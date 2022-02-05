Ruari Quarnstrom
St. Thomas More girls’ basketball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The sophomore was instrumental to the Sabers extending their win streak to both four and five games, also improving the squad’s overall record to 13-10. Quarnstrom first hit a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining in an Illini Prairie/Sangamo Challenge game, lifting STM past Auburn by one point. Then she scored a game-high 22 points as the Sabers rolled past Paxton-Buckley-Loda by 18 points.
➜ From Quarnstrom: “I’m feeling pretty good. Our team dynamic is growing a lot. Especially for being a younger team, I think we’re really spending time together in and out of the gym and it’s really helping us bond and know where we’re at on the court. ... It meant a lot (to win Player of the Game). It was a really cool experience because they normally give it out to the high scorers, and my teammate Emma (Devocelle) was the high scorer. It meant a lot that my play was able to make that much of an impact on the game.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... a Harry Styles concert. I just love him. He’s my favorite artist, and I’ve just bonded with some of my friends through that.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... an “Avengers” or “Spider-Man” movie. I really like Marvel movies, and it’s something my brother, Patrick, and I really bond a lot over. It’s something we’ve really liked to watch over the years.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to go back in time, just to see how things have changed over the years — especially in sports.
➜ The social media platform I use most is ... TikTok. I sent it back and forth with a lot of my friends. I get sucked into it, and it’s a time consumer.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... loud chewing.
➜ My favorite basketball memory is ... the Auburn game this past weekend because it was just a really cool experience. We were able to finish in a tough end-of-game situation, and right when the buzzer went off, everybody celebrated and ran on the court.
➜ My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... when I was in fifth grade I scored on the wrong side of the court.
➜ Before a game ... I get an energy drink with Emma, Emily (Herges) and Maddy (Swisher), and we just stay (at the store) and listen to music.
➜ After a game ... I have my postgame talk with my grandpa, who’s a huge basketball fan and lives for sports.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... in college, hopefully playing basketball.
➜ Honorable mention: Hadley Cox, Westville basketball; Annalyn Harper, Ridgeview basketball; Mikayla Knake, Cissna Park basketball; Ashlynn Pinnick, Oakwood basketball; Sydney Spesard, Georgetown-Ridge Farm basketball.
Ben Cresap
Monticello boys’ basketball
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior was a key reason the Sages quickly ended a two-game losing streak and bettered their overall ledger to 22-3 on the season. He chalked up 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a victory over St. Joseph-Ogden, also the 300th win over Monticello coach Kevin Roy‘s career. Cresap then compiled 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Sages rolled past Rantoul.
➜ From Cresap: “We’ve been playing pretty well after the brief two-game slide we had. That really caused our team to come together and just gave us a bit of a humbling experience. It’s brought us a better focus and attention to detail coming into games. Being an older group, I think we’re really locked in on both sides of the court, and that’s why I believe we’ve been successful, for the most part, this year. That’s the thing I enjoy the most is being around the guys every day, and everyone wants to see each other succeed. It’s been a lot of fun to be a part of.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... an NCAA basketball Final Four. March Madness has always been my favorite time of the year. It’s something that’s always been on my bucket list.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Hoosiers.” I could watch that movie anytime. I love how passionate the small town is for the game of basketball and just the underdog storyline as well.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to look into the future. Life’s full of uncertainties. Seeing what’s upcoming would allow me to better prepare myself.
➜ The social media platform I use most is ... Twitter. I mainly use it to get all my information and stuff I want to know.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... people being disrespectful. Growing up, respect was an important thing I’d been taught. You never know what people have going on.
➜ My favorite basketball memory is ... winning our Holiday Hoopla this year. The atmosphere was amazing. It was a big goal of ours coming into the year.
➜ My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... sophomore year was my first year playing with the varsity team, and I remember there being plenty of embarrassing moments early on that year, whether it was just trying to catch up with the speed of the game or fit in with my mostly older teammates.
➜ Before a game ... I’ll always get a Subway sandwich and usually just chill out. I don’t like to get too worked up. I just try to focus on the game.
➜ After a game ... I usually go home and rest. I like to reflect on our games and see what we did well and areas we can improve. I also like to recover and make sure I get a good amount of sleep.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... hopefully doing something I enjoy and am passionate about. I’m not sure what my future plans are yet, but I definitely look forward to it.
➜ Honorable mention: Beau Edwards, Arcola basketball; Joe Lashuay, Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling; Jordan Quinn, Tuscola basketball; Blake Roundtree, LeRoy basketball; Trae Warren, Centennial basketball.