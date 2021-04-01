CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu was the runner-up for Associated Press Player of the Year after voting totals were released Thursday afternoon. Iowa center Luka Garza received 50 of 63 votes are finishing second a year prior to Dayton’s Obi Toppin.
Dosunmu had six votes for player of the year. Oklahoma State freshman guard Cade Cunningham received three votes. Gonzaga guard Corey Kispert and Baylor guard Jared Butler earned two votes apiece.
Dosumu led Illinois to a Big Ten tournament title and No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament before the Illini bowed out in a second-round loss to Loyola Chicago. The junior guard finished the season as the first player to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists since Ohio State’s Evan Turner in 2009-10.
Dosunmu was a consensus First Team All-American in 2020-21 after averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, while shooting 48.8 percent overall, 38.6 percent from three-point range and 78.3 percent at the free throw line. He was named USA Today’s National Player of the Year and is still a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award, Oscar Robertson Trophy and Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year award.