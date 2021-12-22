GIBSON CITY — Chad Augspurger has been preparing for this moment.
The time when he becomes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s football coach after two tenures as a Falcons assistant under longtime leader Mike Allen.
“I knew that would be a possibility. Mike had always dangled that in front of me (saying), ‘I’m not going to be doing it too much longer,’” Augspurger said. “I think he was wanting me to take over for him. ... He wanted to make sure that I’d get an opportunity for it.”
But Augspurger still had to go through the application process after Allen resigned from his role last month.
Just like any other potential candidate.
Augspurger finally received the good news Monday evening.
That’s when GCMS’s school board approved Augspurger as the Falcons’ new football coach, making him just the third person to hold that job this century.
“You never want to tempt fate,” said Augspurger, referencing his desire not to discuss himself along with the head-coaching job until he was absolutely certain he’d acquired it.
“Even still when you know it’s coming it’s a little surreal,” Augspurger continued. “I’ve been wanting this to happen for quite a long time, being able to get a head coaching position.”
The 42-year-old is tasked with following in the footsteps of Allen, who guided the Falcons to Class 2A state championships in 2017 and 2018 among 144 total victories across 21 seasons.
“He’s put a lot of time and effort and commitment into our program in hopes of one day taking over, and here it is,” Allen said. “He’s excited, and he will do one heck of a job.”
Augspurger has been at Allen’s side for several of Allen’s 21 years at the helm.
A product of Chenoa High School and Illinois Wesleyan, Augspurger was a GCMS volunteer assistant between 2005 and 2011 and started a second stay on the Falcons’ staff in 2015.
“This should be a fairly smooth transition,” Augspurger said. “There’s going to be things I want to do my way and some things I want to stay the same. ... I’ll want to put my own stamp on it.”
Augspurger also spent three seasons at Boys Ranch (Texas) High School as an assistant football coach after a friend asked Augspurger to join him in the Texas Panhandle.
“I coached there and learned the Texas way of doing things, and that was an incredible learning experience,” Augspurger said. “A couple guys on the staff had about 70 years of high school coaching experience between them. They were invaluable in terms of the experience they provided.”
Also a GCMS High social studies teacher, Augspurger directed a defense that allowed an average of 8.8 points per game over the last seven seasons.
He’s also spent six of the last seven seasons as the Falcons’ offensive line coach, on top of one season as their running backs coach. GCMS is coming off a 4-5 campaign this fall.
Allen said he recognized Augspurger could be the right individual to succeed him just by watching how Augspurger operates off the field.
“He’s able to break down film and break down teams as well as anyone I know,” Allen said. “His preparation and ability to get the kids to prepare and watch film like he does, with his knowledge for this sport and passion for the kids, it’s just a perfect fit.”
Augspurger credits time spent with fellow assistant Mark Ward in Augspurger’s first GCMS stint for preparing him to become a head coach.
“Every Friday night we’d go and scout our upcoming opponents,” Augspurger said. “We know our kids are used to success, and they have an expectation of success. (I’m) really trying to make sure we maintain that and try to strive for that extra step.”