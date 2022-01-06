CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosumu can’t but help watch basically every Illinois basketball game.
The former Illini guard falls under that “basketball junkie” category.
He loves the game.
Studies it.
Dosunmu is enjoying his different perspective on Illinois basketball now that he’s parlayed three progressively better seasons in Champaign into a key rotation role with the Chicago Bulls after being drafted by his hometown team last summer. Those three seasons with the Illini helped Dosunmu grow as a basketball player. Put him in position to have the success he’s having as an NBA rookie.
SportsTalk Ayo Dosunmu 1-5-22 https://t.co/LSOQLK7U7B via @news_gazette— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) January 5, 2022
And those three seasons will be honored at halftime of Thursday night’s game against Maryland. Dosunmu’s No. 11 jersey will be raised to the State Farm Center rafters.
A lasting reminder of what he accomplished and how he helped revitalize a once proud, but turned fledgling program.
“I think about it a lot,” Dosunmu said about his time in Champaign during a Wednesday radio appearance on WDWS. “Especially me being at Illinois for three years and having so memories there. Understanding the hard work and dedication it took to make it to where I am now. All of those memories — all of those long nights and early mornings — it all just comes back.”
Dosunmu has been impressed with how his former team has fared through the first third of the 2021-22 college basketball season. Illinois is 10-3 overall and still a perfect 3-0 in the Big Ten after Tuesday night’s blowout win at Minnesota.
“They’re off to a terrific start in the Big Ten,” Dosunmu said. “They have a bright future this year and the sky is the limit.”
Dosunmu’s Bulls are faring rather well, too. Chicago is 25-10 with the best record in the Eastern Conference thanks to an eight-game winning streak. That’s all in spite of being hit by double-digit players in COVID-19 protocols.
“I wouldn’t say we’re surprised,” Dosunmu said. “When we first had our meeting at training camp, I’ll never forget Coach (Billy) Donovan. He laid down the foundation. He laid down how the program was going to go. Now, you’re starting to see the success you really look back at that.”
Playing for Donovan has created some deja vu moments for Dosunmu after spending the previous three seasons under Brad Underwood’s tutelage. Donovan might have to deliver messages differently to a locker room of grown men than Underwood does to a locker room of college players, but Dosunmu listed off several similarities between his previous coach and current coach. Like having a defense-first philosophy. Or holding players accountable. Or being diligent and stern in presenting a game plan.
And the way the rookie guard described Donovan’s reaction to the team’s eight-game winning streak is classic Underwood.
“One thing I also love about Coach Donovan is he always coaches if the glass is half-empty,” Dosunmu said. “We win eight in a row, and he’s still on us about certain different assignments and certain defensive breakdowns. He’s always coaching us for the bigger picture. When you have a leader like that, you have someone who never wants you to get complacent and makes you want to keep pushing and keep wanting to work.”
Dosunmu has kept putting in work — both on the court and in strengthening the mental side of his game — as he’s gotten comfortable in the NBA. The Chicago native has always stressed never getting too high or too low emotionally, and he’s had to lean in on that in the league given how good the opponent is every night from Trae Young to Bradley Beal to Luka Doncic to Steph Curry.
“Games come by so fast, you can never get too high and never get too low,” Dosunmu said. “Next week, we play six (games) out of nine (days). If you have a great game, you can’t say, ‘Oh, I had a great game,’ because now you have somebody else in the NBA who probably had a bad game and they’re coming to get redemption. It’s the mental part of it, I would say, is where I’m different at from Illinois to now.”