Makenna Fiscus | Tuscola girls’ golf
Why she’s athlete of the Week: The sophomore either won outright or shared medalist honors at three events over the course of six days. Fiscus won the Central Illinois Conference Tournament individual title with an 88 at Moweaqua Golf Course as the Warriors placed first in the team chase. She also tied for first with a 50 versus St. Teresa and Sullivan at Tuscola’s Ironhorse Golf Club, and she earned a portion of first with a 53 against Mahomet-Seymour at Mahomet’s Lake of the Woods Golf Course.
From Fiscus: “It definitely means a lot (to win the CIC Tournament) because that was one of my big goals for this year, and to accomplish it made me happy. I wasn’t sure how our team was going to do because four of our girls have never played golf before (this season), but they’ve been putting in the work and deserved the win.”
I need tickets to see ... the John Deere Classic. We were supposed to go last summer but it got canceled because of coronavirus, so I definitely want to go to that.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Beauty and the Beast.” It’s been my favorite Disney movie for a long time.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... super speed, so I could get to places a lot faster.
The social media platform I use most is ... Instagram. I just like being able to see what’s going on in my friends’ lives who don’t live near me.
My biggest pet peeve is ... when people walk slowly in front of me in the hallway.
My favorite golf memory is ... definitely winning conference as a team and individual, and going to the sectional last year.
My most embarrassing golf memory is ... last year at sectionals. I was hitting in the sand and I completely mishit it, and it went into the parking lot and hit a building and went all the way down the road.
Before an event ... I warm up on the range if they allow us to and I chip and putt, and then I talk to my friends and wait for them to let us tee off.
After an event ... I normally get done before all of my friends, so I go watch them finish their matches. Then, if we have a home meet, we go and eat Mexican food.
In five years, I see myself ... hopefully playing golf in college.
Honorable mention: Payton Armstrong, Hoopeston Area golf; Amelia Birge, Salt Fork golf; Anna Duden, Armstrong-Potomac golf; Claudia Larrison, Champaign Central tennis; Angelle Wrobel, Rantoul cross-country.
Izaiah Lusk | Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ golf
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior posted multiple significant achievements in a one-week timeframe. He shot a career-low 34 in a quadrangular win at Danville’s Harrison Park Golf Course and tied for second with an 82 in the Vermilion Valley Conference Tournament, helping the Blue Devils to the team crown at the same venue. Lusk also tied for second with 44 at Savoy’s University of Illinois Orange Course in a team win versus Centennial and Urbana, and he tied for first with 41 in a triumph over Danville at Danville’s Turtle Run Golf Club.
From Lusk: “I’ve been feeling pretty good — except for my drives. They haven’t been very good. My chipping and putting has been pretty good. (The conference tournament) was my lowest 18 holes this year. I know I can do better, though. It means a lot (for the team to win that event). We wanted to do this all year, and our next goal is to win regionals.”
I need tickets to see ... an NBA game with the Chicago Bulls. I’d love to go watch one.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Home Alone.” It’s just always been a childhood (favorite) movie.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to fly, to travel faster.
The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat. It’s what everybody uses now.
My biggest pet peeve is ... chewing with your mouth open.
My favorite golf memory is ... when I shot 34. It was my best score, and I just played really well.
My most embarrassing golf memory is ... my first year playing. I could barely hit the ball.
Before an event ... I will go to the driving range, then go chip and putt for a good 30, 45 minutes.
After an event ... I will pray and thank God for what he did for me
In five years, I see myself ... being a barber. My dad was a barber, and my mom did hair.
Honorable mention: Zach Courson, Mahomet-Seymour golf; Connor Engel, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley golf; Wilson Kirby, St. Thomas More golf; Kyler Meents, Iroquois West golf; Drew Rogers, Sullivan golf.