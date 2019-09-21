Maddy Swisher Provided St. Thomas More girls' tennis player Maddy Swisher, front left, poses for a selfie with teammates Wednesday at Khan Outdoor Tennis Co…

Maddy Swisher | St. Thomas More girls’ tennis

Why she’s Athlete of the Week: Undefeated at No. 1 singles until last Monday, the freshman shone for the Sabers during three matches the previous week. Swisher collected both singles and doubles victories in shutout wins over Urbana and Mt. Zion, then added a second-place display at No. 1 doubles with Noelle Schacht at the Mattoon Invitational.

From Swisher: “I worked really hard for it, and my coaches and teammates have cheered me on and kept me going, which was really helpful. I’m hoping to keep going and go to state.”

I need tickets to see ... the Australian Open. I’ve always wanted to go to all the Opens and all the major tennis events. I just went to the one in New York (the U.S. Open).

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Avengers: Endgame.” It was just a very fast-paced, funny and good movie.

If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to fly, so I could travel a lot.

The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat or Instagram. I use Snapchat a lot because I transferred schools. A lot of my old friends, that’s how I talk to them a lot.

My biggest pet peeve is ... when people chew with their mouths open.

My best tennis memory is ... when I got second in the 2018 (USTA Midwest) qualifier, because my round to get into the championship was almost a three-hour match, so it was a really long match. It was a really hard match. And I knew the person I beat.

My most embarrassing tennis memory is ... a match I was up 5-0 in the first set and then I lost.

Before a match ... I listen to a single song, “Game Time,” that I listen to before all games or matches, and then I normally jump rope.

After a match ... I stretch. If it’s with my team, I go to a different court and cheer on my teammates. If it’s by myself, I get something to eat.

In five years, I see myself ... playing D-I tennis at a really good college and getting a good education.

Honorable mention: Kate Ahmari, Uni High cross-country; Katelyn Berry, St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball; Melia Eskew, Tri-County volleyball; Josy Hotsinpiller, Danville tennis; Alexis Jones, Champaign Central tennis; Raegann Kochel, Watseka volleyball; Anna McClure, St. Thomas More volleyball; Emily Meidel, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball; Tia Radanavong, Urbana volleyball; Lexie Saathoff, Judah Christian golf.

Tyler Grenda Provided Judah Christian boys' soccer player Tyler Grenda, second from left, poses for a selfie with teammates after a practice Tuesday at the…

Tyler Grenda | Judah Christian boys’ soccer

Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior helped the Tribe post a 2-0-1 record last week. New to the goaltender position this season, he pitched half of a shutout versus Blue Ridge and a full, five-save blanking during a draw with Father McGivney while adding two goals in a victory over Unity.

From Grenda: “When I knew (former Judah goaltender) Griffin (Fazio) was going to be gone ... I said, ‘I’ll pick it up,’ and for the whole summer I did club as the goalie at Mahomet. So I got some good experience there. It really helped me develop a lot quicker than me just going in practices for our school.”

I need tickets to see ... a Packers game. It’d just be a cool experience to go up there and see a game against the Bears.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “The Lion King.” It’s just a classic cinema, and also when we sing songs (as a team) that happens to come up a little bit.

If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... telepathy. Just to have an insight into what everyone else is thinking about in the moment, it’d be useful in situations.

The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat because it’s taken over me texting people.

My biggest pet peeve is ... disorder in general. If things aren’t tidy or if things are out of place, that usually gets on my nerves.

My best soccer memory is ... last year at the sectional (semifinal), when I scored the goal for the winner.

Before a match ... I’ll blast music at the top of my car (volume). I like to mix it up. Sometimes I’ll go with rap, but even then I’ll go with normal pop music.

After a match ... I just do homework.

In five years, I see myself ... taking a pre-med path at whatever college I choose.

Honorable mention: Josh Baysore, Monticello cross-country; Josh Delfino, Hoopeston Area soccer; Ty Drach, Prairie Central golf; Jacob Janda, Mahomet-Seymour soccer; Holden Kile, Tri-County golf; Izaiah Lusk, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin golf; Cole Maxey, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley golf; Scott McClain, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond soccer; Justin McCoy, Champaign Central golf; Samuel Rummenie, Urbana soccer.