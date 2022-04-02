Lia Patterson | Tuscola girls’ track and field
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The freshman previously created waves in the middle school track and field ranks, and she wasted no time making a splash in high school athletics. In her first-ever 300-meter hurdles race during a Tuesday quadrangular at Sullivan, Patterson not only won with a time of 46.50 seconds but also eclipsed a 30-year-old school record in the event. Patterson also won the 100 hurdles race in 16.94 seconds.
From Patterson: “I was just so happy and so excited because it was my very first time ever doing the 300 hurdles. I haven’t even done it in practice, so I had no idea what to expect and didn’t know how to pace myself. Coach (Drew) Sterkel said after I got done running ... he thought I broke the record, but he would tell me later that night if I broke it or not. Around 11, he texted me and said I had broken the record, but I was already in bed. So I woke up and saw that I broke the record, and the first thing I did was text my mom and tell her.”
I need tickets to see ... a Chicago Bulls game. We’re very big fans of the Bulls. I like Zach LaVine.
Movies I could watch over and over are ... comedy and horror films.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to be able to know what people are really thinking. For example, if you were to text someone and they would respond, you wouldn’t really know what they’re thinking behind the text. You’d be able to know them more (with this superpower).
The social media platform I use most is ... probably just regular text messages. I’ve had an Instagram for a little over a year, and I recently got Snapchat.
My biggest pet peeve is ... people not putting in the work I know they can. When one of my classmates isn’t doing their work and you know that person, you’re like, “I know you can do so much better.”
My favorite track and field memory is ... in eighth grade, we had an unofficial state meet because COVID was really spiking. Class 1A through 4A, everyone was there, and I won the 100 hurdles. And I got to meet an Olympic silver medalist in the 400 hurdles. He was handing out medals. Having that memory of him giving me the medal, knowing he was a hurdler in the Olympics, is a great moment.
My most embarrassing track and field memory is ... in eighth grade before a practice ahead of the unofficial state meet, my friends and I were goofing around with some boys that had also made it to the meet. We were playing volleyball, and someone had spilled water on the floor. One of the guys hit (the ball), and he fell (on the water). I was laughing at him, and then I went over and didn’t know there was a puddle and ended up falling down right on top of him and looking as stupid as he was.
Before a meet ... I listen to a specific playlist over and over again on Spotify and just get my head in the right mindset. As soon as we start doing warmups, I’m just dead-set — it’s track time. No distractions. Before I do an event, I come up with a routine and repeat it, just so it’s the same. I definitely don’t like change.
After a meet ... my mom is my best friend in the whole wide world, and so after a meet’s over I go over and hug her and talk about how I ran and how I can improve. In the 100 hurdles (on Tuesday), I was about two-tenths of a second from breaking that (school) record. I was really upset, and I was just talking to her about, “It’s OK. It was really crappy outside. We can get better.”
In five years, I see myself ... my friends laugh at me, but I want to get a full-ride scholarship to some school for track and field and then study psychology and become a therapist.
Honorable mention: Kelsey Blackford, Armstrong-Potomac softball; Alexandria Brown, Villa Grove softball; Jodi Domingo, Centennial soccer; Cally Kroon, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball; Draycee Nelson, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball.
Adam Price | St. Joseph-Ogden baseball
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The junior put together a noteworthy performance both at the plate and on the mound as the Spartans posted a 13-2 victory over Salt Fork. Price logged one hit, three RBI and two runs scored from the lineup’s No. 4 spot, and the left-hander also tossed four innings of one-hit ball that included no earned runs allowed, one walk and eight strikeouts.
From Price: “I felt really good about (the way I played). It was just doing anything I could to help the team. I had an elbow injury this spring, and it feels good coming back here and being able to compete on the mound. I feel like I usually hit better, and both things just seemed to be working on Monday. It’s great that not only me, but also the team came out there and really competed in bad weather and just found a way to get it done.”
I need tickets to see ... Playboi Carti. The energy he brings would definitely be something I’d want to go see.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Back to the Future.” I really like a lot of the more cultural stuff from the ’50s and a lot of the pop-culture stuff in the ’80s, too, that it shows.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... super speed. I couldn’t really tell you why. It’s just something I’d really like to have.
The social media platform I use most is ... Twitter. I really like to follow high school sports, stuff that’s about any sport. I really like going and watching stuff and following basketball and baseball and all kinds of sports in high school.
My biggest pet peeve is ... bad drivers. They get on my nerves a lot.
My favorite baseball memory is ... going to a 12U travel ball tournament to Cooperstown, to the Baseball Hall of Fame with a lot of teammates I have now on my high school team. We had a game that kept getting rained out, and they ran out of leeway and we ended up having to play a game at 2 a.m. It was really fun to stay up with the boys when you’re 12 and get all sugared up to play a baseball game.
My most embarrassing baseball memory is ... when we had a game about 45 minutes away and I had brought the wrong-colored jersey. So I had to play a doubleheader with a blue jersey instead of a red one.
Before a game ... once you get out of school you have to get in the zone and get in some pregame hitting, and then I walk down to the field.
After a game ... on the weekend, I like to hang out with my teammates or go out to eat.
In five years, I see myself ... still playing baseball. I’d like to go somewhere and have some type of college degree that includes writing, possibly even journalism.
Honorable mention: Jack Armstrong, Tri-County baseball; Cody Browne, Sullivan track and field; Matthew Miller, Oakwood baseball; Dominick Thayer, Clinton baseball; Drew Wichtowski, Westville baseball.