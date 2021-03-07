Kyleigh Block | Villa Grove/Heritage girls’ basketballWhy she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior and her teammates returned to competition on Feb. 25 after a COVID-19 absence that cost the team six games. Block immediately made up for lost time by contributing point totals of 29, 13, 17, 21 and 23 in the Blue Devils’ next five cgame, during which they posted a 4-1 record, and she also recorded her 500th career rebound in that span.
From Block: “It was definitely a shock just getting shut down all of the sudden. ... Knowing this could happen again tomorrow, after our next game, we’ve been playing with a mentality of, ‘This could be our last game.’ That’s what’s kept us going is that mentality.”
She needs tickets to see … a Final Four game. It’s always been something I’ve wanted to see. I think the intensity of the whole gym would be awesome to experience.
One movie she could watch over and over is … “Caddyshack.” It never really gets old. It’s just funny.
If she could choose one superpower, it would be … to fly. I like airplanes, and I like to see everything from that top angle. It’s cool to look down on everything.
The social media platform she uses most is … Snapchat or Twitter. Snapchat is just what everyone my age uses and how we communicate. I like Twitter too because there’s a lot of sports things that go on within Twitter.
Her biggest pet peeve is … when you’re talking to someone and they’re playing with their phone, and there’s no eye contact.
Her favorite basketball memory is … the bus rides. Those are always super fun.
Her most embarrassing basketball memory is … it was my freshman year, after I crossed someone up I fell. So I crossed up both of us.
Before a game … I usually eat a sandwich of some type. Then I watch something Michael Jordan-related. That always gets me in the basketball mood. Then I usually jam to some music in my car.
After a game … I’m usually hungry, so I eat again. Then I go straight to bed.
In five years, she sees herself … just graduated from college, so probably trying to find a job in the exercise science field.
Aron Varga | Mahomet-Seymour boys’ swimming and diving
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The freshman and Canada native has made a significant impact upon the Bulldogs’ roster in just his first season of American swimming. The latest such performance for Varga transpired in a dual with Urbana, which M-S won 101-81, as he won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 15.21 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:02.95 in addition to taking a leg on first-place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay units.
From Varga: “I’ve been doing swimming for a while now, and I’ve been doing six to eight practices a week. I’m glad that the work is showing off. ... I have two school records, in the 500 free and the 200 IM, but I personally like the 200 IM better because the 500 free just takes too long.”
He needs tickets to see ... a Toronto Raptors game. That was my home team before I moved, and I’m still sticking.
One movie he could watch over and over is ... “Mamma Mia!” Ever since I was little, my mom and I always used to watch it. I don’t really watch it now, but I still like the movie. It’s a good movie.
If he could choose one superpower, it would be ... to fly. It would just be great to fly around everywhere, and you don’t need to get in a car or get on an airplane.
The social media platform he uses most is ... I don’t use that much social media, but the one I’ve started to use more to keep in touch with my friends back home is Snapchat.
His biggest pet peeve is ... I don’t have many pet peeves, to be honest.
His favorite swimming memory is ... for the past two years I was practicing really hard to get this certain time standard (in the 200 breaststroke) to go to provincials, which is basically a one-up from state but in Canada. I remember vividly that I went to finals that one night, and that’s the only thing I was thinking (about) in my head and I was pumped up. Then I ended up getting the time, and the whole team was cheering.
His most embarrassing swimming memory is ... when I first started out swimming, I was on the blocks ready to go and my cap ended up ripping. I didn’t really know what to do, but once I heard the buzzer I just got into the pool without a cap on.
Before a meet ... I don’t really like to work out because I want to keep my muscles nice and relaxed, but sometimes I do stretches. And I double down on carbs.
After a meet ... I take a nap.
In five years, he sees himself ... there’s two ways for this. One, which isn’t as likely, I go to the Olympics. And then for number two, it’s to get some kind of scholarship in a good university and swim there.
