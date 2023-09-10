Have an athlete to nominate? Email Zach Piatt at zpiatt@news-gazette.com
Carson Maroon | St. Joseph-Ogden cross-country
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: Maroon won his second meet in as many weeks last Saturday, crossing the finish line first at the Cow Chip Classic in Chrisman with a time of 16 minutes, 32.6 seconds. His performance led St. Joseph-Ogden to the team title, its second first-place finish of the young season after the Spartans won the Doc Acklin Memorial Invite the week prior in Paris.
From Maroon: “It’s awesome. I know some other people who have (been named Athlete of the Week), and it’s just cool to be mentioned with them.”
One TV show I could watch over and over is … probably “South Park.” That’s one of my favorite shows. It’s really funny.
My favorite music genre and artist is … country, easy. Joe Diffie with like Hank Williams. I like the new country a lot, too, honestly.
If I could have any superpower, it would be … telekinesis, where you can just lift things. That’d be really cool. I’d like that.
One thing that’s on my bucket list is … a Joe Diffie concert. If we’re talking about all time and I can go anywhere at any time, definitely a Joe Diffie concert when he was in his prime.
My biggest pet peeve is … effort. Not giving effort is my biggest pet peeve. If you stink at something or it’s just not for you and you don’t try because you’re bad at it, I hate that. As long as you try, I’m not going to be mad ever.
My favorite cross-country memory is … going to sound weird, but my freshman season when we had COVID. We were only running with each other. I really love that team a lot, and I just loved spending time with them. We got so close because we could spend hours a day just talking.
My most embarrassing cross-country memory is … throwing up after a meet. Everyone was passing, and I was just sitting there hacking it up.
Before a meet … I’m listening to country music, and I’m looking over things that motivate me. I’ve got a list of things people have said that I can go back to and be like ‘Yep, I’m motivated.’ It’s all negative things, no positives.
After a meet … I just go out with my friends, hang out and have fun.
In five years … I want to start my own business, and I want to have raced in a 100-mile race. At least one.
Honorable mentions: Robert Boyd-Meents, Paxton-Buckley-Loda football; Reis Claybrooke, Mahomet-Seymour golf; Brooks Cluver, Clinton golf; Rylan Lawson, Argenta-Oreana, Matt Winterbottom, Champaign Central soccer.
Cricket Wagner | Champaign Central volleyball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: Wagner set Champaign Central’s single-match digs record with 25 against Bolingbrook at last Saturday’s Charger Invite at Centennial. She broke her own record, as she recorded a then-program-best 23 digs two days earlier against Olympia.
From Wagner: “I had an assumption that I was close (to the record), but I didn’t know how far I was. After the game, coach was like, ‘Congrats to Cricket Wagner’ … Two days later, I broke it a second time, but we had no clue. During our warmups for the next game of the tournament, he was like, ‘Hey, you broke the record again.’ I was like, ‘Oh, great, thanks.’”
One movie I could watch over and over is … “10 Things I Hate About You.” That’s my favorite movie.
My favorite musical artist is … J. Cole.
If I could have any superpower, it would be … stopping time. I feel like, if I forgot a test or something, I would pause it and go study.
One thing that’s on my bucket list is … seeing J. Cole in concert. I would also love to see Drake in concert.
My biggest pet peeve is … feet. I hate bare feet touching me. My friends know I don’t like feet, so they’ll try to touch me with their bare feet. They think it’s the funniest thing ever, and I can’t stand it.
My favorite volleyball memory is … from my sophomore year when we played at St. Joe. I’m back to serve, and we’re losing 24-22. I aced them two times in a row, and we ended up winning that set and winning the match.
My most embarrassing volleyball memory is … from the very first varsity game I started my sophomore year. We were playing Mahomet at home. On set point for them in the first set, their middle hit the ball, it hit me in the face and went over the net and out. They won that set off of my face shot.
Before a match … I sing in the locker room with my teammates, and I make TikToks. Then, a couple minutes before the game, I have to tell myself to lock in. Until the ref blows that whistle, I’m chilling.
After a match … I usually just go home, shower, do my homework and go to bed.
In five years … hopefully, I’m graduated from college with a fashion merchandising degree. I want to be a designer and have my own brand.
Honorable mentions: Sophie Park, Mahomet-Seymour golf; Mackenzie Pound, Unity cross-country; Addie Roesch, St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball; Ali Walker, Cerro Gordo/Bement volleyball; Ella Miller, Westville volleyball.