Moriah Pueschell | Watseka girls’ tennis
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The junior played an important role in the Warriors defeating St. Joseph-Ogden 7-2 and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6-3 in recent duals. Pueschell posted a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles and paired with Sarah Parsons on a 6-4, 6-2 No. 2 doubles victory versus the Spartans. Pueschell then triumphed 8-6 at No. 4 singles against the Falcons and teamed with Parsons on a 8-1 victory at No. 2 doubles.
➜ From Pueschell: “I feel a lot more confident than I did last year, and I’m improving a lot more, so I’m really happy about that. ... I’ve been working a lot harder this year than I was last year, and I feel a lot more confident. I’ve had some changes in my life through the summer, and I feel like that’s boosted me a lot mentally. Now, my skills are catching up with my mental game, and I feel like I can just push through. I have an amazing doubles partner (in Parsons) that helps me through that, and we have all these code words and stuff to help push each other through. It’s really awesome. They’re pretty VIP. I don’t know if I can let you in on those.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... Post Malone. His new album, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” I love that album. It is amazing.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “42,” the one about Jackie Robinson. I love that movie so much. I quote it with my dad all the time. It’s amazing, and I think there’s great one-liners in it. I love it.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to manipulate probability, so that way everything is in your favor. I’ve thought a lot about this. If I go to a casino, I can be like, “What’s my chances of winning a lottery right now?” It could be 0.02 percent, and I could change the probability of that to 100 percent. I could have anything I wanted.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... Snapchat or Instagram. I’m on those a lot — probably a little too much.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... the sound of flip-flops, especially post-pool flip-flops where your feet are wet and it has that suction noise. I can’t stand it.
➜ My favorite tennis memory is ... after the postseason last year, we all went out for dinner to eat pizza, and we all brought snacks. We were talking about the year and how awesome it was. We decided to go out to a tennis court. There were no lights. It was probably like 9 o’clock (at night). We were just eating snacks and telling stories. We took all these pictures. We gave out awards to each other ... like best hair. I got best hair — subtle brag. I loved that day. I think about it all the time.
➜ My most embarrassing tennis memory is ... this year we were at practice a couple weeks ago. We were practicing overhands, which is when the ball is really up high. It’s a quick drill. One ball comes to you, and if you miss it you go to the back of the line. I was up and looking at the ball, and I totally whiffed it and hit myself on the leg and collapsed to the ground because it hurt so bad. I just sat there for a second. It was horrible.
➜ Before a match ... I’ll get a lot of my homework done the night before. I’ll pack a lunch — I usually have a Lightning McQueen lunch box. It’s my go-to. It makes me feel very lucky. I have a pregame playlist I like to jam out to with my headphones in.
➜ After a match ... if I lost and it was pretty bad, I just go to the bathroom and talk myself through it, and then I try to accept that I lost and be OK with that, which is tough for me because I don’t like to lose very much. But if it’s a win, I like to do the breaks for our team. I love that. I feel like I’m the loudest, and it’s the most fun to do after a match.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... in college, hopefully studying mechanical engineering. If not that, it’s probably going to be something with music. I’d like to be maybe at the U of I or maybe somewhere in Tennessee.
➜ Honorable mention: Halie Heinz, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley golf; Talynn O’Donnell, Mahomet-Seymour swimming and diving; Macie Russell, Oakwood/Salt Fork cross-country and Salt Fork volleyball; Gracie Shaffer, Blue Ridge volleyball; Lorelie Yau, Urbana tennis.
Caleb Mathias | Champaign Central boys’ cross-country
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: Following a fifth-place finish at last school year’s IESA Class 3A boys’ cross-country state meet, Mathias is excelling in his first season of high school distance running as well. That especially showed when he helped the Maroons top the team leaderboard in a meet at Eastern Illinois University, clocking a 3-mile time of 16 minutes, 6.01 seconds that placed third among 162 total athletes.
➜ From Mathias: “I really like that this season I’ve had a team that’s helped me become a better runner, and I have people that are my pace to work with, so we can work together as a group. I’m really proud of our performance, so hopefully our season continues to go well. ... I was kind of expecting to be one of the varsity runners this year. I didn’t expect to be one of the best, but that’s certainty something nice. ... What’s really different about this is the extra mile (from IESA competition). It’s totally different racing strategies. I race completely different than what I used to. I have another mile where my splits are so much different than what I normally run.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... a high school football game, like Mahomet versus Unity or St. Joe. All of my school’s games are far away, and at their home games, the student section isn’t that fun.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... the original “Top Gun.” It’s just a classic, and it’s a really good movie — especially all of the special effects, for its time.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... super speed just to become a record-holder in something.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... Snapchat to talk with friends.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when our teammates aren’t giving everything they’ve got at practice.
➜ My favorite cross-country memory is ... being able to meet all the county teams and become friends with most of them. That certainly is so much better than any race I’ve had.
➜ My most embarrassing cross-country memory is ... my bad racing strategies all through early cross-country.
➜ Before a meet ... there’s a lot of science to (preparing), but mine is pretty simple. I try to have a really big meal like three hours before my race, and then I get to the line and make sure all of my teammates are hyped and ready to go. I shoot a quick prayer to God and just have fun.
➜ After a meet ... I definitely take some recovery drinks and try to enjoy what we’ve done — and look at the results, of course.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... hopefully at college and being on a cross-country team at some level.
➜ Honorable mention: Cruz Dubois, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin golf; Salym Estes, Milford golf; Miguel Iturri, Iroquois West soccer; Gabe Pound, Unity soccer; Narciso Solorzano, Watseka soccer.