Lorena Arnett | Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ basketball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior played a significant role in the Panthers ending a six-game losing streak and picking up its first wins of the new year. Arnett collected a team-best 18 points as PBL knocked off Monticello 44-38 in an Illini Prairie Conference nailbiter, and she followed that with 21 points to propel the Panthers past old Sangamon Valley Conference rival Watseka 38-33.
➜ From Arnett: “I honestly couldn’t have done it without our team. I think we were kind of having a rough time with COVID and injuries, and I was proud of each and every one of us for coming back for these wins. And we’ve just been playing so hard these past two games, and I want to keep the momentum. ... Our coach and our team, we’ve been talking about this whole year (that) we need to play our best basketball in February. We had a rough patch, but I’m excited to see we’re taking a lot of steps forward and I’m excited to see how we can play in February.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... the Olympics because I’ve always wanted to go, and I think that’s just such a cool opportunity.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Home Alone.” I love Christmas, and I always watch that movie around Christmastime.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... teleportation because after a long game or when you’re in the car for a long time I wish I could teleport back home.
➜ The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat because that’s how all my friends and classmates communicate.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when people chew with their mouth open.
➜ My favorite basketball memory is ... when we won the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament my sophomore year. That was a really tough game against Watseka, and when we were in the SVC, we usually played them for the conference title. So that was a big win for us.
➜ My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... last year during a game against Iroquois West, it was a really close game and I had four three-pointers, so I thought I was doing pretty good with my shooting. And then I airballed a three.
➜ Before a game ... I usually take a little nap and eat a lot of food and listen to music in the locker room.
➜ After a game ... I usually eat a big dinner and, if it’s not too late, I’ll watch film on either the game we just played or our opponent for the next game.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... graduating from college.
Holden Brazelton | St. Joseph-Ogden wrestling
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The freshman has stormed onto the high school grappling scene, and his impact especially was felt during the Illini Prairie Conference Duals. Brazelton helped SJ-O place fifth as a team in the daunting event, collecting two contested wins at 120 pounds in the Spartans’ first four duals before adding another pair of contested triumphs at 120 in SJ-O’s final five duals. Brazelton then scored a 20-3 technical fall at 126 in the Spartans’ dual with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac.
➜ From Brazelton: “I think I performed pretty good (at the IPC Duals). I had one close match with Kaden Inman from Unity. My team doesn’t have a full lineup, but it was a fun experience freshman year. ... I grew up wrestling throughout my whole life, pretty much. I’ve always looked forward to my high school season. I obviously didn’t think I’d be at one loss going pretty close to the end of the year, but I’m happy about it. ... I’ve always wanted to be a state champ. That may not come this year — maybe a little higher expectation for a freshman — but it’s been done before. Probably just placing this year would be a pretty high goal for me.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... a college wrestling meet or an MLB game. I grew up playing baseball, but I don’t think I’ll be playing in high school. They’re pretty fun (games) to watch.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “The Sandlot.” I’ve always loved it, and I grew up watching it.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to fly. It just seems fun, traveling lots of distance, and I think it’d be cool.
➜ The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat. I just snap a bunch of my friends and we communicate on there, just a bunch of school friends I talk to.
➜ My favorite wrestling memory is ... winning bantam state when I was 8 years old. I remember being so happy after I won it.
➜ My most embarrassing wrestling memory is ... this past summer I wrestled (Chicago Marist’s) Will Denny, and I was up by four (points) and got thrown to my back and ended up losing the match. I lost to him by quite a bit the week before, and I had him beat. There were a lot people around watching the match who knew it was going to be a good match.
➜ Before a meet ... I work out, sweat if I’m losing weight, wear a lot of clothes. I don’t eat much, just watch my weight. Probably get in the mindset, getting ready (to wrestle). I don’t really worry about the kids that could be there. I just focus on what I can do and how I can win, and what attacks I need to focus on to succeed.
➜ After a meet ... I go out to eat with my family most of the time. It’s something we usually do.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... wrestling for a Division I college.
