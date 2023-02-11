Raegen Stringer| Unity girls’ basketball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: Stringer has cobbled together an exemplary junior season for the Rockets, who ended their regular season with a 17-10 record and enter the IHSA Class 2A playoffs on a three-game win streak. Stringer is a big reason behind both of those facts. She tied for the team lead in points, tallying 13, during a three-point victory over Olympia in the Illini Prairie-Sangamo Shootout. Stringer then propelled Unity to a pair of Illini Prairie Conference victories, generating 16 points and five assists in a one-point triumph versus St. Joseph-Ogden before racking up 20 points, eight assists and six steals in a romp past Monticello.
From Stringer: “(The season has) gone pretty well. I’ve worked with my mom and some of my other coaches, trying to get better at the game with trying to get more assists and points, and trying to help out the team a little more this year. We’ve been working a lot harder (as a team), and we’ve been getting together and team bonding lately. It really helped us get closer and do well in the regular season. Against St. Joe, we really came together. We were doing really well on defense, passing the ball very well, good movement, and just all together as a team that game.”
I need tickets to see ... a basketball game with Kyrie Irving. He’s my favorite player, because he’s very good at handling the ball and very fun to watch.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Uncle Drew.” Kyrie’s in that, and he talks very well about the game. I just love it a lot.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to be able to jump high, so I could dunk the ball.
The social media platforms I use the most often are ... TikTok and Snapchat. When it’s my free time, I’m usually on TikTok a lot. And Snapchat is easier to communicate with friends and family on.
My biggest pet peeve is ... when people are chewing and I can hear it. I don’t like that.
My favorite basketball memory is ... something that revolves around Katey Moore (a former classmate who died last year). We played basketball together since fifth grade. In the locker room, we were always wrestling and laughing together.
My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... when I took off dribbling the ball the wrong way, and I had to be turned around by my coaches.
Before a game ... I usually listen to music and just get ready for the game.
After a game ... I go to my mom — she’s been by my side since my basketball career started, and she knows basketball pretty well — and she gives me advice.
In five years, I see myself ... in college — though I don’t know which one yet — and studying criminal justice for my master’s.
Dylan Bazzell | Prairie Central boys’ basketball
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: Bazzell has been a star for the Hawks all season long, guiding them to a 25-2 record entering Friday’s game against Iroquois West. An IHSA boys’ track and field state medalist last school year in high jump and the 110-meter hurdles, Bazzell has used his athleticism to aid Prairie Central in obtaining a No. 1 seed in the upcoming Class 2A boys’ basketball postseason. More recently, he bagged 14 points in a win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda, tacked on 10 points in a triumph versus Pleasant Plains and went off for 34 points in a victory against Bloomington Central Catholic. That last result allowed the Hawks to capture an outright Illini Prairie Conference championship, and Bazzell eclipsed 1,000 career points in the process.
From Bazzell: “I knew I was somewhere close (to 1,000 points), but I had no clue whether it was going to be that night or a few games down the road. I didn’t know when I hit it. It was a pretty pivotal point in the game, so we just kept on playing. We got back on defense and kept going. It was just the cherry on top to a great night. Huge crowd, conference championship, Brad Underwood in the building (to watch Illinois target Cole Certa, a BCC athlete). It means a lot for us (to win the league title). We worked really hard. We’ve had high goals ever since we started playing together back when we were 12, 13, 14 years old. We always knew we could do it.”
I need tickets to see ... Guns N’ Roses. We always run out to Guns N’ Roses music. I’ve got some family connections to one of the old members of the band, DJ Ashba. When Slash took a break, he was their lead guitarist for a few years.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Old School.” It’s just a real good comedy. Will Ferrell and Vince Vaughn are really funny actors. It’s just a classic comedy movie.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... being able to fly. I could go wherever I want to go.
The social media platform I use the most often is ... Twitter. That’s where teams post a lot of scores. There’s where people put their opinions a lot. I don’t post a lot, but I just like seeing what other people post.
My biggest pet peeve is ... people who eat their food really loud.
My favorite basketball memory is ... a few nights ago, winning conference.
My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... going in at the end of a game my freshman year in varsity, and being all antsy and shooting an air ball.
Before a game ... I go in a little earlier than everyone else and get all stretched out, get my legs going, get all the blood flowing. Maybe I’ll eat a granola bar.
After a game ... I get a bite to eat, and maybe I hang out with some friends.
In five years, I see myself ... hopefully as a small business owner.
