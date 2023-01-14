Kyla Bullington | Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior has been one of the Trojans’ top scoring options all season long, helping the program to a 12-7 record entering Friday’s Vermilion County Tournament pool-play game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Among Bullington’s recent strong performances were a pair of 17-point efforts in two nontournament victories against BHRA, and she propelled the Trojans to both a 7-1 start to the season and the No. 2 seed in the aforementioned county tournament.
➜ From Bullington: “We went into the season kind of figuring that we wouldn’t be as strong as we were in the previous years because we lost five seniors last year and we only had eight girls go out (this season). But that motivated me and my teammates to play harder, considering we don’t have as many options. ... (I’ve been most happy with) the Lexington game in the (Blue Devil Classic) holiday tournament. We were tied at halftime, then went scoreless in the third quarter, which put us into a close game. During the fourth, I realized I need to push through and finish around the rim. In overtime, I knew I had to make almost every shot I put up. ... We’re excited (about the county tournament). Knowing we might end up playing Salt Fork again (in the championship) is a revenge game for us. We just are positive going into it, and tournament play is a different environment that I enjoy.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... a Chicago Bulls game. It would be a lot of fun, and they’re my favorite NBA team.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Sing 2.” I like the characters, and Miss Crawley makes me laugh almost every time I watch it.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to see into the future, just so I could stop worrying about things that will happen.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... Snapchat. I use it to communciate with all my friends.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when people hum. I’d rather you just sing.
➜ My favorite basketball memory is ... winning sectionals and going to state my eighth-grade year. Even though we lost at state, it was still a cool experience.
➜ My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... airballing a free throw in a game.
➜ Before a game ... I eat a mac-and-cheese cup, I stretch and then when we get to the game I have a good warmup.
➜ After a game ... I eat dinner, take a shower and watch some TV.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... hopefully being a physical therapist and beginning a life out of that.
Cannon Leonard | Iroquois West boys’ basketball
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior and Iowa football signee has used his 6-foot-9 frame and overall athletic talents to help the Raiders win each of their last seven games on the court. Leonard scored a career-high 35 points in a 53-34 triumph versus Donovan and knocked down a 10-foot, fadeaway jump shot as time expired to seal IW’s 42-40 victory against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. He also recently was named IHSA Pork Power Boys’ Basketball Player of the Week for the first week of January.
➜ From Leonard: “It was great (defeating BHRA). Going into the game, we knew it was going to be a tough game, and we knew it was going to be one of the deciding factors if we could really compete for conference again. To go into their place and play good as a team and rally one out was great. ... Getting adjusted to losing some key seniors from last year was one of our main things. Me stepping up and scoring, people just finding their roles, now I feel like the team is meshing really good and we’re playing good as a whole. ... It’s just a big confidence booster (playing well right now). I know I can score. I know I can play. At Westville (on Tuesday), it was really balanced scoring. So that gave the rest of the team some confidence. And I liked the way we worked together the last two games, especially against Donovan.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen. I just really like his music.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... the first “Transformers” movie. It’s always been a series of movies I’ve liked since I was little.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... super strength. I’d be pretty unstoppable in football.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... Instagram. I just got verified on it. I like to use that a lot now, especially after the official tweet went out that I signed (with Iowa). It was a lot of comments and a lot of congratulations.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... people that don’t put in full effort.
➜ My favorite basketball memory is ... winning conference (last season). Really seeing everybody had high hopes for those two grades going in — the grade above us had gone to state in middle school, and we were pretty good — and just to live up to those expectations was great.
➜ My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... the Turkey Tournament in Gibson City, I went up for a dunk against GCMS and got rim stuffed. We still won the game, though, so that was a good thing.
➜ Before a game ... during the national anthem, I usually count all 13 stripes on the flag. That’s one of the things I always do.
➜ After a game ... I get something to eat — maybe McDonald’s — and a lot of the games are late, so I come home and go to bed.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... hopefully entering the NFL draft.
