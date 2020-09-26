Maddy Swisher | St. Thomas More girls’ tennis
Why she’s athlete of the Week: The sophomore cruised to four victories across three separate events. Swisher started by dropping just one game between No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles against Centennial, winning both. She then swept an 8-0 decision at No. 1 singles versus Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and did the same against Watseka.
From Swisher: “I think I played really well, played really controlled and they were just good matches overall. I just worked on hitting different shots and being consistent. ... It was good to get back into the swing of things and get going again.”
I need tickets to see ... the French Open. I got to see the U.S. Open last year, and it was such a fun experience.
One TV show I could watch over and over is ... “Criminal Minds.” There’s always something happening in it.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... super speed. I just think it’d be fun to just go faster to where you could travel and not have to go on a plane.
The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat. That’s just how I talk to all of my friends (at home) and friends that live in different states.
My biggest pet peeve is ... when people walk slow.
My favorite tennis memory is ... winning sectionals last year. It was just really exciting, and being my freshman year I didn’t think it was going to happen. It was such a fun thing, winning it individually with my doubles partner and winning it as a team.
My most embarrassing tennis memory is ... the other day, I fell on the courts. They were super slippery, and I slipped during my match.
Before a match ... I just listen to music and concentrate on my match, and normally I’ll jump rope and get a good warmup in.
After a match ... I grab something to eat — Cheez-Its or a GoGURT Squeeze — and stretch or roll out, and I normally get ready for my doubles match after that.
In five years, I see myself ... hopefully playing college tennis.
Will Ross | Monticello boys’ golf
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The sophomore put together consecutive strong rounds to finish at or near the top of the leaderboard on back-to-back days. He first shot an even-par 36 at Monticello Golf Club during the Sages’ win over Champaign Central, then followed with a 7-over 79 at the University of Illinois Orange Course to rank second in the Illini Prairie Conference Meet and help Monticello to third as a unit.
From Ross: “I felt better about the Tuesday round because I got second at conference, and that’s a pretty big deal. And then I felt really good about how I played that course because it was under hard conditions — the greens were really fast and there was lots of wind, so I was just trying to put in a decent score.”
I need tickets to see ... the Masters. I’ve always wanted to go there. It’s probably the biggest tournament in golf, so just to see that in person would be really cool.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Talladega Nights.” Me and my dad and my little sister watch that movie a lot, so it’s always really funny to us.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to make every putt I could hit, honestly.
The social media platform I use most is ... Twitter because I get information and keep up with news.
My biggest pet peeve is ... nails on a chalkboard.
My favorite golf memory is ... conference this year, honestly. That’ll probably stay with me for a while. I played pretty well, and hopefully I can do better at regionals, maybe have a chance to win regionals.
My most embarrassing golf memory is ... when I shot a 91 or something at sectionals last year. I went in expecting to play really well because it wasn’t that hard of a course, and I went in and shot a 91 and just came out of that really embarrassed.
Before an event ... I listen to music the whole way there on the bus. Then I get off the bus and set up all my stuff, and then I go putt for about 10, 15 minutes. Then I go to the (driving) range for about 30 minutes, and then I come back and putt for another 20. And then I eat a Subway sandwich somewhere in there.
After an event ... I usually go home, eat dinner, do my homework and go to bed — or I’ll watch the NBA.
In five years, I see myself ... somewhere in college, hopefully playing golf.
