Maddy McCoy | St. Thomas More girls’ soccer
Why she’s Athlete of the Week:
- The senior goalkeeper provided a clutch performance with the Sabers in a win-or-go-home situation during the Class 1A Williamsville Regional semifinals. Seventh-seeded STM and fourth-seeded Athens/Petersburg PORTA needed penalty kicks to decide a winner after finishing regulation and overtime tied at 1. McCoy stopped three attempts by the Warriors as the Sabers prevailed in PKs by a 3-2 margin to qualify for Saturday’s regional final against top-seeded Williamsville. McCoy also booked goaltender shutouts in STM’s two matches leading up to the regional semifinal, versus Olympia and Chillicothe IVC.
From McCoy:
- “Usually, I just can see where they’re going to shoot, so I look into their eyes. With those girls, I guess I could just read them pretty well. So I could see where they were going to shoot and make the stop. I was pretty happy because going to PKs can always be nerve-racking. But when I blocked the (last Athens/PORTA) shot and Abbie Vessel after me kicked it in, we kind of all freaked out. I’m really happy with the way we’re playing right now. We’ve improved a lot. We’ve had a lot of learning experiences from the start of the season. I’ve improved and become more aggressive, and I’m coming out on more balls. That’s something we’ve really wanted to work on, so we can move our defense up and get more offensive momentum going.”
I need tickets to see ...
- a St. Louis Cardinals game. They’re my favorite team. My family and I try to go to at least one game a year.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “Star Wars: Episode I — Phantom Menace.” I just like the story and think it looks cool.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- teleportation. Then I could get everywhere quickly and not have to wake up as early.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- Twitter. I’m on it the most, mostly for baseball stuff and occasionally NBA.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- not putting in any effort.
My favorite soccer memory is ...
- last year, in our first game against Olympia. That was just a fun game. It was my first game playing as goalie, and I blocked a cross that made our coach really happy.
My most embarrassing soccer memory is ...
- either against Mattoon or St. Teresa, I went out to get the ball in the box and (an opposing player) dribbled right past me and scored.
Before a match ...
- I warm up with some punts and goalie throws. After that, I take a few shots from one of our coaches. After that, the team goes to finishing, so I’ll have them shoot on me using one or two touches.
After a match ... I talk with the team and Coach (Izzy Schmitt
- ) talks to all of us. Then I’ll drive to get some food from Chick-fil-A or Culver’s. Then I usually take a shower and go to bed, because I’m usually tired.
In five years, I see myself ...
- getting my master’s in architecture at the University of New Mexico.
Hunter Brewer | Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball
Why he’s Athlete of the Week:
- The senior is providing plenty of offense to the Falcons during a span in which they’ve won five of their last six games and clinched the Heart of Illinois Conference regular-season title. Brewer went 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, two RBI and two runs scored versus Paxton-Buckley-Loda. He walked once and scored a pair of runs in a narrow triumph versus LeRoy. Then Brewer swatted a home run and a double among four hits, driving in four runs and scoring three times in a rout of Lexington. And, in the HOIC-clinching game with Eureka, Brewer turned in two hits, two RBI and one run as GCMS prevailed in eight innings.
From Brewer
- : “The way I’m playing is perfect for the time. We’re coming to the end of the season, and you want to be playing like this — especially toward the postseason, and especially when we’re going to be playing harder teams. Me being hot right now — and the rest of the team — is really important and is going to carry us far in the postseason. (My performance against Eureka) was a big one. I drove in two runs in the top of the eighth inning. But it was a team effort. It was a crazy game. There’s a lot of good teams in the HOIC, so being able to win the conference is a big deal. It shows all the time and effort we’re putting in is paying off and means something.”
I need tickets to see ...
- the World Series, with the St. Louis Cardinals or Chicago White Sox playing. That’d be super cool. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I was a little kid.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “Toy Story.” It’s just a good movie, and I’ve loved it ever since I was little.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- to be able to read minds. That’d be super cool.
The social media platform I use most is ..
- . Snapchat or Instagram. All of my friends use those, so that’s usually what I’m on the most.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- drivers who don’t use their turn signals.
My favorite baseball memory is ...
- playing baseball in the Dominican Republic. In the summer of my eighth-grade year, I got an opportunity to go play with a team down there. We played in different cities and played a lot of different kids from ages 14 to 18. We got to see the country, and it was a really eye-opening experience. It showed how much baseball means to everybody else.
My most embarrassing baseball memory is ...
- one game I was running home in a pretty big game, and I tripped and fell over the grass and face-planted in front of a bunch of people.
Before a game ...
- I usually talk to our catcher, Zach Price, and all the guys on the team have a good atmosphere. We tape our wrists up and get locked in. I usually drink a BANG Energy Drink.
After a game ...
- all of us get food or ice cream and hang out.
In five years, I see myself ...
- hopefully still playing baseball, especially after college. That’s always been a dream of mine.
