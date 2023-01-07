Savannah Orgeron | Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior produced her 1,000th career point during the Bulldogs’ 43-25 victory against Champaign Central in the Mattoon Holiday Tournament, which M-S went on to become champion of via a perfect 5-0 record. Orgeron scored 22 points in a win versus Richland County, netted 17 points in a victory over Altamont, produced 14 points in a triumph against Mattoon, tallied 18 points in a win over Central and provided 22 points in a victory versus Galesburg. She was named tournament most valuable player at the event’s conclusion.
From Orgeron: “It is super surreal to me (to score 1,000 points). I would not be in this place without my teammates or my coaches, either. It’s amazing. ... I knew that I was close, but people have asked me if I knew that (three-point) shot was it. But I didn’t. I was running back, and Coach (Garret Risley) called a timeout and people started jumping on me. ... We knew coming into that tournament that we wanted (to win) that tournament. We knew we were going to have to play Mattoon, and we really wanted that game. And we knew all those games at that tournament were going to be a fight, so we came out ready and were prepared.”
I need tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen. He just became a popular artist, and all my friends like him. I’d want to go to a concert with them.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... the new “Avatar” movie. I wasn’t really into the first Avatar, but after I watched (the new) one it was interesting. And I watched with some of my teammates, which was even more fun.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to read people’s minds. I feel like it’d be interesting. If you see someone looking at you funny, I’d want to know what they’re thinking.
The social media platform I use most often is ... Snapchat. A lot of my friends use it to communicate.
My biggest pet peeve is ... when people chew with their mouths open.
My favorite basketball memory is ... winning sectionals last year. It was just something we were really striving for, and it was great to win that game.
My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... this year when I tripped at halfcourt against Unity.
Before a game ... I usually get shots up before we leave or before the game, and then I eat a banana and drink a red Gatorade. It has to be red.
After a game ... it depends on if we’re home or away, but usually I go home, eat and take a shower.
In five years, I see myself ... graduated from Illinois Central College, and then starting life.
Honorable mention: Claire Dixon, Hoopeston Area basketball; Audrey Gooding, St. Thomas More basketball; Emma Murawski, Uni High basketball; Addison Ray, Unity basketball; Kendall Roberts, Georgetown-Ridge Farm basketball.
Dalton Hobick | Oakwood boys’ basketball
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior finished just three points away from tying the Comets’ single-game scoring record when he turned in a 37-point effort in Oakwood’s 77-58 victory against Hoopeston Area on Tuesday. Hobick also helped the Comets win each of their last two games in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament, garnering them a fifth-place finish. He bucketed 12 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in a win against Ridgeview and banked 22 points and five assists in a triumph versus Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
From Hobick: “It’s definitely cool. The atmosphere for our first home game was nice, and we fell to Bismarck pretty bad (earlier this season in conference play). So we knew we needed to get the rest of these games to have a shot at winning conference. Tanner Pichon, he was sick, so I knew I had to play well. And Alec (Harrison) went to the bench with two fouls early in the game. So I knew I had to step up as a leader and get this team back to what we were playing like (during an 8-0 start), back on track. ... I scored 37, and everyone was telling me to shoot it to get to 40. So I looked up (at the scoreboard) and saw it then, but really not in the first half or in the second or third quarter.”
I need tickets to see ... the Super Bowl. I feel like it would be a cool atmosphere to go to, and I’ve never been to an NFL game. I feel like that’d be pretty cool and pretty sick and pretty loud.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... “The Hangover.” It just makes me laugh every time I watch it.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to fly. I hate being in the car and hate waiting to get to places.
The social media platform I use most often is ... Instagram. It was the first social media app I got, and I follow a lot of sports worldwide. So I like to know what’s going on around the NBA or NFL or MLB.
My biggest pet peeve is ... chewing with your mouth open.
My favorite basketball memory is ... my sophomore year, when we didn’t have a county tournament so we only got to play every conference team one time. It was the last game, an away game at Bismarck, and I ended up scoring like 20-something points and we ended up beating them and winning the conference. That was pretty cool.
My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... going up for a dunk last year, and the ball just flew out of my hand and I kind of looked dumb.
Before a game ... I and a couple teammates will shoot before the game or bus, probably an hour or an hour and a half before. Then I usually watch the JV game, stretch out a little bit and then get ready to go for the game. And I drink lots of water, too.
After a game ... I usually just head home and take a nice shower and hit the hay. Usually I’m too tired after the game (to do anything).
In five years, I see myself ... hopefully at a Division I college playing baseball, or hopefully playing somewhere for baseball.
Honorable mention: Tyler Curl, Prairie Central basketball; Dayten Eisenmann, Mahomet-Seymour basketball; Cannon Leonard, Iroquois West basketball; Chase Logue, Argenta-Oreana basketball; Nick Pianfetti, Centennial wrestling.