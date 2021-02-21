Mallory Cyrulik |
Clinton girls’ basketball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The junior celebrated the previous weekend by producing her 1,000th career point during last Saturday’s win over Central A&M, generating 26 total points in the outing. Cyrulik then added 28 points in a victory over Fisher and 18 points in a loss to Sullivan.
From Cyrulik: “(Scoring 1,000 points) was a very exciting moment for me. I couldn’t have done it without the help of my teammates, for always giving me the ball, and my coaches. ... We’ve done pretty well so far (as a team). It’s a very exciting start, and I’m just looking forward to a great season ahead.”
She needs tickets to see … a Morgan Wallen concert. I love country music, and it’s always been one of my dreams to go.
One TV show she could watch over and over is … “Dr. Pimple Popper.” I really like whenever they do that dissecting of people and all that.
If she could choose one superpower, it would be … to fly. I like to travel, so I would like to fly anywhere I could.
The social media platforms she uses most are … Instagram and Twitter. All the people that follow me and recognize me through Twitter, and Instagram (because) other teammates are DM’ing me and telling me good job.
Her biggest pet peeve is … when people chew with their mouth open and it makes that noise. I hate that.
Her favorite basketball memory is … scoring my 1,000th point. That was a big moment for me.
Her most embarrassing basketball memory is … airmailing a free throw last year at Unity.
Before a game … I usually listen to music and hang out with my friends, just to calm me down.
After a game … I get food.
In five years, she sees herself … working as a nurse or dental hygienist.
Honorable mention: Lorena Arnett, Paxton-Buckley-Loda basketball; Tiffany Bargmann, LeRoy basketball; Cayla Koerner, Mahomet-Seymour basketball; Kennedy Ramshaw, St. Thomas More basketball; Addie Wright, Oakwood basketball.
Brozenec | Fisher boys' basketball
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior churned out his 1,000th career point among 31 total during a loss to Lexington, posted 32 points versus Eureka, notched 20 points against Fieldcrest, poured in a career-high 40 points in a win over Clinton and collected 19 points versus Heyworth.
From Brozenec: “My coach (John Fisher) has put me in a great position to score. We play a really fast-paced offense, and the position I play I get the ball a lot and have a lot of chances to score. ... It felt really good (scoring 1,000 points). It felt better, though, that my teammates and my coaches and my parents were all supporting me and cheering me on.”
He needs tickets to see ... Tame Impala. I really love their music.
One movie he could watch over and over is ... “Whiplash.” It’s just really rewatchable.
If he could choose one superpower, it would be ... invisibility. It’d be fun to mess with people.
The social media platform he uses most is ... Tik Tok, because there’s a lot of funny videos on there.
His biggest pet peeve is ... people who chew with their mouths open.
His favorite basketball memory is ... junior year when we went to an Illinois State basketball game as a team. It was a lot of fun.
His most embarrassing basketball memory is ... a few weeks ago, I got my ankles broken in a game. That was pretty embarrassing.
Before a game ... I listen to music and eat whatever my mom makes.
After a game ... I come home, eat again and play a video game called Rocket League.
In five years, he sees himself ... fresh out of college looking for a job.
Honorable mention: Trey Bazzell, Prairie Central basketball; Alex Geissler, Centennial swimming and diving; Landon Lawson, Argenta-Oreana basketball; Ty Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden basketball; Aron Varga, Mahomet-Seymour swimming and diving.