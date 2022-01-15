Sydney McTaggart | Watseka girls’ basketball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior has put together multiple big performances for the Warriors during their current six-game win streak, including three this week at home. Among recent ones for McTaggart, a guard with the Warriors and a Lincoln Land volleyball commit, are providing 18 points and six rebounds during a victory over Fisher, contributing 14 points and six rebounds during a triumph versus Georgetown-Ridge Farm and generating a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double during a win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
➜ From McTaggart: “I definitely couldn’t have done it all without my teammates. They’re a big factor in it. It takes all of us to get where we’re at. ... It’s so much fun just being able to be together and spend time together (after the shortened season last school year). Just to be out on that court one last time together, it’s a lot of fun.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... Macklemore. His music is very touching, and it has a lot of meaning in his words. He’s always been one of my favorite artists.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “The Miracle Season.” It’s about volleyball, and volleyball is one of my favorite things to play and watch. It’s a great movie all around.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... invisibility. Sometimes it’s nice to be invisible so not everyone knows what’s going on in your life.
➜ The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat. That’s what most of my friends use, and it’s a great way to stay in touch with them and see other stuff going on in the world.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... laziness or a lack of effort.
➜ My favorite basketball memory is ... when Coach (Barry) Bauer and one of our players, Jackie (Lynch), played one-on-one in practice one day. It was just funny because Bauer was showing us one of the drills and Jackie was playing defense on him, and he just wanted to score so he kept yelling “and one” and couldn’t make it.
➜ My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... over the summer we were playing in a game, and I dribbled the ball to the wrong hoop and almost shot at the wrong hoop.
➜ Before a game ... I bring my speaker and my teammates and I jam to music on it in the locker room and get pumped up.
➜ After a game ... I just go to bed and get rest.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... getting a high degree in math education to hopefully become a volleyball coach and math teacher.
➜ Honorable mention: Nau’tika Conaway, Danville basketball; Mallory Cyrulik, Clinton basketball; Ashlyn Lannert, St. Joseph-Ogden basketball; Madde Reed, Unity basketball; Chloe Sisco, Prairie Central basketball.
Jesse Fewkes | Centennial boys’ swimming and diving
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The junior was instrumental in the Chargers finishing third in their 14-team home invitational and when Centennial knocked off rival Urbana in a dual meet three days later. At the Charger Invitational, Fewkes was the 200-yard individual medley’s fifth-place finisher in 2 minutes, 8.25 seconds and swam on top-five foursomes in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. Against the Tigers, Fewkes won the 500 freestyle in 23.72 and the 100 backstroke in 57.61, also competing on a first-place 400 freestyle relay unit.
➜ From Fewkes: “I was happy about (my results), especially my 100 back because I was pretty nervous about it. It felt pretty good, and I was happy with my time. ... I hope at sectionals I’m able to keep improving on my times, and after the season I want to keep swimming with my club team (Champaign Heat) so I can keep improving.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... the Olympics. I really like watching the clips on YouTube every time it happens. I love watching the diving and swimming.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “The Green Mile.” I really liked that movie when I first watched it.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to fly because I could get everywhere super fast.
➜ The social media platform I use most is ... Instagram. That’s just where a lot of my friends are that I talk to.
➜ My favorite swimming memory is ... when I was 10 at Zones (a USA Swimming meet). I went to that meet and I met a lot of new people, and it was really cool because the state was one team.
➜ My most embarrassing swimming memory is ... one time I was swimming a 200 freestyle and I stopped at the 150, and everyone was screaming at me to keep going.
➜ Before a meet ... if it’s in the morning I usually wake up and I’ll eat a sandwich and then go (to the meet). If it’s at night I try to keep myself relaxed and not stress out about it.
➜ After a meet ... I usually eat something, and then I’ll watch a TV show or listen to music.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... graduating from a university, but I’m not sure what I want to major in so I don’t know where I want to work (afterward).
➜ Honorable mention: Jack Edmundson, LeRoy basketball; Dylan Ginalick, Monticello basketball; Ayden Golden, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling; Wyatt Hilligoss, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond basketball; Cale Steinbaugh, Georgetown-Ridge Farm basketball.