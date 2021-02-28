Sophie Kremitzki |
Tuscola girls’ basketball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The junior helped the Class 2A No. 6 Warriors to a pair of Central Illinois Conference wins last week, putting up 14 points and five rebounds in a 55-43 triumph over St. Teresa and posting a balanced line of 10 points, six steals and four rebounds in a 45-25 victory against Central A&M.
From Kremitzki: “Last year we had a really young team. We had juniors and sophomores and even freshmen playing up. We kind of knew this year we had a chance to potentially be really good. ... We’ve all worked as a team and really just worked really hard. We worked hard in quarantine when we were getting the opportunity to. We were praying for a season. When we got a chance, we were like, ‘Let’s go. It’s our time. It’s Tuscola’s time to shine.’”
She needs tickets to see … Dan + Shay. I love country music, and I’d love to go see them. They’re the people I listen to the most.
One movie she could watch over and over is … “Tangled.” It’s been my favorite movie since I was a little girl, and I watch it all the time.
If she could choose one superpower, it would be … super speed, because it would help me get around a lot faster and get ready in the morning a lot faster.
The social media platform she uses most is … Snapchat. It helps me keep on contact with my out-of-town friends and out-of-town AAU teammates.
Her biggest pet peeve is … when people play with the gum.
Her favorite basketball memory is … my freshman year when we won the Central Illinois Conference and the (Monticello) Holiday Hoopla in the same year.
Her most embarrassing basketball memory is … when I was a freshman, I had a wide-open layup in varsity and completely tripped on my own two feet.
Before a game … I usually hang out with my family and watch some film.
After a game … I go get food and watch some film.
In five years, she sees herself … hopefully in college, studying to be an occupational therapist.
Honorable mention: Baylee Cosgrove, Paxton-Buckley-Loda basketball; Shelby Johnson, Iroquois West basketball; Sophia Rome, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin basketball; Natalie Schroeder, Watseka basketball; Carsyn Todd, Salt Fork basketball.
Blake Kimball |
Unity boys’ basketball
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The junior picked a good time to record his best offensive performance of the season, as he scored 30 points on the power of six three-pointers to push the Rockets to their first win of the season, 54-47 over Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Kimball then added 10 points in a win against Olympia and 25 points in a loss to Prairie Central.
From Kimball: “That game (against PBL), we knew we had a chance to win the game. We’d been working hard all week in practice. I felt like it was my time to step up. I had a good night, shots were falling and it was a great team performance. ... We know we’re getting better each day, and we’re just looking to capitalize on (that) soon.”
He needs tickets to see ... a World Series Game 7 at Fenway Park. I just know Fenway’s got a great atmosphere. My dad said (a game at Fenway is) the best sporting event he’s ever been to.
One movie he could watch over and over is ... “Remember the Titans.” It’s the best movie of all time. Or “Step Brothers.”
If he could choose one superpower, it would be ... to read minds. I’ve never really thought about it, but it’d be cool to know what (other people are) thinking all the time. It’d be scary, but it’d be fun.
The social media platform he uses most is ... Instagram.
His biggest pet peeve is ... nail biting.
His favorite basketball memory is ... scoring 20 points in a regional game in eighth grade against Westville. It’s really the first game I thought I could be pretty decent at basketball. We got the win, and it felt great.
His most embarrassing basketball memory is ... my seventh-grade year at regionals I missed six free throws in a row to win a game in Arcola.
Before a game ... I always do the same dribble routine. I’m very superstitious.
After a game ... depending on if we win, we usually go to Buffalo Wild Wings as a team to celebrate.
In five years, he sees himself ... playing college basketball somewhere or attending college in sports management and being on a basketball staff.
Honorable mention: Cade Hettmansberger, Judah Christian basketball; Dalton Hobick, Oakwood basketball; Owen Kearns, Mahomet-Seymour swimming and diving; Alex Kuhns, Arcola basketball; Braden Roesch, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley basketball.