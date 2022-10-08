Talynn O’Donnell | Mahomet-Seymour girls’ swimming and diving
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The freshman has been an instant sensation for the Bulldogs, winning several races this fall and helping the program to some team success. O’Donnell established new M-S records in both the 500-yard freestyle (5 minutes, 33.04 seconds) and 200 individual medley (2:18.59) in a quadrangular at Urbana. She then placed first in the 200 freestyle (2:03.60) and 100 backstroke (1:03.54) in another four-team event at Urbana, also swimming for triumphant 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay units.
➜ From O’Donnell: “This season has been fun for me. I’m enjoying getting to know my teammates better and a different experience on a high school team than on a club team, which is what I’m usually used to. It’s exciting to see I’m breaking some records, but I’m mostly just focused on getting prepared for our bigger meets, like sectionals and hoping I can maybe make state. With Mahomet, my dad (Erich O’Donnell) is also the coach, so it’s been kind of hard for me sometimes because there’s moments where I’m like, ‘OK, I need to pick out the difference between dad and coach.’ But it’s been overall really great.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... the swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis in 2024. I’ve wanted to watch swimming at a higher level and see some of the more famous competitive swimmers.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” It’s a very famous movie, and the main character is both charming and effortlessly carefree.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... stopping time. Not only because it’d be useful to finish homework I may’ve forgotten to do, but I also can collect my thoughts to help myself think or calm down.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... Instagram. There’s a lot of inspiring people on there — influencers who can give me ideas on what to wear and swimming. It’s cool to be able to follow along with their lives and what they’re up to.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when people walk slowly in front of me, whether at school or in a public place. It can get really annoying, especially when you’re trying to get somewhere quickly.
➜ My favorite swimming memory is ... the national meet for the YMCA club team, which took place at the end of March and early April. It was a really cool experience because it was somewhere different, there were a lot of people there and I got to be with some older teammates.
➜ My most embarrassing swimming memory is ... I swam for a summer team when I was younger, and I was getting ready for a race on the blocks. They said, ‘Take your marks,’ but they didn’t have a buzzer go off and I dove into the water too early. I had to get out in front of everybody, and it felt like everybody was looking at me.
➜ Before a race ... I usually get my blood flowing by jumping up and down, stretching my legs and arms. Then I mentally visualize my race because it helps to keep me in focus but also understand, this is what I’m going to do when I’m swimming.
➜ After a race ... I cool down in the water, if I can. That way I can just relax and get all the tenseness out. Then I also go and talk to my coach about my race, so he can give me tips on how to improve and get better.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... swimming at a Division I college. I don’t have a specific college in mind. I want to go somewhere that is good for whatever career I choose, but also a great school I can swim at and learn even more.
Aiden Pacunas | Rantoul boys’ cross-country
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior is going out with strong as an Eagles cross-country runner, recently posting strong times in two competitive meets. Pacunas won the Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational’s individual title at Kickapoo State Park with a 3-mile time of 17 minutes, 12.48 seconds. He followed a few days later by stopping his clock at 16:12.9 in the Illini Prairie Conference meet, ranking second overall and best among local athletes. The time offers a stark contrast to the 17:53.5 he ran on the same course, at St. Thomas More, back in August.
➜ From Pacunas: “Both (races) were great in different ways. Of course, at Oakwood, it was great to get first. It was nice that first mile and a half because I had another guy competing with me. Then, at that mile and a half point, I was able to get past him and push to try and get the best time I could without having someone to guide me. That felt more like a personal win. ... I’m feeling super confident. We did a pretty hard workout (Thursday), and we’re going to continue to put that effort in. We’re slowly getting the mileage down so we can be prepared and fresh for those big (postseason) races.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... Paramore. I’ve been a really big fan of them for a while.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... any Marvel movie because when those come up on TV, me and my family always stop and watch them together. Those are great.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... teleportation because sometimes I have a problem where I leave my house too late. To be able to leave at the last moment and get where I need to go, that’d be so convenient — especially with gas prices.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... TikTok. I see a lot of stuff in my feed about people my age, so I can relate to a lot of the content. It’s something where I can turn my mind off and chill. I don’t have to think about what my friends are doing or what’s going on. I can look at all this random content, and it’s entertainment.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... people being unreliable.
➜ My favorite cross-country memory is ... when I get to do long runs with my friends because my friends are around the same mileage as me. So whenever we do long runs, we get to talk and it makes for a really fun practice.
➜ My most embarrassing cross-country memory is ... when I showed up for practice one time with my shirt on backward, and no one told me until the end of practice.
➜ Before a meet ... I enjoy listening to music while I’m hanging out and getting prepared. We do a warmup, and I like to talk with my team and ask how everyone’s feeling about the race. I try to compare how I’m feeling to them and talk about what we feel is going to happen in the race.
➜ After a meet ... I like to check in with my team on our cool downs, ask how everyone did and just be like, ‘Hey, did you have a (personal record).’ Just have a nice little chat with everyone.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... being graduated from a four-year university and having my nursing license and being in school for anesthesiology. I’d also love to run in college.
