeling more confident at the plate throughout the season, knowing my team is there if I get on base and they’re going to hit me in. I’m just feeling very confident with my defense, too. We had a little rough patch a few weeks ago, but we’re coming out of it in the important part of the season. I’m really happy with how we’re playing late in the season. ... We’re actually really excited (for the Class 1A Salt Fork Regional the Storm hosts next week). This is what we’ve been looking forward to all season, especially being able to host it. We’ve seen all the teams that we could be playing, so it’s really nice having that comfort. Armstrong (in the semifinals), this will be our third time playing them. So we’ve just got to come out and play, and hopefully, it comes out in our favor.”
I need tickets to see ...
- Morgan Wallen. I’m a big country fan, and he’s one of my favorites.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- definitely the “High School Musical” series, but the third one’s probably my favorite. I’ve been obsessed with it since I was a kid, and I know all the lyrics to every song.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- teleportation, because I can get pretty carsick sometimes. So it’d be nice to get to places as soon as possible.
The social media platform I use most often is ...
- Snapchat. That’s how I communicate with my friends and see what’s going on.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- when people are eating and they scrape their teeth against the fork. I don’t really like that sound, and my brother does that a lot and it annoys me.
My favorite softball memory is ...
- this year, when I hit three home runs against Watseka. I was happy with the first one, and I was like, ‘Get a hit (in the other at-bats) and you’ll be fine.’ It was a really fun game.
My most embarrassing softball memory is ...
- I’ll be pitching and the ball will slip out of my hand halfway through my windup and just go behind me. This has happened a couple times during travel ball.
Before a game ...
- I normally eat a snack, and I’m the team braider so I braid a bunch of people’s hair.
After a game ...
- I go out to eat with family. Sometimes, we go to Mike’s Grill when it’s a home game.
In five years, I see myself ...
- being graduated from college and having a job somewhere. I don’t really know what I want to do yet. Hopefully, I’ll have it figured out by then.
Brayden Elliott | Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball
Why he’s Athlete of the Week:
- The sophomore hasn’t had much trouble making an impact at the varsity level despite his relative youth, playing some of his best ball while the Falcons improved their record from 9-11 on April 28 to 14-11 earlier this week. During GCMS’ five-game win streak, which concluded with Thursday’s one-run loss to Bloomington Central Catholic, Elliott hit .555 across 18 plate appearances. He drove in eight runs, with at least one hit and one RBI in each of the five games. He also excelled on the mound during this stretch, picking up two victories and one save by authoring nine innings of 19-strikeout pitching.
From Elliott: “I feel like I was playing pretty well. I thought the team was also playing pretty well. David (Hull) and Ty (Cribbett
- ) were doing a good job getting on base. Any time I can drive in runs, it’s because of them getting on base. I thought I pitched pretty well. My fastball was working alright, and same with my slider. ... I try to get in the weight room a lot. I really practice a lot at what I do. I usually hit almost every day. Basketball, I just go out in the driveway and shoot. Football, I’m playing catch with my brothers and dad. ... The team is pretty excited (about hosting a Class 2A regional next week). We’ll just be more comfortable since we get to play at home. I don’t think we’re too worried about the seeding (being a No. 8). We’ll just go in there an do what we do.”
I need tickets to see ...
- a Chicago Cubs game. I’ve never gotten a chance to go to Wrigley before. Or I’d like to go see the Red Sox at Fenway.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “Grown Ups.” I’m big into comedies.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- to be able to fly. I’ve always wanted to fly. That’d be pretty cool.
The social media platforms I use most often are ...
- Instagram and Snapchat. Instagram, I’m just scrolling through SportsCenter and ESPN. Snap is how I get ahold of people and talk to them.
My favorite baseball memory is ... going to Myrtle Beach this year, or when Mason (Kutemeier
- ) walked it off against Eureka last year. (Last March) was the first time the team got to (go to Myrtle Beach), and we all got to spend time together — going down to the beach or playing baseball.
My most embarrassing baseball memory is ...
- in 9U baseball, I hit a double and had to go pee really bad. I couldn’t hold it in any longer and let it all out on second base. I went to the dugout and tried to pour some water on myself.
Before a game ...
- I head to field and hit, and then I like to do my J bands and warm up with the rest of the team.
After a game ...
- depending on if I pitch, I like to do a little bit of arm-care stuff, do my bands and stretch out a little bit.
In five years, I see myself ...
- in college, hopefully playing some baseball.
