Laura Taylor |
Champaign Central
girls’ swimming and diving
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The sophomore began her second high school season in the pool with a bang, as she was part of three event victories during the Maroons’ 125-58 rout of Charleston at Unit 4 Pool this past Tuesday. Individually, Taylor showed her versatility by taking second in the 50-yard freestyle (27.43) and winning the 500 freestyle (6 minutes, 1.64 seconds). But Taylor really shone in relays, anchoring triumphant units in the 200 medley relay (1:58.08) and 400 freestyle relay (3:56.68) even though she entered the water outside first place in both of those races.
From Taylor: “I felt really good about how I performed. I dropped 20 seconds in my 500 free, which I was really excited about, and I thought the relays went really well. My times were pretty good in both of those. ... I did make up some time (in the relays), but the rest of the team was super supportive. It really helped to see them on the sidelines cheering. It also helped to have some competition — something to reach for.”
I need tickets to see ... the Olympics because that’s just really exciting and everyone there is super talented.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... “The Wizard of Oz.” I never get tired of that movie. I think it’s because I watched it so much as a kid. It has a lot of good memories attached to it.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to see other people’s thoughts and emotions, so I could be able to empathize with them and help them out.
The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat to post stuff on my story and talk to my friends.
My biggest pet peeve is ... loud chewing or lip smacking. I get pretty annoyed at that.
My favorite swimming memory is ... during the summer when I was 12 I did the Indian Acres swim team. I was in a relay with three other girls, and we did really well. We made it to all-stars.
My most embarrassing swimming memory is ... last Central swim season I did the 100 backstroke, and it was pretty bad. I have improved my backstroke a lot since then. But it was pretty embarrassing how slow I was compared to everyone else.
Before a meet ... I’m usually with my teammates, and they’re all super fun and we usually do our cheers and just talk about our races and support each other.
After a meet ... I love to eat yummy foods like pasta and just be in comfy clothes because a swimsuit is not the most comfortable.
In five years, I see myself ... in college, and I think it’d be pretty cool if I could swim in college.
Logan Beckmier | Arthur-
Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ cross-country
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The junior guided the Knights to a pair of team championships as they continue to build off last year’s second-place showing at the unofficial Class 1A state meet. Beckmier ran a 3-mile time of 16 minutes, 27.96 seconds at last Saturday’s Light It Up Invitational in Clinton, ranking third overall as ALAH bested 12 other programs for top team score. Then, just two days later, Beckmier completed a 3-mile race in 16:22.6 for the individual title in a triangular versus host Shelbyville and Sullivan at Dacey Trail, propelling the Knights to another first-place team result.
From Beckmier: “We’ve had a pretty great start. It’s about as good of one as you can ask for. It’s just all about working hard and accomplishing what we were able to do last year (again this year). My personal goal this year is to go under 16 and get into the 15:30 range. A bunch of our other guys, going under 16 is our goal. But our team goal is to win state.”
I need tickets to see ... the Olympics, to watch the mile run. The mile is personally one of my favorite races. Placings can switch up a whole lot, and it’s fun to watch.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... flying. I just think it’d be useful.
The social media platform I use most is ... Instagram. It was my first social media platform, and you can find out a lot about someone just going through that. It’s like my generation’s Facebook.
My biggest pet peeve is ... people not giving their all.
My favorite cross-country memory is ... getting second at state last year as a team. Our team came together and got it done. It was an inspiring day for us.
My most embarrassing cross-country memory is ... not making it to state my freshman year. We were ranked to go there and win sectionals, and then we didn’t.
Before a meet ... I hang out with the team and warm up.
After a meet ... I get something good to eat. I personally like Steak ’N Shake or Culver’s.
In five years, I see myself ... in college, running. I’m still weighing my options.
