Rose Talbert | Monticello girls’ track and field
Why she’s Athlete of the Week:
- The senior put together two strong performances during the Sages’ most recent meets — the Unity Invitational last Friday in Tolono, and the Piatt-Macon County Meet on Tuesday at Monticello’s facility. Talbert won the Unity Invite’s 400-meter dash in 59.78 seconds and was part of three other top-three finishes, as well, in the 100 (third place, 12.82), the 200 (runner-up, 25.82) and the 1,600 relay (third, 4 minutes, 19.93 seconds). Talbert then established a Piatt-Macon County Meet record in the 400 by posting a time of 58.91, winning the event. She also was the 300 hurdles champion in 49.29 and added second-place showings in the 100 (12.96) and 200 (26.54).
From Talbert: “I’m just seeing how much faster I can get each time, which is always fun. I was still trying to conserve a little bit of energy (during the Unity Invitational 400) because after that I had to run the 200 and the 4-by-4. Thankfully before that, I just had a 100, and I like using my 100 as a warmup to get me prepared to run the 400. ... I ended up throwing up over a fence between my 400 and my 300 hurdles (at the Piatt-Macon County Meet). I was really happy with my performance on that one. Sadly, I was about .21 away from my PR (personal record), so that was kind of a disappointment. But I’ve still got some time to break that. ... I started doing (hurdles) last year, and I ran them about twice. Each time I got a 51 in them, and then I practiced with our hurdling coach (Kyle Ness
- ) over the fall to get better at them. I always wanted to try hurdles and felt I needed to try them before I got out of high school. I find them to be a lot of fun. It’s easier than a 400 because it’s less distance, and you get to jump over things as you go.”
I need tickets to see ...
- “Hamilton.” I actually do have tickets to see it soon in Indiana. It’s my birthday present. I always loved listening to the soundtrack in middle school. My sister introduced me to it. My freshman year, before COVID happened, we went and saw it in late November with my grandma. It was an absolute blast seeing it live.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “Crazy Rich Asians.” I love all the characters. They all make decisions that are reasonable, and it’s just a great storyline.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- breathing underwater because it’s just so calming and serene. If you’re underwater, the sounds are so nice.
The social media platform I use most often is ...
- Instagram. I’m on it all the time in school whenever I have a free moment.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- when someone’s late. I can’t stand myself or anyone else being late.
My favorite track and field memory is ...
- going to state my sophomore year and being able to run the 4-by-4 with my sister one last time. It meant I didn’t have to see her for another two years at school.
My most embarrassing track and field memory is ...
- two times my junior year I tripped and fell after the finish of my 400. In the moment I can brush it off and laugh, and I think about it after and it’s like, “Oh, that’s not the best look.”
Before a meet ...
- I eat a sandwich a few hours before my events, and then between all my events, I drink a lot of Gatorade because I know I can’t keep any food down.
After a meet ...
- I normally try to sleep on the bus ride home. The next day in practice, we normally do 200 repeats at 70 percent (intensity), to get the lactic acid out of our legs.
In five years, I see myself ...
- recently graduating from college and hopefully looking for a job that I would love to continue for 10 years on in the future.
Honorable mention:
- Timera Blackburn-Kelley, St. Joseph-Ogden softball; Sammi Christman, Urbana soccer; Heidi Humble, Clinton softball; Addison Lucht, Milford/Cissna Park softball; Grace Pelz, Champaign Central soccer.
Luke Landrus | St. Joseph-Ogden baseball
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The junior starred throughout the Spartans’ run from a 6-4 record on April 5 to a 15-4 ledger on April 18, both as a hitter and as a pitcher. Among Landrus’ recent standout performances was going 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, a walk, five RBI and three runs scored out of SJ-O’s leadoff spot during a 17-7 victory over Normal U-High. Landrus posted two hits, two RBI and two runs scored in a 14-0 win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda, collected two hits, one RBI and one run scored in a 14-4 victory over Prairie Central, and helped Spartans coach Josh Haley
- earn his 400th career win by logging one hit, one walk and one run scored in a 10-0 decision versus Oakwood.
From Landrus:
- “As a team, we’ve been playing great lately, putting up a lot of runs. That helps me to hit a lot, gets my confidence up when I know my team’s behind me, ready to knock me in when I get on base. I’m seeing the ball great, driving it. ... I liked the U-High game. We were excited to play them, (against a) private school with some good players. ... We’re pretty confident right now, I’ll say that. We started out a little rough, but we’ve got a lot of young guys that have got to learn. We’ve just got to come together as a team to help us win — which is going on right now, which is great.”
I need tickets to see ...
- the NCAA national basketball championship. Those games are fun. The kids care a lot about it, and it’s a great atmosphere.
One movie show I could watch over and over is ...
- “Benchwarmers.” It’s funny and about baseball, and I watched it growing up in childhood. It brings back some memories.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- to fly everywhere. I could get anywhere I wanted to as fast as I could.
The social media platform I use most often is ...
- Snapchat because I like to talk to all of my friends on it.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- when people are driving really slow in front of me.
My favorite baseball memory is ...
- making it to the super-sectional my freshman year at Charleston. It was my first year of high school baseball, and we had a good team. We were kind of the underdogs and nobody knew about us, and we kept winning and winning. It was a lot of fun.
My most embarrassing baseball memory is ...
- over the summer I went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts, and one of them was looking at three fastballs right down the middle.
Before a game ...
- I listen to music, listen to rap. It gets me going, gets me excited.
After a game ...
- I usually eat out with my friends or family, then come home and do homework or lift and go to bed.
In five years, I see myself ...
- hopefully in my senior year in college playing baseball.
Honorable mention: Brett Bushue, Sullivan track and field; Gaige Cox, Tri-County baseball; Julliyan Gray, Heritage baseball; Austin Langendorf, Unity baseball; Andrew Tay, St. Thomas More baseball.