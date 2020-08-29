CHAMPAIGN — Calling Cari Bohm’s recruitment unique probably does a disservice to how truly odd the circumstances around it were.
That Bohm is a Class of 2022 prospect is where the unique factor begins. That’s the first class affected by the recruiting rule change instituted by the NCAA delaying when college volleyball coaches could contact potential recruits. As in zero communication between coach and player until June 15 after their sophomore year.
That rule went into effect May 1, 2019. Bohm’s recruitment had already started by speaking with some coaches and developing the beginnings of a relationship. Then it was nothing for 13 1/2 months. When coaches could start contacting Bohm again, it was three months into a global pandemic and recruiting turned 100 percent virtual.
All that didn’t slow Bohm down. Interest poured in for the 6-foot-4 1/2 middle blocker out of Ann Arbor, Mich., starting in mid-June. Just more than two months later, Bohm announced her commitment to Illinois this past Sunday as the first recruit for the Illini in the class. She was quickly followed by a commitment from Seattle native and 6-2 outside hitter Sophie Stephenson on Wednesday.
It was a quick finish to a clearly unique recruitment for Bohm. But that one-year delay? She ultimately considered it a positive aspect.
“At first I wasn’t so excited, but I think it was actually a really beneficial thing to sort of have that year break because it really helped me figure out who I was and develop myself as a player and as a person and figure out what I care about in a school,” Bohm said. “I think if I was talking to schools nonstop, I might have gotten sidetracked from finding my identity.”
That Bohm valued the relationship she was able to build with the Illinois coaching staff the most meant a recruitment based solely on FaceTime and Zoom calls with Chris Tamas and Co. was OK. The face-to-face communication — even nearly 300 miles apart — was important.
“Because I’m such a people person and relationships were the most important to me, that aspect didn’t go away,” Bohm said. “I could still talk to them and develop a connection. Relationships are like everything to me. Getting to know them over the phone and talking to them and hearing we share the same values was huge for me. I just felt such a great connection. Everything else sort of seemed to not matter as much because of that.
“Obviously the competitive culture they create was awesome, but just the family aspect of their program was great. I really felt that the coaches cared about each of their players and each of their recruits a lot. They put a lot of effort into the recruiting process, which I appreciated.”
Bohm was privy to an insider’s view of the Illinois volleyball program, too. Former Illini All-American Ali Bastianelli, the program’s career blocks leader, came out of the same club program in Michigan as Bohm.
“Ali’s been in our gym because she can’t go back overseas yet,” said Jennifer Cottrill, the Legacy Volleyball Club director who coached Bastianelli for three years. “They actually got to chat a little bit about Illinois, which helped. … That really helped Cari to have an advocate and someone experienced with the school and the volleyball program and the coaching staff and just the culture of the team and players. Different players, but ultimately they value the same things, and that’s what Cari kind of got out of her conversations with Ali.”
Bohm said she and Bastianelli hadn’t spoken much before this year given the gap in their age. Bastianelli was part of Illinois’ No. 1 recruiting class in 2015 under former coach Kevin Hambly and played her first professional season last year in France. Bastianelli was still a pseudo-celebrity, though, in the Legacy gym.
“I was excited to sort of follow in her footsteps,” Bohm said.
Bohm showed that she belonged among the top recruits in the Class of 2022 this past year. It followed some injuries early in her high school career tied directly to growing four inches from age 14 to 15.
“She sprouted up and went through that awkward kind of phase,” Cottrill said. “This year, 16s year, she was feeling good. She’s done growing. She’s really committed to athletic training and being the best athlete she could be on the court. You could really see her play just take off this year. Her 16s team played some of the top teams in the country, and she was so dominant.”
Settling into being 6-4 1/2 meant better coordination and foot speed. The confidence that came from pairing that with a powerful arm helped, too, in Cottrill’s opinion.
“I’ve always been super clumsy and sort of always been a little uncoordinated,” Bohm said. “Growing those four inches, nothing really changed. What’s been the most sort of different has been this year where I’ve slowed down a little bit and my strength has caught up to me. I’ve gained that coordination and self awareness and strength.”
Bohm said her growth has only stopped from a physical standpoint. Her game has plenty of room to grow before she tackles the Big Ten in the fall of 2022.
“I’m huge on growth mindset, and I’m always trying to get at least 1 percent better every single day,” Bohm said. “It’s been a dream to play in the Big Ten. I’ve grown up watching Big Ten in the matches in the fall every Wednesday and Saturday. I’m pumped.”