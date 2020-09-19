Maya Jenny | Schlarman girls’ tennis
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The freshman was critical to the Hilltoppers acquiring their first team win in their inaugural match, last Monday against St. Joseph-Ogden. Jenny won in straight sets at No. 1 singles and teamed with Taylor Fowler for a shutout victory at No. 1 doubles. Jenny also won at No. 1 singles and doubles the next day versus Watseka.
➜ From Jenny: “It was pretty cool (that Schlarman started a girls’ tennis program). I’ve been playing for a while, and I was waiting for something like this to happen. So I think it was a great opportunity for me to get more involved in my school and to make new friends.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... a tennis match. I’d love to see a professional player play a match. I think it’d be great for me to see somebody play, especially Serena Williams because I’ve looked up to her forever.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “The Greatest Showman.” I just think it’s a great movie. I like musicals (too). I like anything that involves music — any kind of music.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to read people’s minds. I could understand what they’re saying without them having to tell me. And it’d also be pretty good in tennis because I can know what they’re thinking, so I can see what strategies I can use against them.
➜ The social media platform I use most is ... TikTok. There’s so many influential people on there. I just think it’s a great place to learn about people.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... people chewing with their mouth open.
➜ My favorite tennis memory is ... the first tennis match I ever won at Danville Tennis Center. There was a program, they had team tennis and I’d been doing that for a while. So I was probably around the age I started, maybe 10.
➜ My most embarrassing tennis memory is ... losing a match that I probably could’ve won, but I just got scared that I would lose and I was worried too much about the score.
➜ Before a match ... I like to stretch. I talk to my team, give them a pep talk. I like to encourage them, and I like to say encouraging words to myself and think about what I’m going to do.
➜ After a match ... I usually talk with my team. We talk about how our results were, what we can improve on, what we liked that we did, what we didn’t like, what we can work on as a team and anything that they need help with.
➜ In five years ... I still see myself playing tennis, possibly in college.
➜ Honorable mention: Mabry Bruhn, Monticello cross-country; Brooke Erhard, St. Thomas More golf; Anna Hagan, Milford golf; Sophia Solava, Urbana tennis; Nicole Vozovoy, Centennial tennis.
Josiah Hortin | Tuscola boys’ cross-country
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The freshman continued to pace a Warriors team that recently entered MileSplit’s Class 1A top 25. Hortin placed second overall at the Shelbyville Trail Run with a 3-mile time of 16 minutes, 47.70 seconds and followed that with a runner-up display at his home course of Wimple Park by clocking 18:15.59.
➜ From Hortin: “It’s been pretty good, the team and obviously myself too. ... I was feeling pretty good (at Shelbyville). Next race I get in conference hopefully I can go after the Clinton kid (Ethan Black), try to get another PR. ... Pretty sure last year our program wasn’t even really noticed, and to think that we have three freshmen that’s come up and our juniors that’s helped too, and now we’re in the top 23, it’s really impressive.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... a Lakers game. LeBron James is my favorite player, and basketball is one of my favorite sports.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Dumb and Dumber.” I just like a lot of comedy movies.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... teleportation, just so I could go anywhere when you want. You could get flying, but at the same time teleportation is just as big.
➜ The social media platform I use most is ... Twitter. I like trying to get my information out there, trying to promote myself so I can get college interest.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... chalkboard scratching.
➜ My favorite cross-country memory is ... just summer running with all my friends, just the bonding.
➜ My most embarrassing cross-country memory is ... two races ago, it was a tempo race. There was a wet bridge, and I fell and busted my knee. It was at the very end of the race. I got back up, but it was pretty embarrassing.
➜ Before a meet ... I usually don’t want to eat too much. I’ll have peanut butter crackers and sleep on the bus, then stretch and warm up with friends.
➜ After a meet ... I’ll just do a cooldown run and go and eat and ... stretch, go back home and sleep.
➜ In five years ... I hope to see myself at a college — any college, really — just running and pursuing a career.
➜ Honorable mention: Brody Althaus, Salt Fork golf; Jameson Drinkwalter, Mahomet-Seymour golf; Kade Herschberger, Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond golf; Ryder James, Paxton-Buckley-Loda cross-country; Caleb McCullough, Judah Christian golf.