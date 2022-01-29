Each week through the rest of the school year, we’ll highlight some outstanding performances from area athletes and show them with their biggest supporters — their teammates. This week’s honorees: Jalen Quinn
from the Tuscola boys’ basketball team and Cayla Koerner from the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball team.
Jalen Quinn, Tuscola boys’ basketball
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: Quinn achieved a bit of history on Tuesday night. Already Tuscola’s all-time leading scorer, the senior guard became the first Warriors player to top 2,000 career points when he hit the milestone after scoring 21 points in an 88-40 home win against Arthur Christian at East Prairie Middle School in Tuscola. Prior to the win against ACS, Quinn dropped in 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Warriors in a 66-29 win at Schlarman last Saturday as the Loyola Chicago signee has Tuscola on the cusp of a 20-win season.
➜ From Quinn: “It was super cool hitting 2,000 career points and actually getting to go back to my middle school and play a game there to reach 2,000 points was pretty cool. I’m thankful for my teammates, my coaches and the community for always supporting me. I couldn’t do it without them. The key to the season has just been all the work I’ve put in during the offseason to prepare myself now. Playing with my younger brother, Jordan, in high school, has been a dream for me and my family for a long time now. Just knowing I’m playing with my best friends every night and getting to compete with them and get better is something that never gets lost. It’s good that we have a good team, and we’re all ready to compete and get better. The season is going great right now, and we have high expectations for the postseason as well.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... an Oklahoma City Thunder game to watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He’s someone I’ve been following for a while. I just really like his style of play, and I feel like I have some similarities in my play.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Like Mike.” Watching that as a kid and seeing basketball movies growing up was cool. I live right by a park and always had a ball in my hands as a kid.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... the ability to go back in time. If you have a mistake, you’re able to fix your mistakes.
➜ The social media platform I use the most is ... Twitter. It used to be Instagram, but it switched to Twitter ever since college coaches came and recruited me.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when people are just rude. I was always taught to respect people, no matter what’s going on, because you never know what’s going on in people’s lives.
➜ My favorite basketball memory is ... my freshman year when we won a regional championship. It was really cool, especially to do it my first year in high school.
➜ My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... my sophomore year. We were playing Arthur, and I went on a fast break. I went for a dunk, and I just got stuffed by the rim. Coach took me out right after that, and it was super embarrassing. That was probably the worst moment.
➜ Before a game I ... usually don’t do much. I try to take a nap before the game, and then I listen to music, just chill and focus before the game.
➜ After a game I ... try to do the same thing. Chill and maybe go out with my friends. For the most part, just recovering. I’ll probably get on the PS4 and play with my friends. Right now, the go-to game is Fortnite, but occasionally, I’ll play NBA 2K, as well.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... hopefully playing professional basketball somewhere. Also, having a degree from college to lean on just in case basketball stops.
➜ Honorable mention: Kobe Bishop, Fisher basketball; Hunter Ketchum, St. Joseph-Ogden wrestling; Jackson Miller, Arcola basketball; Nolan Miller, Champaign Central swimming; Adin Portwood, Milford basketball
Cayla Koerner, Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: Koerner was just a toddler the last time Mahomet-Seymour hit the 20-win plateau, with the Bulldogs last doing so in the 2006-07 season. But the senior guard is a key reason why the Bulldogs carry a 21-4 record this season into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. home game against Effingham. The last three games in the past week, all wins for M-S, saw Koerner hit double figures and play her trademark stellar defense. She’s known for her soccer prowess and signed with Southeast Missouri State last November, but Koerner registered a team-high 15 points and six steals in a 61-20 win at Charleston on Thursday night to go along with a team-high 14 points in a 63-41 win at Mt. Zion this past Monday and a team-high 12 points and three steals in a 50-36 home win against Chatham Glenwood last Saturday.
➜ From Koerner: “This year, we are really team-oriented, which makes it so much fun off and on the court. With how our team runs, all my teammates do a really good job of finding whoever is open the most in the offense. That’s basically how I get a lot of my points is from my teammates. Defensively, I’m more of the type that has to be more aggressive. Usually a lot of our points come from steals, either from me or one of my teammates. I get a lot of fast breaks just from passes that come up in the backcourt. We really are looking forward to making a run in the postseason, but it’s going to come down how we play and who wants it more.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... the Chicago Bulls because of Ayo Dosunmu. I just like the way he plays.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Soul Surfer.”
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... the ability to fly.
➜ The social media platform I use the most is ... Snapchat. It’s easy to communicate with my friends on there.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... probably when people chomp their gum.
➜ My favorite basketball memory is ... I really liked going to the Effingham tournament this past summer because we got to stay in a hotel for it.
➜ My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... when we run out for pregame warmups, I’m the first one to lead the team on the court, and one game, I went underneath the other team that was shooting at their basket and you’re not supposed to go out that way. My team went the other way. It was pretty bad.
➜ Before a game I ... drink a Cosmic stardust alani. It’s an energy drink. Then, I listen to music.
➜ After a game I ... eat a bowl of cereal. It just depends, but usually Honey Nut Cheerios.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... probably graduating from college and maybe playing a fifth year of soccer. After college, I want to be an elementary teacher, so hopefully with a job lined up. I just have a passion of helping kids and would love to be a teacher.
➜ Honorable mention: Kaylee Arbuckle, Villa Grove basketball; Bella Dudley, Tri-County basketball; Addie McLeod, Champaign Central basketball; Klaire Pilcher, Hoopeston Area basketball; Harley Woodard, Tuscola basketball.