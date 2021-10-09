Savanna Franzen | St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ cross-country
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: In a loaded Illini Prairie Conference Meet last Tuesday, the Spartans’ freshman found a way to stand out above everybody else. Franzen finished first in a 3-mile race at Olympia High School, notching a time of 18 minutes, 16.4 seconds for the individual crown. She and senior teammate Ava Knap
- (18:20.3) boasted the two best times overall. Three days prior to that performance, Franzen also ranked third in SJ-O’s Spartan Classic with a 3-mile time of 17:57.82 that placed best among her team.
From Franzen: “I thought I would be like second or third, maybe. When I passed (Monticello’s) Mabry Bruhn
- — I didn’t really think I could do it — but when I actually did it, I felt really accomplished and proud of myself. ... (Knap) has been really supportive and we’re supportive of each other, so it makes it 10 times better and more fun. ... We think we can make it through sectionals to state, and then we’re going to try to place in state. That’d be really cool. I have faith that we can do it, and it’d mean so much because next year and the years to come we probably won’t have that chance to place at state as a team.”
I need tickets to see ...
- Luke Bryan. I’ve listened to his songs since I was young, because my family listens to country music.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “Nightmare Before Christmas,” because it’s almost Halloween.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- flying, just so I could go anywhere I wanted.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- Snapchat. That’s just how I talk to my friends and keep in contact with people.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- slow walkers.
My favorite cross-country memory is ...
- out team camp that we did in the summer this past year. We just did a lot of activities that can help you in the long run.
My most embarrassing cross-country memory is ...
- sometimes, I happen to fall after races. I just can’t stand up.
Before a meet ...
- I kind of keep to myself or sleep. I don’t really congregate or socialize with people. I just get focused for the race.
After a meet ...
- we all socialize with each other and talk to each other, because we’re just pumped that we (finished the race). And then we all listen to music on the bus ride home and usually stop to get something to eat.
In five years, I see myself ...
- going to college, either getting a scholarship for academics or getting a good scholarship for running.
Ben Brown | Hoopeston Area boys’ soccerWhy he’s Athlete of the Week:
- The senior has been the Cornjerkers’ standout goal scorer all season long, and he’s come up big during the team’s ongoing three-game win streak. Brown banked five second-half goals in an 8-1 victory over Schlarman and potted two more goals in a 3-0 triumph versus Clifton Central. He then came up with all three Hoopeston Area tallies — including an overtime conversion — during a 3-2 success against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin that allowed the Cornjerkers to clinch the outright Vermilion Valley Conference championship.
From Brown: “I’ve had some really good help from my teammates giving me really good passes, especially Nick Hofer
- . He’s given me a lot of passes lately. ... I feel like the Bismarck game was a really good game for me. It was my senior night, and I felt like I performed the best possible way I could for us to get a win. ... I think we have a really good chance in our regional (starting Saturday versus Watseka) to be able to do some damage.”
I need tickets to see ...
- a Chicago Bulls game. They have a really good team this year, so I think they’d be fun to watch.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “Billy Madison,” just because it’s really funny.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- to fly. It’s easier to get everywhere, and I don’t have to pay gas prices.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- Instagram. It’s what I’m scrolling through during school.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- I don’t really know that I have any.
My favorite soccer memory is ...
- our senior night versus Bismarck. That’s definitely my favorite now. (Before that) we went to Teutopolis two years ago and stayed in a hotel, and we had games on Friday and Saturday. That was really fun.
My most embarrassing soccer memory is ...
- in my first game my freshman year, I was about 2 feet away from the goal and I sent it over.
Before a match ...
- I go to Casey’s and get a drink and a snack.
After a match ...
- I sit by my car and talk to my teammates.
In five years, I see myself ...
- hopefully out of college and working in sports marketing.
