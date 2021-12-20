GIBSON CITY — Chad Augspurger has been approved as the next coach of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team.
The Falcons' school board confirmed that decision at a Monday evening meeting, officially tabbing a replacement for longtime football leader Mike Allen.
Augspurger has served under Allen in two different assistant coaching tenures — the first between 2005 and 2011, and the latest from 2015 until Allen retired as head coach last month. Augspurger has been GCMS's defensive coordinator for the entirety of that second stint, encapsulating seven seasons, and also had been serving as the club's offensive line coach.
Augspurger's defenses largely have dominated in those seven campaigns, which included Class 2A state championship victories in 2017 and 2018. The Falcons have permitted an average of 8.8 points per game and collected 26 shutouts during Augspurger's time as defensive coordinator.
Augspurger will take over a team coming off a 4-5 record during this most recent season, GCMS's first below-.500 mark since 2012.